CNN’s Cuomo defends Antifa: Those who oppose hate ‘are on the side of right’

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said late Monday that Antifa should not be equated with white supremacists, arguing that “in a clash between hate and those who oppose it, those who oppose it are on the side of right” even if they resort to “petty violence.”

“You attack cops, you slap the media, you are in the wrong, period,” Cuomo said in a commentary on “Cuomo Prime Time.” “But I argue to you tonight all punches are not equal, morally.”

“In the eyes of the law, yes. But in the eyes of good and evil, here’s the argument: If you’re a punk who comes to start trouble in a mask and hurt people, you’re not about any virtuous cause,” he continued.

“But when someone comes to call out bigots and it gets hot, even physical, are they equally wrong as the bigot they’re fighting? I argue no.”

This is an excerpt. Read more at The Hill.

Hey, has any one figured out yet why people don’t trust cnn yet? https://t.co/IdQJa7PUYP — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 14, 2018

