CNN’s Don Lemon lectures: If you watched Roseanne, you’re a bigot

In the immediate hours after ABC’s announcement that they were cancelling Roseanne after Rosanne Barr’s racist comment on Twitter about former Obama official, Valerie Jarret, CNN turned to one of their prime time stars, Don Lemon, to comment on the larger, social and cultural implications of the comment and ABC’s decision.
Without the benefit of producers, writers or a teleprompter, Lemon said Ms. Barr was a conspiracy theorist and bigot and people who watched her program “bought into that” and are “part of that.”
This isn’t about stifling. If you’re a conservative and you’re supporting someone who is a bigot, who is a racist — and let’s not get it twisted. And let’s not soften the words here and say, oh, racially tinged.
This is racist. She is racist. There’s no other way to put it. The president traffics in racism as well. And I have said that I believe he is a racist because he traffics in the same thing.
And she’s not just about playing to it. She is promoting these conspiracy theories that people are believing. And the president is doing it as well. And the administration is doing it as well. Again, this is part of the normalization of conspiracy theories and everyday racism in this country.
And people are starting to believe that it’s OK. They believe these conspiracy theories because there are people like Roseanne who have a platform and a megaphone to push it out there all the time,
20 million people who followed Roseanne. Why do they follow her? Because, in some way, they bought into her bigotry. And at least part of what she was selling is the bigotry, the racism, the homophobia, the conspiracy theories. That’s all part of Roseanne.
And if you watched that show and you believed it, then you bought into it, and you’re part of that as well.
Later Tuesday evening, on his own program, the implication that an average TV viewer who enjoyed watching the ABC sitcom was somehow a bigoted conspiracy theorist was not included in his monologue or discussion.
Dang, then I guess if anybody watches any Liberal, than they are a complete fool and idiot.
Liberals are a dangerous enemy to this country and the world.
Sometimes I believe that Liberals are disciples of the evil one.
Just sonetimes?
The Last TRUE Liberal President, John F Kennedy, came up with a plan to end the Federal Reserve, and give the power of money back to the people.
After he was killed, his Successor, LBJ, scrapped said plan. Every Liberal President after JFK was a closet communist.
NOROIISSEI, I have always believed that that was why JFK was assassinated.
What Don Lemon is doing is known in psychology as projection.
He thinks that because he is a bigot, everybody he dislikes is.
IF you watch or listen to CNN THEN you are difitely a Bigot that hates on Whites and Conservatives of ALL colors
We can also accurately include MSNBC or any of a bevy of ESPN commentators…
The enemy has filled these leftist Liberals with hatred for Pres. Trump and his supporters. The reason is that Jesus is using Mr. Trump to put our country back on track after the last 3 decades of downward spiral into racism and communism.
Also I want to thank you for your service to our country. Vets and active military are appreciated more than you know.
Liberals are a cancer on American values and deserve what they get. The New Yorl Times, the Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC spread the cancer as much as they can every day.
Never watched Roseanne, just sick of all the “cream puffs” Amen.
And if you watch CNN and Don Lemon, your IQ is the minuses.
So a large segment of the country is one “ist” or another. This will come as a shock to the poor, downtrodden highly paid pundit class, but frankly Scarlet, I don’t give a damn! I form my opinions based on personal observation as well as information gathered from many sources. It is my opinion to hold, and change as conditions merit. It’s called free will. When my opinion doesn’t fit into one narrative or another, I get labeled as all sorts of vile, nasty things. Dang, I might miss some sleep tonight. But I won’t be dreaming of how my white privilege can be used to oppress the brown and black man. They seem to be doing a fine job of that all on their own.
You are absolutely right. And to take it a bit further, forming opinions on personal observations, and so on… this so-called journalist, don lemon, IS a bigot and a racist, of that there is no doubt.
Frankly, I like it when someone calls me “opinionated”…, yes I have an opinion (garnered from many years of observation and experience and information) and not just a hollow bell echoing in the wind.
I AM A BIGOT!!!!!! Sounds good to me if that’s all it takes to be one in this idiots mind. Honestly he has mistaken us all as though we care what he thinks.
I an not sure that he thinks.
Don Lemon is a sour lemon for certain and I believe he is mentally and morally bankrupt.
I thought Don was a “sugar plum”, oops, guess that makes me a homophobe!
uh, mr(?) lemon?
Do I have your permission to THINK FOR MYSELF and draw MY OWN CONCLUSIONS?
Oh THANK YOU in advance for your permission to do just that.
Any person that ‘feels’ you have anything of value to this Nation, they are POORLY INFORMED at the least.
YOU are the epitome of RACISM all by your pea brained self!
If you watch CNN you’re an idiot, so I guess everyone has their problems
Well; no sense in post anything as it has been said very well already!
OK, I watched the show. I must be a racist and bigot? “F” all who think so!
Part 1:
“I am an unrepentant and unapologetic racist, but I’m all inclusive and don’t discriminate based on color, nationality, race, religion or gender. The basis of my racism is attributes and characteristics of the human race. Yep, I am prejudiced against members of the entire human race who exhibit cowardice, sloth, stupidity, lack of curiosity, slovenliness, bullying, passive-aggression, dishonesty, corruption, cupidity, lack of curiosity and pretty much anything else common in our ‘public servants’ or exhibited by participants in ‘reality’ shows. I am prejudiced against the entire human race for failing so abysmally to make significant progress toward reaching its potential. While we’ve mastered some technology, we haven’t learned to treat each other better or explore the depths of our minds or souls to evolve into anything better than the hairy, cave dwelling creatures we were when we first began walking upright almost 100 million years ago.”
Whoops! Excuse my sloppy editing. I have “lack of curiosity twice”. Ignore the one after “cupidity”. Sorry, I’ll be more careful next time.
Part 2:
“Every time man has managed to crawl far enough out of the slime (or for you Judeo-Christian Fundamentalists, expelled from the Garden of Eden) to get a toe hold on solid ground (literally and figuratively), we just ended up screwing the pooch, usually from believing and following bad leaders. As a race, we haven’t evolved an iota since we drew our first collective breath. Any who may have an initially negative reaction to the foregoing, explain why after all our time on this planet, we still need military and police, or even more simply, locks.”
If it’s a face to face conversation, it’s followed by, “Just exactly what do you want to do about it _________?”
I’ve been thinking about this and polishing it since the ’08 election and all that implied with the CPUSA/Cultural Marxists running the country and, never having been in the habit of taking crap from ambulatory excrement, decided to formulate a response. I’d appreciate any input, criticism or editing as I’m trying to get it down to 25 words or fewer. Yeah, I know, just drop the explanation and cut to the punchline, “Just exactly what do you want to do about it _________?”
after all the BS this moron has said and claimed, WHY should anyone believe him or even listen to what this human arse plug has to say?
The only defense to a liberal is a spewing false information to confuse those who do not keep up to date on their hypocrisy. From all the crap that is spewed by the left you could fertilize the world.
Heck, to liberals (modern fascists) if you believe in the Constitution, the rule of law, and American borders and sovereignty your are a racist bigot. The Left is the greatest threat to America in the world. If they could they would throw people in jail for their speech and beliefs like they do in the UK now. If you don’t think it can happen here you’re wrong. It is time to stop being afraid, ignore their name calling, and FIGHT back against these evil vermin.
Yet the Dems are trying to win the mid-terms by spouting their newfound belief in all you mentioned. They really do think we are fools!
Present time democrat campaign strategy; “We hate at least half of this country…, now vote for us”
People watching and believing Lemon and other “news” people have lost the ability to think for themselves. They are all Julias and want the gov or media and Hollywood personalities to lead them, tell them what to think. Liberals seem bent on dividing this country. And the sad thing is people like Lemon are nothing more than useful pawns of the upper elite as they push this divisive agenda. I have found in too many cases it is the Liberals who are the racists, and to be honest, anti-morals group. That’s what makes the Roseanna thing so laughable…not condoning her words…but the whole lecture from ABC about morals and VJ immediately blaming the president. The ABC Entertainment CEO, who apparently is Black, taking orders from MO or VJ and cancelling the show (rumor mill)? Seems more based on race than wisdom. And so race is the only definer of morals? I’ve never heard Mr. Trump say the things these fools say he said. And yes, the president can be out there himself. If the media has suddenly found morals and principles and are cancelling or firing those who say such horrid things (apparently only about Blacks…that’s the impression they are giving whether they like it or not), there should be a lot of job openings very soon from the top down. I’m very, very tired of the attacks, not only on the president, but on all who voted for him. What to do? And there has to be something I can do to stop these horrid attacks. Class action suit? Right now I don’t watch, don’t listen, don’t buy. I write and I let them know enough is enough. Nothing changes. I personally think the Liberals ought to stop trying to change America and instead pull an Exodus and lead all the liberals to a land of their liking. I bet if they pool their money they could buy themselves a country! Ok, sarcasm off.
So says the imbecile who thought a plane disappearance might have been caused by a “black hole”. Shut up idiot.
If you watch Blackish, Power, Atlanta or The Chi you are also a racist bigot, right Mr. Lemon?
Hey Don LemonAide, you and your cohorts at the Communist News Network are racist, calling President Trump a Nazi and a racist. Don Lemonaide, since you are a racebaiter, I think you should change your name to Al Racebaiter Sharpton II (the second).
Hmmm…Just out of curiosity, has Don Lemon also condemned as both racist and bigots those that listen or attend meetings with Louis Farrakhan…who is a self professed black supremacist and is CONSTANTLY advancing a long-held belief in Jewish conspiracies to control the world?
I haven’t watched an episode of Rosanne since the time she made a farce & parody of singing the national anthem. However; she would need to go a WHOLE lot further to get to the racism & bigotry of Louis Farrakhan; and yet, Louis Farrakhan is considered “main-stream…if a little quirky,” to CNN.
Just saying.
If you watch Don Lemon, you’re an idiot.
Allrighty Mr. Lemon, if anyone who watches “Roseanne” is a “racist”, then I’m sure it would be okay to assume anyone who watches your broadcast is a………………..er……….homosexual??? Is that right?
Don, just go ahead & call me deplorable, too, & call it a day.
I’m going to go out on a limb & say Lemon’s techniques may not mesh with Dale Carnegie’s ‘How to Win Friends & Influence People’. How CNN remains on the air is one of nature’s great mysteries.
Lemon is a classic left wing hate monger.
If you disagree with him you must be evil.
Hey king bigot, have you and your comrades ever watched one of your shows? The lies, bigotry, blind hate, venom and vindictiveness are profusely spouting out of your kissers every second! Please watch it, you might shock yourselves. Such disgusting theories thrown out amd mulled over and over back and forth constantly one would think we were in Uganda during Idi Amins’ reign of terror! Grow up and smarten up, all of you scumbags!
Why anyone would listen to anything these distorted, upside down, idiot liberals have to say must be a glutton for punishment. No I did not watch Roseann, I did not trust her or this show as I told many people that did watch to watch if they wanted but be aware of the snake that could be behind this. If you care to remember Roseanne came out against the us – the Tea Party during the “1% Occupy goofs” until we reminded her that she was actually the 1% they were talking about! Take a step back people and see the possible set up this has been. All of a sudden Roseanne comes out as a “conservative” – low life, putting others down with racist overtones and now this last tweet (even if you agree with her words) this clearly gives the idiot liberals a talking point that Conservatives are racists. It wouldn’t surprise me if this has all been a planned set up.
Reality-check: Grossanne’s (frankly, I didn’t like the show when it was on) twitter about Valerie Jarrett wasn’t inaccurate, and in any case Don Lemon is a bigot!