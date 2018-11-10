CNN’s Chris Cuomo attacks people who think ‘God is the answer’ to mass shootings

Anti-Second Amendment Chris Cuomo said, “First, I would like to offer my thoughts and prayers, because that’s what you do when you offer ‘Thoughts and prayers’ — You mock those who lost loved ones because if you gave it any thought at all, you would never walk away from any of these without figuring out a better way to deal with them.”

“And prayer? You think leaving it to God is the answer?” Cuomo grumbled.

“We pray for strength. We pray for wisdom, for resolve, but we clearly don’t want to act on any of those here. So what are you praying for? What would it take?” Cuomo asked.

There’s more. Watch.

