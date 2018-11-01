CNN’s Don Lemon: ‘Biggest terror threat in this country is white men’

CNN anchor Don Lemon declared Tuesday night that the biggest terror threat the country faces today is “white men” and that something needs to be done about them.
Mr. Lemon made the comments while speaking to fellow anchor Chris Cuomo about last week’s killing of two black men at a Kentucky supermarket in an apparent hate crime. It came just days before Saturday’s mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue and amid a rash of pipe bombs mailed to more that a dozen high-profile Democrats. All of the alleged perpetrators appear to be white men.
CNN's Don Lemon: "We have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them." pic.twitter.com/OFu9fL3eHn
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 31, 2018
Mr. Lemon said he doesn’t like to demonize people but can’t help but consider white men to be the biggest threat to Americans’ safety.
“I keep trying to point out to people and not to demonize any one group or any one ethnicity. But we keep thinking that the biggest terror threat is something else, some people who are marching towards the border,” he said, dismissing the migrant caravan heading for the southern U.S. border as not a real threat to security.
“We have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right,” he said. “And we have to start doing something about them. There is no travel ban on them. There is no ban on — they had the Muslim ban. There is no white guy ban. So, what do we do about that?”
Mr. Lemon then apologized to Mr. Cuomo for getting political when the victims in the Kroger supermarket shooting — 69-year-old Maurice Stallard and 67-year-old Vickie Lee Jones — are “being lost” in the dialogue.
“You’re making the right point,” Mr. Cuomo responded. “You’re covering the right story, and I appreciate you for that.”
Don Lemon, the sourpuss Liberal unsweetened Lemonade offered in the pre-election Democrat media punchbowl where the false accusations of White racism is the only punches offered to knockout a successful Conservative candidate who just happens to be white. Racist Lemon accuses White men of being the source of all America’s problems, just like Hitler used the scapegoated Jewish Semites that his buddy Farrakhan defined as termites, declaring Jews as the source of all Germany’s troubles. I have no doubt that deep in his race blackened heart and politically motivated brain he would intern and cremate every one of us if given the power. Just how does a guy like this who expresses such racial animosity stay employed in a prime media company whose mass audience leaves them susceptible to being incited to violence in such a massive scale? Yes indeed, this media venue IS the Enemy of the people, at least enemy to the ones of the skin color that stated on paper, signed their names, then fought to risk life, liberty and sacred honor to uphold the concept that we are endowed by OUR CREATOR with those unalienable rights of American life and liberty, not CNN, Saul Alinsky, Barack Obama, Shaka Zulu, or foolish mind corrupted socialists, media misfits, and politicians bent on becoming kings or American Czars.
Boy you nailed this guy and the media misfit sure is a good description! Sure wonder if Lemon has told his/her husband of these feelings, just wonderin! This misfit needs a new job, maybe down at the local bath house, his good buddy Barry might even come to see him for a rub down! What a complete disgrace!
I think Lemon may be on to something. We have those white male rapists like Bill Clinton, Harvey Weinstein, and Al Franken. We have those white men like FDR and LBJ who gave us the New Deal and Great Society to keep the black folk under their thumbs. We have the half white Obama that told is we had the greatest country on earth and we should help him change that. We have Mr. Emmanuel, that white mayor of Chicago leading up the new murder capital of America. Old white guy Bernie Sanders wants to lead us into socialism while he lines his pockets with other people’s money. And, don’t forget Gov. Brown leading the land of fruits and nuts on the left coast while the other Mr. Cuomo leads New York state to the goal of higher taxes and greater oppression of African Americans. Maybe Mr. Lemon could clarify that these are the white guys to whom he was referring.
‘Biggest terror threat in this country is white men’
For the modern Dem, this is true. In the classic “boil the frog too fast” context, Dems are in constant terror that white men will realize the Dems are trying to boil them.
The defining moment was the Kav hearings, where the Dems were faced with an impossible decision:
Boil the frog even faster
Stop boiling the frog completely
The second option was unthinkable, especially as Dems don’t think. They FEEL. So they decided to turn up the heat and boil that frog as fast as possible.
Switching to another metaphor, America got to see how the Senate makes sausage. Nobody wants to see that. Ever.
America was genuinely disgusted at the lengths the Dems would go to in their attempts to destroy truth and an obviously innocent man’s life, for the purpose of undermining the Constitution.
(continued)
After witnessing this, anyone with a functioning brain must ask “What’s to love?” There’s nothing lovable about the Dems. They are ugly and disgusting, to the last.
And then the lame caravan thing, again more theatrics just before the election.
And then that pipe bomb thing, again more theatrics just before the election.
Will there be any more theatrics just before the election? Probably. Will anyone take it seriously, having seen the last 3 play out? Probably not.
I can see the Left coming up with something really juicy at the last hour, which would have definitely worked any other year. But people will say “meh” and move on. Then the Left will be furious that nobody cares.
Another metaphor: The boy who cried wolf.
I wonder. IF any anchor even SUGGESTED saying “the biggest terror threats in our cities are black gangs”, how quickly would they be fired?
YET LEMON HAS NOTHING happening for saying this Outrageous willful racist remark?
The only people that would find this effeminate racist/fascist even remotely credible are the indoctrinated, brainwashed cupcakes for whom reality and facts and integrity are alien concepts…
The lemon creature is so desperate for attention from President Trump that he’s lost his mind…
…if he ever had one to begin with, that is.
Amazing how CNN allows an idiot like Lemon make suck stupid comments about “white men” . Can you imagine if somebody made a similar comment about African Americans?? The hypocrisy of the left continues on. And of course the typical dumb look on Cuomo’s face is undescribable!! Small wonder CNN ratings continue to tank!!
Of course their hypcristy shines brightly. ITS all liberals have!
” Hate the man but love the schvantz”.
Maybe Lemon should ask some young Muslim men and some Mexican and Honduran gang members to help him. They’re such nice people. Doesn’t Lemon know that 15% of the black men in this country kill 50% of the people killed here? The biggest percentage of Black people killed are killed by another Black man. He and his communist friends take 3 mentally ill white men and assign the blame for every crime to “those white men”. And maybe Lemon and Cuomo forgot that the Democrat Party they espouse was the party that founded the KKK and passed the Jim Crow laws, and put up all those signs that said: “Whites Only”. And they are the ones who made them drink from “Colored” drinking fountains and sit at the back of the bus.
Making general insults about White men, is the same as making general comments about Black men. It’s called Bigotry!
BUT how dare WE insinuate that all muslims are responsible for the terrorism caused by THOUSANDS of other muslims. How dare we lump the rest of them in with their ilk. BUT condemn all whites for 4 nutters.. NA THAT’s good to go.
CNN should be obligated to remove a racist like Don Lemon from the air. He is a threat to our country and his race baiting is disgusting. If the shoe were on the other foot liberals would be crying out loud. Problem is they can get away with anything they say and are never held accountable. Hillary Clinton makes a comments about blacks that they all look alike and she gets a free pass. A conservative making a comment like that would be crucified. Double standard is deplorable.
Knowing Commie News Network, they’d see it as racist for people to criticizes what lemon said.
I’m a little surprised that Cuomo would sit there while Lemon blamed him and all other White men for all the crime. But then, socialism and liberalism, and communism make Cuomo and Lemon “brothers”. If Cuomo and his family had stayed in Italy, they would probably have been in the Mafia.
It’s Cuomo’s African blood that prevents him from speaking,,,notice that curly hair. Back in the day the Roman legions,,,like the ones led by Scipio Africanus, took many brown eyed African slaves and blue eyed Gaelic/Germanic slaves back to Italy. Their gene pool still resides within the population. I had an Italian and a Puerto Rican co-worker rampaging and disparaging American Blacks, until I reminded the Sicilian Italian where he got his own curly hair, and the Puerto Rican of his black, Indian, and Spanish heritage. Never heard a racial disparaging peep out of them again. Trump says its either the Job or the mob,,,I likewise say its not in the racial blood, but those who would keep us in the racial mud.
Actually, Don, the bigger terror threat to all of us are: Dumb *** people like you and their color doesn’t matter and both men and women. So to me, Don, you are a bigger threat than white men. Not because you are a man and not because you are black. It is because people like you are just pure dumb ***** and just like to stir up trouble. But don’t worry, nobody knows what a dumb *** you are until you open your mouth and talk and then any doubt they had about your being a dumb *** is gone. Just remember that black is only skin deep, but your stupidity is all the way to the bone.
In order to assure his future safety, I would recommend that Lemon move to Chicago.
Especially south central!
Lemmon you should be afraid, be very afraid. The slow, sick and the stupid are always thinned from the herd first.
How ya like my white privilege now chump?
We will be when blacks start their mob rule all over this country instead of just killing each other mostly in the ghetto. Their biggest fear should be who will pay for their welfare when the whites are gone.
I really feel sorry for Lemon! Doesn’t he know where he would be if hundreds of thousands of WHITE MEN had not sacrificed their lives in the Civil War to free blacks? That’s right, his black ___ would be a slave on some Democrat’s plantation.
If the white Northern Civil War abolitionists had lived to see what ungrateful guys like Lemon did to sully their gifted civil rights into the uncivil mud, they would have all stayed home in their warm beds and there would be not only 600,000 more un-battle scarred white people casualties alive today, but 5-10 million more of their progeny he could hate. He can thank southern DEMOCRATS for the slavery, and white Northern Republicans for his freedom. Oh how the world and the worm does turn.
Joking! No doubt Lemon was trying to JOKE about white men or was he? So glad to know that the white men in my life were so horrible and are the cause of other race problems. Like the two black men who shot dead a black policeman here in Atlanta recently? Who are the black men in many of the black childrens lives growing up? Today most of us had no vote in slaves coming here and this race baiting and attack being used now with Pres Trump is being used by the Democrat liberals to keep control of the blacks and other races. Sorry never seen Pres Trump ever any racist . Go see all of his golf clubs and all the different nationalities working there and this is a racist? Why I left CNN a long time ago per their bias and attacks on this President and by all people also Cuomo and his brother who okay to let out cop killers .What did he respond to this attack? Not heard. Who cares.
I don’t think this cretin was trying to joke. HE IMO, was being deadly serious.
This guy is embarassing……lemon is a relative moron and dressed up leftist tool…..very little value as a person or intellect….basically a *** put in nice suit andused by leftists
Lemon should educate himself with the facts rather than being a racist bigot!
Lemon is a pathetic little ball of puss. He does nothing, but create more hate and discontent through his vile rhetoric. If a white man said the exact same things about black men, they would be excoriated to eternity.
Their worms crawl in,
Their worms crawl out,
Their worms play pinochle in our snouts,
and then you turn an awful green,
and puss comes out like whipping cream.
Just go to a Obama/Clinton pre-election rally on Halloween or watch CNN for about 5 minutes and feel the experience. Then go to a Trump rally and get cured.
Why is it that Lemon and other so-called journalists must always generalize and seemingly never have any concept of TRUTH? He is like the Fraud Squad on “the View,” whose comments lack so much in reality that one must wonder what planet they come from. Is it not Racist to condemn every White man in the country for the incidents that occur specifically and NOT assign it where it belongs in truth and reality: THE PERPETRATORS? Was it not a Civil War we fought to Free the black slaves then have them re-enslaved not by white men exclusively but by lying , cheating leftist lunatic democrats who sell themselves as friends of the blacks; equity and Civil Rights but Historical REALITY and the VOTING record from then to now shows otherwise if they will but LOOK at it. Elbert Guillory’s most informed writings reflect why he became a Republican after realizing the true nature of the scurrilous Progressive left and should be READ by all Americans prior to voting. Remove these career parasites, liars, and tax and spend thieves from office and, the rights, freedoms, choices property ownership and children’s futures saved by doing so; WILL BE YOUR OWN!
Nikita. That’s because Truth is like Kryptonite to liberals.
Resume requirements to work at CNN: Insanity, racist, member of communist party, full of hatred, anti-Christ, IQ less than 60…
Sane white American Conservative men need not apply! No wonder Jeff Zucker changed the CNN motto from
“The Most Trusted Name in News” to “Holy Cr@p, We’re All Gonna Die.”,,,,,,,yes, to a Chuckled headed secular Liberal,,,,Cr@p is Holy, and religion is Cr@p. America, you are what you eat and digest. Beware what you let into your minds and bodies from their mouths to yours.
Don’t forget having majored in Ignorance and minored in Idiocy.
i pity any white male conservative thinking of working there, or already is..
Yet Limon gives a pass to the Smartest Woman in the World: “A good thing you white folks all look alike. You be easy to spot. Ceptin’ me and my husband, the first BLACK president. Gotta run, I’m on CP time. N, get my car.” (Check out her documented quotes!) So glad we have young Americans of Black Heritage who have woken up to the dem tactics. A shout-out to those great kids who were passionate in their respect for the President.
I’ve never watched this tranny on TV, but I saw this clip…and others…and I think this guy/gal, whatever it is, has a crush on President Trump and is so desperate for attention from him that he’s losing his mind…’we need to stop the divisiveness’…’white men are the biggest threat’…
Totally irrational and staggeringly ignorant…
Let me see we need to stop demonizing people except white conservative males. Does he not see the irony of that statement. Let me see is that different from Louis Farrakhan? For that matter different from David Duke? We need to stop demonizing people except those I say are demons. Yep duh you right about that boss just cause it is internally contradictory don’t mean it don’t make no sense. Yep me and my redneck, knuckle-dragging dumb sh!ts are right there with you. But hey it is what we have grown to expect from the left!!
No, because liberals NEVER recognize their hypcristy..
Correction, the biggest threat is morons like Lemon that make these bigotted and totally ridiculous statements to get ratings, coupled by CNN’s push for leftist garbage and topped by Cuomo’s’ famous dumb look!
Yes, what the, I have noticed that Cuomo’s face fills my entire 42″ TV screen but can’t figure out if it is because he demands extreme camera close up or if he just has an oddly enormous large face.
Bitter Lemon is all CNN has. This mess of a human being will stay there because no balls-management fears he’ll wave the race card if he gets fired. Their ratings are lower than The Hallmark Channel because they aren’t a news organization anymore. They have morphed into a hate-filled propaganda machine for the DemonRATS.
Lemon is a laughably obvious racial agitator who lives a luxurious life being paid big bucks to insult black people by constantly telling them they can’t achieve success unless somehow someday all white men decide to self-immolate in their guilt and remorse for not being born black and also maybe for not being born biologically non-gender.
Presumably this self destruction would not include the white men who align themselves with Lemon and other black race baiters / agitators only in order to gain political power and / or to enrich themselves and who could care less about the welfare of any race or nationality.
Lemon is wrong — lumpen-bulk of terror-attacks (even with 0bama maladmin’s “adjustments”) in US since 2001/09/12 were done by adherents of the cult-of-pieces, and just the number done by NOI exceeds the total done by whites!
I’m sorry… The worst thing that can be perpetrated on the American public is someone suffering from constipation of the brain exacerbated by diarrhea of the mouth who has access to a platform and a microphone! “We have to stop “demonizing people” and realize the “biggest terror threat in this country is white men”, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them.” So, Don, what you are saying is that white men are not people, or, this is not demonizing? Good grief CNN, don’t you guys proof-read??? Oh, and just for my clarification, is this not divisive speach?? You are sadly mistaken about the great majority of Americans. You learned nothing from the last Presidential Election. You are, Don, at best, an empty suit!
I will give you, and those like you (male or female), credit for waking up a lot of registered Democrats to the truth about the Democrat Party. There is nothing the GOP or Donald Trump could do better than you and the completely unhinged Party you are affrliated with, and that is driving your voting members into the GOP camp! Thank you for that!
I’d love to hear how he’d explain what he meant by “Put a ban on white men”…
Why didn’t he reach across the desk there and cut Cuomo’s throat? Thats what he was dreaming of doing, right there on TV! Its really funny how everyone on the left including white people, hate white people and want them all dead! While everyone on the Right is accepting of all Races, we just want our Laws upheld and that anyone coming into our Country do so in a Legal manner. I would like some slobbering idiot democrat/liberal to explain what is wrong with that!