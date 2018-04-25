CNN’s Acosta says voters too stupid to grasp Trump ‘act’: ‘Their elevator might not hit all floors’

UPDATE: Jim Acosta is still angry and hammering White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders a few minutes ago during today’s briefing. As usual, Sanders is up to the challenge.
The original story is below.
Reporter Jim Acosta says too many Americans can’t see through President Trump’s “act” because they “don’t have all their faculties.”
CNN’s chief White House correspondent and network colleague April Ryan sat down with Variety this week to discuss reporting on the White House in an era of “fake news” accusations. The network duo expressed concern that Mr. Trump and his rhetorical “tentacles” will cause “anarchy” around the globe.
Mr. Acosta then lamented what he perceives as a large-scale intellectual void afflicting the population.
“The problem is that people around the country don’t know it’s an act,” the reporter said. “They’re not in on the act, and they take what he says very seriously, and they take attacks from [former White House press secretary] Sean Spicer and Sarah Sanders and what they do to us on a daily basis very seriously. They don’t have all their faculties in some cases — their elevator might not hit all floors. My concern is that a journalist is going to be hurt one of these days.”
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Acosta tries to back off and lay his comments on his fear of being hurt.
Regarding my interview with Variety, my comments have been twisted by some outlets. As you can plainly see, I'm not referring to Trump supporters. I am talking about people who threaten journalists. Links to transcript and video below. https://t.co/SpEBiyVyQd pic.twitter.com/KZ7tkllEHQ
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 25, 2018
—-
This is right up there with Hillary’s “basket of deplorables” speech for liberal STUPIDITY. They just CAN’T HELP showing their utter CONTEMPT for the “common people,” who stubbornly REFUSE to bow to their “SUPERIOR” leadership and allow the liberal LOONS to control every aspect of their lives.
They don’t seem to realize that those “common people” they keep heaping their scorn upon are MORE THAN HALF of the adult population of this country, and angering them only GUARANTEES their defeat. So keep it up, libs–we appreciate the help MAGA.
oleteabag
BINGO!!
The deranged Liberal Democrat Snowflakes are constantly projecting their “useful idiot” culture.
I’d be tempted to put Acosta on a banned list.
The arrogance of the April Ryan’s and Jim Acosta’s of the CNN world is alarming. They think they are superior to every day Americans. These two pieces of excrement did not learn their lesson on November 8, 2016. They are the deplorables!!!!
Of course we can’t have some nut job hurting a journalist! But how police officers have been injured and killed, actually executed, as a direct result of Obama’s disdain for law enforcement authorities. To my mind law enforcers and first responders count a hell of a lot more than professional actors and comedians pretending to be journalists.
When i’ve seen people get hounded into having to RUN Into their own home, to avoid getting accosted by these supposed journalists, i don’t feel they should have ANY special protection from being accosted themselves..
As usual, the left-wing nut case deserves the trash bin. He is the voice of the Communist News Network and the low life of the network.
It’s obvious that he is referring to those that get most of their news from CNN.
I wish i could give you more than 5 stars!!
You took the words right out of my mouth!! DEAD ON CORRECT!
Would somebody be so kind as to pass on to Mr Acosta that it is just such sentiment that leads my intention to never again listen to, or watch, any feature of the network with which he is associated? (I think I am now in my fourth year.)
We can’t be too stupid because most of us do not watch CNN.
Acosta is demented and deceived. An advanced case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. If Obama had brought the economy to soaring heights and unemployment for African-Americans and other minorities at all-time low records, rather than at 16 percent he would be praising him. If Obama had spoken strongly to the pervert dictator of NOKO and had him capitulate and blink and offer to end his nuclear program and meet with him, it would be praised 24/7 on CNN. Acosta is a liar and a hypocrite. I have much greater education than he does, a vet and he is not, and a businessman who has hired numerous people over the years which he has not. He can degrade those who voted for President Trump, who are the backbone of America, from all professions, races, and creeds. Acosta and CNN has long been in the toilet and are swirling going down.
I’ve said it before, but if trump was to cure cancer tomorrow the media would HOUND HIM over how many people would now be out of work, in the pharmacy industry.. They wouldn’t give him ONE Iota of praise for ending the suffering of millions who have cancer..
He’s just upset because we can see through the liberal media’s act – and their stupidity.
Who cares what a jack ***, fake news, light weight reporter thinks.
Jim Acosta is THE definition of “conceited idiot”, and he’s a belligerent punk to boot. He makes his living as a shiate-slinger for CNN, slithering around inside a dense cloud of veracious garbage gnats.
Acosta, once again campaigning for the right. Every time these guys open their mouths they add Trump voters. Keep up the good work. They are so full of themselves they walk in a world where they deceive themselves. At some point in life some of them wake up and move to the right and they become good guys. But until then they play a very pivotal role in enforcing what the MAGA stands for when they make these comments.
He is right about mental deficiency. They are called Democrats, liberals, snowflakes, or just CNN viewers.
Acosta there is NO doubt you are a bafoon, a dunce, a low class partisan scum for making such an outrageous comment!!!
Jim Acosta: Uh oh, looks like he just had another “1d-10-t” error.
Acosta, the problem is not that we cannot see thru Pres Trump. The problem is that you are not smart enough to know what a goal oriented business man is. Maybe you should learn what Pres Trump is from his background and then with any luck you might be able to understand him. Frankly, I don’t think you are smart enough for that.
By his own logic, I guess Acosta and the media are responsible for the shooter’s actions at the Republican Congress’ baseball practice last year? Or the violent attacks on cops – 3 shot in the past 2 days? I think he needs to pay more attention to that (in his own words). What a liberal elitist!
Nope. Cause liberals are never responsible for ANYTHING..
I love his rebuttal-“Oh, I wasn’t talking about you…” Yeah, right, Acosta, you are a big, dumb jerk-you don’t know how to act like a civilized human being in public and you are another boil on the butt of the MSM. (Wish I could say it to his face).
Poor Jim Acosta – Trump has taken residence in his head and he’s increasing obsessed with trying to justify his mistaken assessment of what’s going on in our country – he has reduced himself to name-calling and disparaging his fellow Americans – he’s lost the very thing he is supposed to represent – fair and unbiased journalism. He’s at the point in his career that he would boil the rabbit at the Easter Parade if it was Trump’s parade.
Acosta is like a petulant child. The problem isn’t with the American Trump voter, it is with you. You are so blatently biased and would never understand what Trump is about. All you have is your CNN mindset where everything Trump does is wrong.
Acosta continued, “Meanwhile, on the left, highly intelligent future democrat voters continue to eat Tide Pods and inhale condoms through their nasal cavities.”
OMG……..Acosta is such an IDIOT…….. he needs to find a JOB that suits his personality…………. oh wait……… there isn’t such a thing…….. LOL
Lab rat.
Crash test dummy?
The Democrat Communist Party has a final solution planned for all the unreliable voters once they take control of the country. Still undetermined if they will use the term re-education camp, gulag, or concentration camps. ‘The goal of socialism is communism.’ Vladimir Lenin.
Acosta’s credibility is already “hurt”. It’s a wonder CNN keeps him on. Because he’s helping run their corporate credibility into the ground. Who doesn’t get tired of liars, and those who twist words and distort intentions. If members of the fake news corps are fearful, it’s from good-hearted Americans who have had enough.
Jim Acosta is not a victim, though he tries to come across as one. He’s really a bully from a club of bullies. He’s not an honest, truthful journalist. He’s not even a “yellow” journalist. “Brown” is closest to describing his type.
Should we hold CNN and Acosta accountable for their constant derisive commentary about The Donald that causes Leftists/Marxist to go ballistic, causing injuries to all?
According to CNN and their ilk, The Donald is a racist, misogynistic, Far Right lunatic deserving of a coup. Doesn’t that promote misunderstanding and calls for violence by THEIR dumbed-down masses?
Many of us already are, by not WATCHING CNN thus denying any advertising air time to their sponsors..
If I was as stupid as Acosta I might say something like “Acosta is a prime example of why we need a WALL and tight border security”. Then again, I might say that if I was a whole lot smarter than that taco breath retard. MAGA, OR ELSE!!!
Perhaps this Left wing nut ought to look in the mirror. I’ll put my intellect against his any day, night, or time. Name the place. Comments like that prove he is not intellectually honest, much less an “honest” journalist. I learned journalisim at my grand mother’s knee before he was even born. He doesn’t even understand what journalisim is! i.e. just the facts . Leave the editorialism to the adult editors, and only when represented as such. What a joke. If it wasn’t so disgusting.