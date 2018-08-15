CNN’s Cuomo defends Antifa: Those who oppose hate ‘are on the side of right’

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said late Monday that Antifa should not be equated with white supremacists, arguing that “in a clash between hate and those who oppose it, those who oppose it are on the side of right” even if they resort to “petty violence.”
“You attack cops, you slap the media, you are in the wrong, period,” Cuomo said in a commentary on “Cuomo Prime Time.” “But I argue to you tonight all punches are not equal, morally.”
“In the eyes of the law, yes. But in the eyes of good and evil, here’s the argument: If you’re a punk who comes to start trouble in a mask and hurt people, you’re not about any virtuous cause,” he continued.
“But when someone comes to call out bigots and it gets hot, even physical, are they equally wrong as the bigot they’re fighting? I argue no.”
This is an excerpt. Read more at The Hill.
Hey, has any one figured out yet why people don’t trust cnn yet? https://t.co/IdQJa7PUYP
— Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) August 14, 2018
Because physical violence isn’t as painful as words and ideas promoting Liberty.
It seems to me from watching the news, the people who are smashing windows and beating up people are those representing the Anitfa. Haven’t seen any white armed people in masks lately – remember this is 2018, not the 1950’s. Chris, keep your perspective and try to be fair. The original march in Charleston wasn’t about hate, it was to protest taking down the statue of Robert E. Lee. Didn’t they have a right to protest something they believe was wrong? You equate everything to hate if conservatives disagree with you. Why don’t you take on Maxine Waters and her reprehensible hate speech? You are a journalist on CNN and follow their dogma which only makes you nothing but a puppet of the left who pull your strings. Really sad.
Those who oppose hate ‘are on the side of right’
NO! I thing those on the right oppose hate!
Dum de dum dems are ALL haters! Hate the USA, the constitution & 1/2 the population (that they’ll admit to- they’re probably closet haters of others- minorities, religions, etc. Everyone but themselves.)
Those that oppose hate show their faces in public.
Those afraid of being held accountable for their actions hide theirs.
When will people finally get tired of these kinds of stupid statements. Hate is OK, violence is OK, whatever you do is completely OK if you agree with CNN.
Nothing you do can possibly be right if you disagree with CNN.
OK, at least they keep it simple there.
Mobs of violent, armed people wearing masks to hide their identity are RARELY if ever on the side of right, especially under our system of government. They’re terrorists, pure and simple
The Left plays with language constantly. What a given word meant traditionally is not necessarily what they say it means today. What it means today might not even be the meaning of the word tomorrow. “Liberal” is one such word that the Left has hijacked and redefined which is very different from what it used to mean. So many people will say “classical liberal”. The Left are even redefining (at least attempting to, I am not cooperating) “male” and “female”. I remember seeing Cuomo arguing with someone on his CNN show where he asserted that everyone should consider a person female if that person “identifies” as a female even though that person has a penis and no vagina. I said to myself, “Cuomo, you are so full of cr*p. Assuming you are straight, there is no way you would marry or have sex with such a person.” A study came out last week showing exactly that, which I think most people know intuitively.
My point is that in the Left’s mind, what constitutes a “bigot” is fluid. I read an article where Lefties argue that a straight male is a bigot refuses to have sex with a “female” that has no vagina. So by Cuomo’s argument, it is ok to commit physical violence against such a person. Tomorrow, the Left might find more they declare to be bigots. To them, it seems a bigot is anyone that doesn’t subscribe to the Marxism-lite (a.k.a. Progressive) ideology.
I am really tired of the Left trying to turn our society upside down and inside out. “Agree to disagree” is dead with them. If the Left continues to think violence is ok against someone they declare to be a “bigot” (remember, all language is fluid with them), I predict that one day they are going to pick on the wrong person and a major violent incident is going to happen. I hold Cuomo and people like him to be contributors to that violence.
I, too, am tired of the liberal communist trying to turn our society into a socialist society!! Time to take up arms against Satan’s terrorist!!
Yes! It’s PC.
the name cuomo is highly associated with aswype!
Someone should tell ANTIFA that only the Lone Ranger can wear a mask , not criminals.
They are the progeny of the goose stepping Brown shirts of the 1930s. Calling themselves Anti fascist is like calling Communists democrats, liberals, & progressives. It’s like calling CNN a news organization, it’s like calling Obama American, Hillary innocent, Chelsea brilliant, & Mueller, Comey & Mourning Joe unbiased. MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
So Chris is not quite tacitly condoning the violence of Antifa, an organization with a national network and funding. They oppose a a small loosely organized group of racists whose movement would likely dissipate and die without the violent tactics of Antifa and the active support of the media and liberal politicians.
This guy is a loon. But then what passes for a journalist today is appalling. Case in point – reporters covering the recent Unite the Right rally in DC had lots of nasty things to say about the dozen or so so-called white supremacists who showed up, and nothing about the huge crowd of AntiFa who were there and actually attacked and beat up several reporters – go figure.
Most of today’s so-called journalists are nothing more than FIFTH COLUMNISTS and should be lined up and executed
That’s going too far- I think lobotomy would be good, Oh, most are probably self-lobotomizing with pot!
Those who agree with Satan’s terrorist Antifa, are against Jesus Christ the son of the living God!
White supremacists are driven by white supremacy, not hatred, whereas Antifa is driven by pure hatred.
I wonder which side Cuomo would have supported in pre-World War II Germany’s violent clashes between Nazis and communists, both of whom were fighting against their interpretation of hate.
So-called liberal progressives (aka Antifa members/supporters) are neither liberal nor progressive. THEY want to control how YOU speak, think, and act; i.e., how YOU live. But those rules are not for THEM. THEY are ‘do as I say, not as I do’, fascist regressives.
Fascist regressives will intimidate through threats and violence to get what they want you to do. They are also Nazis, National Socialists, who want everything given to them through intimidation by threats and violence as well.
And before someone gets all wound up – even though Oxford defines fascism & Nazism as right wing, examine how the left operates and their desires; strong central government for all facets of daily life; i.e., government dependence; identity politics; disarming the civilian population; and all through violence and intimidation as is occurring now.
This idiot is as stupid as his moron brother. If it weren’t for antifa there would have been no violence. To paraphrase Richard Daly, antifa isn’t there to create violence; antifa is there to preserve violence.
Ironic millions of Germans were fooled into believing Hitler until it was too late. Antifa is so similar not by mistake to resemble ISIS. CNN has destroyed itself and what is going to happen when a real shooting revolution begins?
This is the most insidious public statement I have ever heard made by any government official. If the New York voters had any sense of allegiance to the concept of a functioning democracy, they would cashier this ignorant clown immediately.