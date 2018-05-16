CNN’s Chris Cillizza tweets image of Donald Trump in crosshairs

A CNN political analyst put out an image of President Trump in crosshairs — exactly what Sarah Palin did and which caused liberal commentators to blame her for the Gabby Giffords assassination attempt.
Chris Cillizza tweeted out the image of President Trump speaking at a memorial for slain police officers Tuesday.
“Donald Trump, pointing to heavens to commemorate police officers killed in the line of duty,” Mr. Cillizza wrote on the initial tweet.
Mr. Cillizza later deleted the tweet when people began taking him to task and reporting him to Twitter as having encouraged an assassination attempt.
He said the graphic was a GIF program that defaults to that image as its first frame.
“To clear up any unintended confusion, I’ve removed the tweet,” he wrote.
Conservatives with long memories weren’t impressed, calling to mind a map Mrs. Palin had put out in 2010 in which crosshairs were placed over 20 Congressional districts she and John McCain had won in 2008 but had Democratic incumbents in the upcoming 2010 elections.
One of the districts was that of Mrs. Giffords. Led by Daily Kos founder Markos Moulitsas, Mrs. Palin was blamed for the attack on her that killed six other people, even before the name of gunman Jared Lee Loughner had been released, much less any ties proven between him and Mrs. Palin or tea-party politics (there were none).
“Reminds me of Sarah Palin’s cross hair ads,” wrote conservative Tweeter Mike Cernovich.
While Mr. Cillizza never blamed Mrs. Palin for the Giffords assassination bid, he did say that when she denied involvement and decried the “reporting” against her, she had had “the worst week in Washington” for portraying herself as a victim and using the term “blood libel.”
Such offense calls for immediate firing, no excuses, no finger pointing elsewhere as this suggestive behaviour plays on in the minds of sickos…
Completely agree, how can you be a “political analyst” when you do this. Not just bias but actual violence condoned. If say Hannity had done this with Obama, they’d have pulled him off the air and media matters bots would have flooded advertisers.
And there is a BIG difference between putting a PERSON In a crosshairs, and someone putting a crosshair over a town saying “these are the places we are targeting to win”…
I’d like it if someone would put crosshairs on Chris Cillizza and the rest of the losers at CNN.
OR for a 10000 feet deep sink hole to open up under CNN’s HQ and swallow the bloody building hole.
Oh it’s different the lib msm gets a pass on all their biased fake reports lies and bullying.
It’s long past time that the White House pulled CNN’s press credentials. Sure Cillizza isn’t a WH reporter but it goes to show the mind set of those at CNN and their bosses. So let’s punish the entire team. Besides maybe if MSNBC and others see the credentials pulled maybe they change their story line. I’m not expecting them to kiss President Trump’s backside or those in his administration but at least be fair in the reporting and not go out of their way to damage the country due to their hatred. Besides isn’t it about time journalists set aside their #Resist movement and shoot straight with the American people? (pun intended).
And not just their press credentials, BUT THEIR ENTIRE FCC license!
Our Justice Department needs to do their job and persue these threats as actual threats and punish those making such threats. CNN’s Chris Cillizza needs to be held responsible for threatening our elected President and I want to see Mr. Cillizza wearing prison slippers running from a huge prisoner named Bubba who has a smile on his determined face.
How many of these overt threats towards the president have we already had from high profile liberals, NOT ONE OF WHICH, have we seen EVER result in anything from officials in charge..
I’m sorry we have to exist on the same planet as a moron like him — and the other CNN staff and the fools who waste any time listening to or watching that channel!
we are a nation of laws….and we do not enforce them.
so what good are they?
where is the outrage over this?
if it was obama binladin in those cross hairs the world would have to stop and let me off because of the meltdown in liberalland.
I’ve said it many a time.. IF YOU DON’T enforce the laws, why the hell HAVE THE LAWS..
AND by extension, if you don’t NEED to have the laws cause they are never enforced, WHY THEN DO we need so many levels of law ENFORCEMENT officers.. From local/township, to county, to city, to state, to highway, to federal??
In todays MSM World, this is a result of being sloppy, lazy or flatout implied consent. Yet another leftist, moonbat reveals his true colors.
Let’s see if way down in the ratings CNN fires or at least reprimands this dirt bag Chris Cillizza.
Americans are already punishing CNN by not watching. Their highest rated CNN Cable program sn Anderson “Stormy” Cooper at #16!!!
Thus has got to stop! The left had lost all sense of ethics, truth and morality, not to mention professionalism. Time for some charges and arrests. This is an abuse of the special freedoms given to the press and it needs to be stopped. One can only imagine the left’s outrage were this about Obama. The left is out of control!
Gary… IMO the left’s never even HAD A SENSE of ethics, truth or morality..
LET ALONE professionalism..
‘Sounds like a little INVESTIGATIN’ is in order by the Secret Service. A little DEEP investigatin’.
PITY not one of the other who’ve threatened the president have had anything from the Secret useless service.. Such as all those bloody teachers..
The way it is: Liberals get away with the most egregious statements while conservatives get crucified for exercising rational “free speech”.
As i keep saying, that’s cause TO THE LEFT< only they get to have free speech.. we on the right don't.
I do not consider Palin’s ad and this one even close approximations. Her ad was for districts which only exist in the hearts and minds of people. They are things draw up
This is crosshairs is over a real living person
It is implying someone will or should put a gun on Trump, rather than districts being targets for change
Liberals will howl over an analogy because it makes great political fodder, let’s see how up in arms they get over someone actually implying the President should be assassinated.
Am betting there is a better chance Obama will admit to being born in Kenya
If obama does admit that, it means he was ineligible to hold office, and that every piece of legislation or EO he signed is null and void. How’s that for a constitutional crisis?
It needn’t be a crisis. Most of what he did needs to be undone, anyway, since it was done to hurt America and help her enemies (mainly Muslims) get hold in this country.
So we’d lose liberals Sotomayor and Kagan, and a lot of liberal judges in federal courts – no loss there! It would once again be illegal to kill our national symbol, the American Bald Eagle – that won’t break any patriot’s heart. Maybe we could freeze any account of his and Michelle’s that is tainted with money he got as a result of his pretense to the presidency – okay by me! All funds extorted by his IRS would need to be investigated, and much returned to the victims (my dad would be one of those) so that they could spend the money on something for their own families, rather than it going into the $345 Billion pot for illegal aliens’ annual allowance.
I can’t see any downside to proving him ineligible, and then trying him on espionage charges, and Michelle on charges of conspiracy to commit treason.
In fact, I think it’s WAAAAAAAAAAY past time to do just that!
Nice going Mr. Sleiizza you show so much Class lessness . To your next tweet stinky.
He’s got to go. If he doesn’t that tells you all you need to know about CNN. Meanwhile another CNN “analyst,” that is blow hard, criticizes Kanye West for his comments. Amazing. And they can’t believe the general public doesn’t trust the media.
The article is wrong. Sarah Palin did NOT do this. hers was a generic map of congressional districts with crosshairs AND she borrowed the design FROM A DEMOCRAT WEBSITE.
HOW dare you bring facts into this.. That will make liberals heads explode..
PITY they don’t literally explode… Maybe we’d wind up being DONE WITH their insanity..
“He said the graphic was a GIF program that defaults to that image as its first frame.”
And those who wrote and sold this program should be investigated. No telling what else they’ve done.
Fed up with the hateful actions of the left. We need to start playing ball much harder…every time they do this we need to retaliate with an Obama version of exactly the same. Going after their deity maybe the only way to stop this!
Maxwell Smart: “Would you believe the old defaulting GIF defense? No? Would you believe the mouse someone got stuck in my butt cheeks defense? Not that one either? How bout I missed the right key on my keyboard by this much? Hmm, not that one too? Would you believe the lying flaming hypocrite defense? Ahh yes, thought you would. I’ll have to remember to always use that one first.”
Only Sara did not show anyone in the crosshairs, as I recall.