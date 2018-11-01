CNN’s Don Lemon: ‘Biggest terror threat in this country is white men’

CNN anchor Don Lemon declared Tuesday night that the biggest terror threat the country faces today is “white men” and that something needs to be done about them.

Mr. Lemon made the comments while speaking to fellow anchor Chris Cuomo about last week’s killing of two black men at a Kentucky supermarket in an apparent hate crime. It came just days before Saturday’s mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue and amid a rash of pipe bombs mailed to more that a dozen high-profile Democrats. All of the alleged perpetrators appear to be white men.

CNN's Don Lemon: "We have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right, and we have to start doing something about them." pic.twitter.com/OFu9fL3eHn — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 31, 2018

Mr. Lemon said he doesn’t like to demonize people but can’t help but consider white men to be the biggest threat to Americans’ safety.

“I keep trying to point out to people and not to demonize any one group or any one ethnicity. But we keep thinking that the biggest terror threat is something else, some people who are marching towards the border,” he said, dismissing the migrant caravan heading for the southern U.S. border as not a real threat to security.

“We have to stop demonizing people and realize the biggest terror threat in this country is white men, most of them radicalized to the right,” he said. “And we have to start doing something about them. There is no travel ban on them. There is no ban on — they had the Muslim ban. There is no white guy ban. So, what do we do about that?”

Mr. Lemon then apologized to Mr. Cuomo for getting political when the victims in the Kroger supermarket shooting — 69-year-old Maurice Stallard and 67-year-old Vickie Lee Jones — are “being lost” in the dialogue.

“You’re making the right point,” Mr. Cuomo responded. “You’re covering the right story, and I appreciate you for that.”

