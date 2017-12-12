CNN’s Acosta loses another round with Sarah Sanders

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders clashed with reporters Monday over a recent rash of inaccurate news stories that cast President Trump in a negative light, as reporters defended their actions as “honest mistakes.”
“You cannot say it is an honest mistake when you are putting up information that is purposefully false,” Mrs. Sanders fired back at the daily White House briefing.
A reporter accused the president of slamming “fake news” but remaining silent on disinformation spread by Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign.
“The president is calling out very direct and false allegations,” Mrs. Sanders said. “We’ve seen it time and time again over the last couple weeks. … This is a big problem and it is something that should be taken seriously.”
Mrs. Sanders also tangled with CNN’s Jim Acosta, who has often been at odds with the White House. He shouted out that reporters make “honest mistakes” and correct them, but Mr. Trump never corrects tweets and remarks that the reporter described as not factual.
“I’m not taking another question from you at this point,” Mrs. Sanders said as she attempted to call on another reporter.
Recent false reports included CNN retracting a story about WikiLeaks alerting Donald Trump Jr. to hacked email from the Democratic National Committee.
The Washington Post quickly took down a photo posted by a reporter that claimed a small crowd at the president’s campaign rally Friday in Pensacola, Florida. The photo was taken hours before the start of the event.
An ABC News report last week said the Mr. Trump directed contact with Russia before the election. It turned out it was after the election and the reporter, veteran newsman Brian Ross, was suspended because of it.
“There should be a certain level of responsibility,” Mrs. Sanders said. “It is very telling that he had to be suspended.”
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
While watching this last night the high point to me was when Sarah tried to end this, told Acosta she wasn’t answering him, and didn’t even look at him.
Go SARAH!
I can’t stand Jim Acosta. How I would love to do a Tonya Harding move to his smarmy face!
Why do you want to act like a progressive, BLM or Antifa member, or Islamist?
Also, is your dislike for his “swarmy” face because he’s of Hispanic background? Why not use the word smug, condescending, or priggish?
By the way, I’d take Nancy Kerrigan anytime over the less that virtuous Tanya Harding. However, she could drive a mean 30s Model A Ford.
The vast majority of news readers and so-called reporters voted for Hillary, gave money to Hillary and have developed an advanced case of Trump Derangement Syndrome…they hate President Donald J. Trump. This hatred results in their habitual practice of trying to twist all news stories to be against Trump and if that fails, they will make up and lie about a story. Leftist reporters have done this repeatedly, and increasingly.
It is becoming more and more apparent that these left-wing fake news agencies are nothing more than pay-to-play agencies. Eventually, someone is going to expose the numerous financial money trails of the pay-to-play links between the criminal Clinton/Obamas/DNC and the Fake News agencies.
Also don’t forget the role George Soros may well play in the corrupting of much of the MSM.
Actually, the focus is on Trump, but in reality the libs hate everyone who voted for him.
this guy acosta is a moron…. really… morons have iqs between 50-75… this guy is an actual moron
you have to wonder.. how do low intellects like this guy get high paying jobs.. it is just not right
Acosta is in my opinion a progressive partisan demagogue with a deep animus for for those who don’t toe the liberal line. But if you really want to be a truth teller and not a hypocrite be prepared to back up your bold assertions, or aspersions as the case may be, with verifiable facts. Please keep in mind Exodus 20:16.
The Dumber you are the higher you go up the demonrat ladder Extra points for liars Perverts and Pedophiles
Sadly, your last sentence seems all too true with the progressive socialist Democrats. I’d say rather than using the word dumber that many Democrats prove that there’s a significant difference between having a decent IQ and having wisdom. A sheepskin isn’t indicative of having commen horse sense. They seem more like being horses’, well…, derrieres.
I don’t advocate for a theocracy, but I believe that we as a people have paid a dear price for ignoring God’s words of wisdom. For me, I believe we need to heed 2 Chronicles 7:14 which says if the people called by His name repent and turn back to Him He’ll heal their land.
Thanks.
The Fake News media propaganda used to stick to the wall until Ms. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and President Trump’s Tweets put them to shame by correcting the records.
acosta needs a 90 day time out in the corner.
And Sarah needs to post a sign, clearly visible to the cameras stating
1. The ‘reporters’ are ‘guests’ and will act accordingly.
2. They will REPORT what they are given instead of distorting the information into something not remotely close to what was said.
3. They will NOT interrupt either the Podium or the Floor.
4. They will not try to shout over any other person.
ANY VIOLATIONS will result in the ‘press passes’ for that person AND the company they represent for not less than 30 days depending on the event.
That way they learn to act like humans instead of HOGS at a SLOP TROUGH!
What are you trying to do, require them to act like erudite, punctilious, non-aliterate ladies and gentlemen? I think your last sentence says it all. 😉
An old politically incorrect conservative curmudgeon
I have wished for so long that CNN would have its press pass withdrawn. I think Pres Trump has been more than gracious in allowing this kinda crappy reporting to continue from CNN. My vote is to sit them in the back row and DON’T call on them. Let them be seen and IGNORED. CNN, until you can learn how to report accurately and honestly (even if you don’t like the subject material or the subject itself), you get seated where no one can hear anything coming out of your mouths.
Remember when Fox news was targeted by obama and you folks at CNN did nothing to help? Although Fox was disliked for not towing the democratic party line. CNN is disliked because they are still towing the democratic party line.
Well done Sara Sanders. I love the way you are not bullied by the media thugs. That smart mouth Jim Acosta should be banned form the WH press sessions and those that are using their positions to slander the President and lie to the American people should be prosecuted.
Well done Sara Sanders. I love the way you are not bullied by the media thugs. That smart mouth Jim Acosta should be banned form the WH press sessions and those that are using their positions to slander the President and lie to the American people should be prosecuted.
Jim Acosta and CNN are creating quite a name for themselves. “Loosers and Liars”
“Mistakes”, if honest, should be in two directions: incorrectly positive, and incorrectly negative, toward the president or the administration. But they aren’t. They’re always wrong negatively. “President Trump saved a starving child from sure death.”
Next day, “We need to correct yesterday’s report regarding the president and a starving child. It was a dog.”
No, that didn’t happen–and as far as CNN is concerned, could never be true.
The media were so extremely successful in creating and defending the Obama presidency, they got real cocky. They fancied themselves as masters of the universe that could effect things to their will. They were SURE, by the own admission, that their decree of Hillary would win, as did Obama. Trump’s victory caused MAJOR cognitive dissonance. Their heads exploded and haven’t recovered.
As symptoms of this, they will spend hours discussing an inconsequential Trump tweet, while spending minutes, if any time at all, on event that actually affect us and future generations. Sometimes I wonder if Trump is actually deliberately trolling them with his tweets
Didn’t Acosta get a cigar from Bill Clinton? Maybe it was Hillary.
Sarah Huckabee is a warrior and an excellent press secretary. She is a strong, intelligent woman who can go toe to toe with any of the leftist media or political hacks. I love watching her in action. I actually cheer for her because she knows how the mainstream media hates Trump and attacks him and his family every chance they get. I’ve yet to hear anything positive come out of their reporting. They spend time criticizing Melania’s shoes or what Trump eats and drinks. It’s disgusting. Because Huckabee is a conservative, I doubt she will ever be recognized by the leftist media as one of the most influential women of today, but she should be.
Jelly bellied sissy boys best not go up against Huckabee-Sanders, Kelly Anne Conway or Nikki Haley or you’ll get the horse dung knocked out of ya… Leftists just can’t stand strong Christian conservative women. No Sir…
Point-Counterpoint
Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Gal with big hat and no cattle vs. Sarah, Kelly Anne and Nikki.
It is quite clear that President Trump respects intelligence, discipline, dedication and hard work no matter what gender it comes in. The liberal elites? Not so much…
A side observation
The biggest beneficiary of the “Hate Trump” crowd is George W Bush. For 8 years everything in the universe(s) was Bush’s fault.
The honor has been passed on to Trump.