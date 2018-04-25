CNN’s Acosta says voters too stupid to grasp Trump ‘act’: ‘Their elevator might not hit all floors’

UPDATE: Jim Acosta is still angry and hammering White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders a few minutes ago during today’s briefing. As usual, Sanders is up to the challenge.

The original story is below.

Reporter Jim Acosta says too many Americans can’t see through President Trump’s “act” because they “don’t have all their faculties.”

CNN’s chief White House correspondent and network colleague April Ryan sat down with Variety this week to discuss reporting on the White House in an era of “fake news” accusations. The network duo expressed concern that Mr. Trump and his rhetorical “tentacles” will cause “anarchy” around the globe.

Mr. Acosta then lamented what he perceives as a large-scale intellectual void afflicting the population.

“The problem is that people around the country don’t know it’s an act,” the reporter said. “They’re not in on the act, and they take what he says very seriously, and they take attacks from [former White House press secretary] Sean Spicer and Sarah Sanders and what they do to us on a daily basis very seriously. They don’t have all their faculties in some cases — their elevator might not hit all floors. My concern is that a journalist is going to be hurt one of these days.”

This is an excerpt. Read the rest of the story at the Washington Times.

GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Acosta tries to back off and lay his comments on his fear of being hurt.

Regarding my interview with Variety, my comments have been twisted by some outlets. As you can plainly see, I'm not referring to Trump supporters. I am talking about people who threaten journalists. Links to transcript and video below. https://t.co/SpEBiyVyQd pic.twitter.com/KZ7tkllEHQ — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 25, 2018

