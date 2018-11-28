CNN’s blowhard reporter proven wrong on migrant caravan ‘invasion’

For today’s exercise, we’ll let CNN’s Jim Acosta represent the entire liberal mainstream media (he wants to be a star, rub elbows with the glitterati, so today, the not-at-all humble journalist will be the be-all and end-all).
In the infamous press conference with President Trump earlier this month (Remember? When Mr. Acosta stood up to make some declarations [there was hardly a “question” in sight] and then brusquely swiped away a White House intern’s hand when she went to take back the microphone?), Mr. Acosta said the president was all wrong about the migrant caravan that was then marching toward the U.S.-Mexican border.
In the Nov. 7 showdown, Mr. Trump called on Mr. Acosta, who stood and said: “I wanted to challenge you on one of the statements that you made in the tail end of the campaign in the midterms, that this …” The president cut him off, knowing right away where this was headed, and said, “Oh, here we go.”
Mr. Acosta picked up the question. “… that this caravan was an ‘invasion.'”
“As you know, Mr. President, the caravan was not an invasion,” Mr. Acosta said, lecturing the president. “It’s a group of migrants moving up from Central America towards the border with the U.S.,” he said smugly.
Having been properly schooled by the CNN reporter, Mr. Trump said: “Thank you for telling me that. I appreciate it.”
Mr. Acosta went on to spout nothing but opinion, using loaded words as he unloaded his bias.
“Do you think that you demonized immigrants in this election?” Mr. Acosta asked. “Not at all,” Mr. Trump said.
“But your campaign had an ad showing migrants climbing over walls and so on,” Mr. Acosta said. “They’re not going to be doing that … They’re hundreds of miles away … That’s not an invasion.”
Flash ahead less than three weeks and whamo! — an actual invasion as so-called “migrants” clashed with U.S. Border Patrol guards at the San Ysidro port, throwing rocks and, yes, trying to climb over fences and walls “and so on.”
Yes, as the president predicted (and feared), thousands of migrants from the caravan gathered in the city of Tijuana, Mexico, and then stormed the border, overwhelming border guards, who were forced to fire tear gas to disperse the violent mob.
In an odd twist, the outcome was not what Mr. Trump or Republicans wanted — but was exactly what liberals and Democrats (and Mr. Acosta) dreamed of.
Newly elected Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez compared the migrants at the U.S. border to Jews fleeing Nazi Germany. Sen. Brian Schatz, Hawaii Democrat, pondered on Twitter whether the use of tear gas perhaps violates the Chemical Weapons Conventions (duh, it doesn’t). And Rep. Barbara Lee, California Democrat, called on United Nations inspectors to investigating the gassing of “women and children” (it was mostly young men charging the border, if you want to stick with the facts).
But wait, there’s more hilarity. As the left savaged the president and his administration for firing tear gas at violent rock-throwing men, reporters with even a skosh of institutional memory recalled when President Obama did exactly the same thing to stem border “invasions.”
“A group of about 100 people trying to illegally cross the border Sunday near the San Ysidro port of entry threw rocks and bottles at U.S. Border Patrol agents, who responded by using pepper spray and other means to force the crowd back into Mexico, federal officials said,” The San Diego Tribune reported — on Nov. 25, 2013.
Worse still (for liberals, anyway) is the fact that few of the thousands of men who have amassed on the border are applying for asylum, as Democrats (and Mr. Acosta) contended they were planning to do when they finally reached America.
“What I saw on the border yesterday was not people walking up to Border Patrol agents and asking to claim asylum,” San Diego Sector Border Control chief patrol agent Rodney Scott said on CNN. “Matter of fact, one of the groups I watched, one of the groups that several of them were arrested, they passed 10 or 15 marked Border Patrol units … numerous uniformed personnel, as they were chanting, waving a Honduran flag, and throwing rocks at the agents.
“If they were truly asylum seekers, they would have just walked up with their hands up and surrendered. And that did not take place,” he said.
So liberals (and Jim Acosta) were completely wrong. “This caravan is not an invasion” really turned out to be fake news.
And you gotta know that Mr. Trump knew as much when he clashed with Mr. Acosta. Sure, the guy is crazy, but sometimes he’s crazy like a fox.
⦁ Joseph Curl covered the White House and politics for a decade for The Washington Times. He can be reached at josephcurl@gmail.com and on Twitter @josephcurl.
The only way to wise up Acosta would be to bury him up to the neck in sand,,,,right in the middle of the only open border gate, and then give the caravan a cattle call for an Acosta denial of a fake news stampede.
Acosta’s brain is so rotted, even giving him a brain transplant, won’t “Wise him up”.
Simply removing his brain would raise his IQ!!
It’s worth a try. Let’s Go Fund that.
Anyone who disagrees hates science and is probably a 1%, white supremacist.
We all know “well all except the deranged Liberal Democrats” that CNN is nothing more than a grocery store rag. They mistakenly tell the true facts occasionally.
Only Fools believe these Liberal Democrat propaganda outlets. Unfortunately we have many fools in this country.
I use to be married to one of these. I would come home from work and my wife was all pissed off at me because something she saw on Oprah or some soap opera.
I’ll be honest, I am a woman and I resent like hell all the soccer moms raising soy boys and fembots and turning their husbands (some of them) into wimps. They turned my county blue and if they have their way they will destroy this country and then stand in the middle of the wreckage wondering how in God’s name did that happen.
But you can bet, not a one, will accept on iota of the responsibility for CAUSING it.
I wholeheartedly concur, wildfire! I’m a woman, too, and I’m actually EMBARRASSED for these liberal women who are SO STUPID that they buy into this Leftist CRAP, and are doing their BEST to turn the country “blue!” HOW can anybody be that stupid and self-destructive!
we have a duty to teach our kids and grandkids. Some have failed, letting the nanny-state take over for them…
I’m proud to say that as a high school graduate in the early 70’s, I taught my parents to migrate from being Democrats to Republicans! I had read Thomas Jefferson’s biography in Jr H.S. and started teaching them about the precepts of libertarianism and ‘least governed’ is ‘best governed’ and not to trust the government! My kids are both conservative leaning and we all hate the corruption in our government, so term limits is something whose time is long over-due!
(all 3 branches, or “Chambers” if you subscribe to Alexandria Occasio-Cortex-less’s concept of government. LOL
Yes it is an invasion they were offered 7,000 jobs and free medical if they settled in Mexico. They want American freebies. With demonrats and pelosi now back God save us all. Two Muslims and one brain dead ocosta lookout.
Exactly. How anyone in their right mind, could see the footage, of them ranting in their home country’s language, WHILE proudly waving their home country’s flag as they tossed rocks and bottles, as “Merely seeking Asylum” is beyond me.
Maybe they thought that was 7,000 jobs apiece. “Hey, I like work. But, seriously, Amingo?”
(““Do you think that you demonized immigrants in this election?” Mr. Acosta asked. “Not at all,” Mr. Trump said. “But your campaign had an ad showing migrants climbing over walls and so on,” Mr. Acosta said. “They’re not going to be doing that … They’re hundreds of miles away … That’s not an invasion.”)
Acosta is for too egocentric to recognize or receive Truth when it speaks to him, is shown to him, and appears and appears right before him after spoken.
If I may borrow but a portion of your statement above, regarding those such as Acosta who are determined to have it their way, insisting on remaining willingly ignorant simply to refuse facts and Truth, there is only one way to improve their never-so-humble opinions which dissolve into dust when confronted with fact: “The only way to wise up Acosta would be to bury him…”
To borrow yet another’s observation: “You just can’t fix stupid…”
Which is one reason i can’t understand, WHY Trump even called on him.
Same reason Israel withdrew all it’s citizens from Gaza. Bending over backwards to disallow any opportunity for accusations.
My dog is smarter than acosta and I have more tolerance for the Taliban than for the libtards
I’d like to test a theory….Mr. Trump should open the presser by tossing a couple of those big Milk Bones out through the doorway and down the hall.
Better yet, Hold the presser on the third floor and toss ’em out the open window.
Have you noticed that since Trump came out and said he was running for President, he has came out and made what some, even at times some of his supporters thought were “wild exaggerations”, then within a week or so. It happens, and he is proven right time after time. If you believe in God, and believe Jesus sent us a Helper, the Holy Spirit to guide and direct us, this is what it looks like!
And I have yet to notice a single time when the Lame Stream Media acknowledged when Trump was proven right. Disgusting. Also disgusting are the names that our president is called, not just by wild-eyed liberals, but by the supposedly “unbiased” “journalists” in print and on television.
The lying LSM will NEVER admit trump was right. To do so, would be giving him credit. Something they are loath to ever do.
Even though the Dimwitocrats have trouble distinguishing between sympathy and empathy, their crocodile tears are simply a cover up for another of their magnificant racist blunders. Which began when Margaret Sanger established Planned Parenthood in an effort to purge undesirables from the U.S. ( read blacks ), resulting in killing off millions of possible voters. They do not care about the needs of the “caravan” just their votes.
I am unclear about what it takes to get a White House press pass. Are they issued to anyone on a shall issue basis or are there some qualifications? If there are qualifications who determines what they are and who qualifies? These questions must have been answered in the legal complaint filed on Acosta’s behalf but I heve never seen any reporting on the subject.
I’m still waiting for my (Constitutionally Guaranteed!) press pass…;-)
>> I’m still waiting for my (Constitutionally Guaranteed!) press pass…;-) <<
You'll have a long wait; there's no such thing. Press conferences, or their equivalent, are neither guaranteed nor required by The Constitution. They are a courtesy, and, as such, are controlled by rules established by the person conducting the "conference."
Leftism is a mental and spiritual disease. Leftism leaves one demented. After all these years of supporting Obama and his pepper spraying and 79 incidents of tear gassing illegal felon invaders and ignoring it, Acosta is at this point living in an alternate reality. It was not wrong for Obama’s border patrol to do this but it is wrong for Trump’s. These invading hoards were bad to Obama, but cannot be bad to Trump. The huge hypocrisy is also indicative of dementia. Acosta is a leftist demented Democrat.
Adding to that, if as some of these morons claim, “Using tear gas violates UN Dictates on chemical weapon use”, what of all the times we’ve seen the UN and police USING It to disperse rioters and mobs outside G8 or G12 summits”??
Proving Jim Acosta wrong is easy to do. He’s a walking false premise.
BTW. One report has Obama’s border patrol using pepper spray 400 times.
I CHEERED when President Trump yanked Acosta’s pass! Put Acosta, Michael Avenatti, Kamala Harris, Eric Holder, Lemmon, Chris Wallace, Nancy Pelosi and Corey Booker in a blender and turn it on. Then empty it in the landfill and get on with MAGA! (Could I be cited for toxic pollution?) Oh, well….the price I’ll pay.
* Silent Hammer
Oops … I thought your intent was to fertilize the landfill with all that liberal BS !
Acosta is the shining example of an educational system that doesn’t educate in a full circle and truly bad parenting that turned this little boy into a blazing dumbass.
I would LOVE to know what acosta’s parents think of what their kid has become..
It should be known that those protecting our borders are using remarkable restraint. They haven’t yet used deadly force to repel the invasion, but it could come to that. They are throwing bricks, bottles and rocks the size of softballs at our defenders, which is deadly force…
And seeing the # of cops, over the years KILLED by bottles/rocks/bricks being thrown at them, during various riots. FOR these dumb dumbs in the media, to claim “Oh its not deadly force, so you shouldn’t respond in kind.. I say
FINE. You stand there and let me toss a few rocks and bottles at you, and see how YOU like it.
If they throw a rock return a bullet. If they fire bullets lob grenades. Protect America by any means necessary.
Wasn’t that Obama’s line of thinking regarding American citizens? If it’s good enough for us it’s good enough for them.
Cancel press conferences !!!!! Our country does not need 1 more press conference. Think about it, except for generating post here, what good does a press conference serve ? Do we have to continually watch degenerates in the press, not ask questions, but suppositions and continue on to argue with our president. Remember patriotic? helen thomas always seated in the front row for all press conferences. Please cancel all future press conferences, I don’t need them at all.
I crown thee the poster child of Fake News! He makes it soooo easy.
So I guess arresting and deporting all those lawbreakers was too much for even Mexico to handle? Perhaps it was stealing business from their cartels! Tijuana got fed up with them, and that is something that no reporter can gloss over or ignore!!!