Anti-Second Amendment Chris Cuomo said, “First, I would like to offer my thoughts and prayers, because that’s what you do when you offer ‘Thoughts and prayers’ — You mock those who lost loved ones because if you gave it any thought at all, you would never walk away from any of these without figuring out a better way to deal with them.”
“And prayer? You think leaving it to God is the answer?” Cuomo grumbled.
“We pray for strength. We pray for wisdom, for resolve, but we clearly don’t want to act on any of those here. So what are you praying for? What would it take?” Cuomo asked.
There’s more. Watch.
VN:D [1.9.6_1107]CNN's Chris Cuomo attacks people who think 'God is the answer' to mass shootings,
Join the discussion
So Chris, the next time you get sick or hurt, or even shot, we won’t pray for you. We won’t think about you. We’ll remind you that that is what you wanted.
We’ll also remind you that you did nothing to help those struggling with mental illness and anger get the institutional help they need, because you and your sorry bunch of brainless liberals didn’t want to stigmatize anyone. You just released them out into the communities.
We’ll also remind you that you let hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants pour into our country to make our communities more unsafe.
We’ll remind you that your policies open the doors for more drugs to come in, and more of our kids to get hooked and go crazy or die.
Chris Cuomo. You are a total, ignoramus. You think you know everything, yet you prove you know nothing.
Astronomer Carl Sagan was a big-time atheist. He really hated Christians. If you ever watch Contact, you will see groups of Christians picketing the “real scientists”. OK whatever.
When he was dying he maintained his defiantly atheistic stance. He had his wife guarding the house and making sure no Christians slipped in and tried to convert him at the last second. He really really really really really wanted to go to Hell. He got his wish.
Cuomo is still pretty young. But age has a habit of sneaking up on you. Before you know it, he will be staring death in the eyes just like we all will. And then what?
In the Bible there is one and only one death bed confession. That was the thief on the cross. And he was being crucified right next to Jesus. Odds are Cuomo won’t have such a last-minute reprieve.
The wages of sin is death.
All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God.
Jesus said, “I am the way, the truth, and the life; No man cometh unto the Father but by me.
Whether he know it or not, he needs a Savior. Whether he believes it or not, prayer is powerful.
James 5:16b
The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much.
So you’re trying to explain concepts to a moron. How’s that working for you? The guy has an agenda, he wouldn’t even admit 2+2=4
We need to pray that his eyes are opened before the day of judgement, remember that EVERY knee shall bow.
These are words of widom learned at the feet of the greatest govenor nys ever had. A new bridge over the Hudson river was named after his father. How much more respect and honor can be given to such an illustrious family. chris’ father’s wisdom, along with his brother’s wisdom, in addition to their father’s (mario) wisdom have driven millions of new yorker down south to infest florida democrat politics. How proud I am of this great nys family. It could only happen in nys and the rest of the states of the northeast USA.
And all the laws in the world won’t stop a criminal or someone with mental illness from acting illegally. It really is that simple. CA has some of the toughest gun laws yet multiple situations have happened there. Chicago has extremely tough gun laws yet shootings are commonplace. What we need to do as a nation is recognize that throwing laws on the books isn’t going to fix things. However, the liberal mindset is always ‘government and more regulation will fix it’. We need to dig deeper, gun laws barely scratch the surface of the symptoms and come no where near the actual problem. Disregard for law, a lack of seeing value in life (abortion hasn’t helped), and God no longer playing a part in many people’s lives are more likely the reasons we are seeing more shootings.
Exactly. WE can make new laws till we are blue in the face.
NO LAWS we have, stop crooks from breaking laws as is.
SO WHAT makes liberals think making yet MORE insane/unenforced laws, will do a damn thing to change that?
News Flash,
These Cuomo Family members all need Psycho evaluations.
This is a process of testing that uses a combination of techniques to help arrive at some hypotheses about the persons and their behavior, and predicted behavior.
They definitely are not stable individuals.
I hope all their weapons have been removed.
Which is why i can’t understand why Trump’s even THINKING of putting the other Cuomo on the short list for AG..
“GOD” is a better answer than ANYTHING the godless, conniving COMMUCRATS have come up with to deal with ANYTHING. Democrats don’t “deal” with problems. They only CAUSE and ENABLE THEM.
How does that saying go, “God Helps Those Who Help Themselves?” Problem being, over the past fifty-odd years, America has changed from a predominantly ‘religious society,’ to a completely ‘secular’ one. That pretty much says that We (Americans) have ALLOWED God to be kicked to the curb in this country. Removed from our schools, government buildings, and that “Cross” has also become something the “secularists” don’t want intruding in their lives! It is NOT unexpected to witness what America is ‘reaping’ these past twenty years, because of the ALLOWED cultural change over the last fifty+! Wanna see the culprits for America’s decline(?), just view that image EVERYONE sees in their mirrors every day….
I have some prayers for Chris. I will start reading and dedicating the Imprecatory Psalms to him.
Even if i wasn’t agnostic, cuomo isn’t DESERVING OF MY prayers.
I do believe in praying for those people affected and their families, however I do feel too many people leave it all up God when they could be doing something to help the situation turn around. No I am not talking about “Gun Control,” as we all know that doesn’t work. We need parental responsibility, staying home with your kids and being strict enough with them to teach them right from wrong. They need to be taught respect, honesty. The parents need to make sure their kids are getting a good education to prepare them for life. If it means no TV, cellular phone, no computer games, grounding, so be it. The parents need to know where their kids are, what they are doing and who they are with doing it. It is “Parenting 101” that is not getting done!! Of course the right from wrong starts with the 10 Commandments, and the laws of the land.
Chris: such a shame to be named after our Savior and have such a low opinion of our Heavenly Father and his promised gifts to all that Love Him.
Our God Jehovah is in control of all that is! He places our rulers and power that be in their places of rule.
BE READY WHEN HE COMES
All the cuomos are INBREDS.
Like every other academic and non-academic ‘knee-jerk’ reactionaries, Cuomo and his acolytes are not capable of thinking deeper than their noses extend from their faces. The “gun control” whacks that do think ‘long term,’ are not interested in “gun control,” their end game is ‘gun confiscation.’ The question they ignore in their “we need more gun control” vitriol, is What Has Changed in America that we are reaping the genocide, not only of ‘mass shootings,’ but primarily of kids killing kids by the thousands! Cuomo is just another accomplice amongst the millions of accomplices, look in the mirror, that have ALLOWED America to lose the culture war! America has been an ARMED society since the kick-off, Pilgrims. Fifty-odd years ago America had NOTHING like the carnage that is rampant today going on. Guns were MORE easily available, NO background checks required, no licenses, NADA, ZILCH! The ‘CHANGE,’ as noted, America’s culture consisted of a more religious society, today it is a completely ‘secular’ one – no respect for authority, no respect for parents, no respect for ‘others,’ no respect for life, NO respect for their own narcissistic selves! Don’t think so? Check ALL of America’s cultural norms, from birth to death, they are ALL in the toilet. Scariest part being, the destruction of the fundamental underpinning of a ‘successful’ society, America’s family structure! No society can survive without that basic STRONG, two parent, family.
I knew I was over the 1500 character limit, so I had to cut my first comment short, but thought the following relevant and important, IMNSHO;)
I have the stats, but this is already too long, and, as they say, you can look ’em up! Hated phrase, the bottom line reads, Cuomo is just another mouthy dweeb with NO solutions. Like the other “lemmings,” he regurgitates every ‘band-aid,’ simple minded, non-solution to a MAJOR American tragedy. Scary! I’m far from scared for me, I’m ARMED 24/7 and old, I’m very scared for my grandchildren and their children, should time last that long, in that they will NEVER know the America I grew up in….