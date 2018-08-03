CNN’s Acosta interrupts, challenges Sarah Sanders; walks out of WH briefing in a snit

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tangled with CNN’s Jim Acosta at the daily press briefing Thursday, accusing the network and other media of waging personal attacks against President Trump and herself.
In a lengthy, stormy exchange, Mrs. Sanders said journalists are complaining about the president calling them “the enemy of the people,” but they won’t accept responsibility for leveling attacks against administration officials and the president.
“It’s ironic, Jim, that not only you and the media attack the president for his rhetoric, when they frequently lower the level of conversation in this country,” she told Mr. Acosta. “Repeatedly, the media resorts to personal attacks without any content other than to incite anger.”
The exchanged ended with Mr. Acosta walking out of the briefing and tweeting that he thought Mrs. Sanders’ performance “shameful.”
I walked out of the end of that briefing because I am totally saddened by what just happened. Sarah Sanders was repeatedly given a chance to say the press is not the enemy and she wouldn't do it. Shameful.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 2, 2018
During the press briefing, Mrs. Sanders noted that she is the first White House press secretary to require Secret Service protection, and she blamed the media in part.
“The media has attacked me personally on a number of occasions, including your own network; said I should be harassed as a life sentence, that I should be choked,” Mrs. Sanders continued. “ICE officials are not welcomed in their place of worship, and personal information is shared on the internet.”
Related Story: Anti-Trump vandalism sweeps country: Yacht, Hollywood star latest targets
A restaurant owner in Virginia asked Mrs. Sanders and her family to leave recently, saying the employees opposed the administration’s policies.
At the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner last spring, she said, “you brought a comedian up to attack my appearance, and call me a traitor to my own gender.”
At the dinner, comedian Michelle Wolf ridiculed Mrs. Sanders, seated nearby on the dais, as the character Aunt Lydia in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” who brainwashes other women. She also called her “Uncle Tom, but for white women who disappoint other white women.”
Said Mrs. Sanders, “The media continues to ratchet up the verbal assault against the president and everyone in this administration. And certainly, we have a role to play, but the media has a role to play for the discourse in this country, as well.”
Mr. Acosta replied, “I’m sorry that happened to you. We all get put through the meat grinder in this town.”
He asked Mrs. Sanders to renounce the president’s characterization of the media as the enemy of the people.
“The president of the United States should not refer to us as the enemy of the people,” Mr. Acosta said. “His own daughter acknowledged that. It would be a good thing if you would say right here [that] the press … are not the enemy of the people. I think we deserve that.”
First daughter Ivanka Trump had said at an event in Washington earlier Thursday that she does not believe the media are the enemy of the people.
But Mrs. Sanders declined to take Mr. Acosta up on his challenge.
“I appreciate your passion,” she told him. “I share it. I’ve addressed this question. I’ve addressed my personal feelings. I’m here to speak on behalf of the president. He’s made his comments clear.”
Broadcasting from the White House after the briefing, Mr. Acosta told viewers, “I’m tired of this.”
He tweeted later, “I walked out of the end of that briefing because I am totally saddened by what just happened. Sarah Sanders was repeatedly given a chance to say the press is not the enemy and she wouldn’t do it. Shameful.”
Mr. Trump took some more swipes at the media Thursday night at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. He said media reports erroneously accused him of keeping Queen Elizabeth II waiting for tea on his visit to England last month.
“They can make anything bad, because they are the fake, fake disgusting news,” Mr. Trump said.
⦁ Gabriella Muñoz contributed to this report.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Like the former Secret Service agent, Dan Bongino, stated on Fox News that Jim Acosta is a drama queen. Hey Jim, why didn’t you denounce your network, CNN, when they called Trump a Nazi all day long? Hey Jim, when your network fed Hillary questions ahead of time in her debates with Bernie Sanders, why didn’t you denounce your network! Why didn’t you denounce the left wing loon owner that told Sarah Sanders to leave her restaurant? What about Kirstjen Nielson being attacked in the Restaurant, with a person spitting on her? Why didn’t you denounce the people assaulting Trump people? I know the answer Jim, you are a left wing communist, so you condone attacks against Conservatives!
There is definitely a BIG difference between being the 4th Estate’s watchdog and being a total jerk who hates anything Conservative and anyone who doesn’t genuflect to his socialist progressive social justice warrior demands. If he doesn’t want to be in the WH briefing, satisfy his wishes and pull his WH credentials!
As much as I would love to see them pull his credentials (as much as I would love to do far worse), that’s exactly what they WANT to happen. They would love for his press pass to be pulled, and/or for a Trump supporter to physically Acosta him, so they can use that as fuel for their agenda. Unfortunately for them, 99.9% of the violence is from their side. If we were really as bad as they make us out to be, they would all be in camps or in mass graves by now.
captjellico, I am CONSTANTLY amazed by the daily reports we hear from the LYING MEDIA about “all” the violent “right-wingers” out there “attacking” people. You notice they talk about that a LOT, but NEVER cite ANY specific examples of that, because THERE ARE NONE!
That simply IS NOT HAPPENING, but you would NEVER know it if you listen to the DNC SCRIPT-READERS trying to pass themselves off as “journalists” on CNN, MSNBC and other “alphabet” networks!
Cap J.. They might relish in that, but it SHOULDN’T be a reason to NOT do it… IMO its long past time CNN got blackballed from these pressers..
This kind of blatant hostility is what we get with mass “migration” and dictatorship of diversity. Without these two, Acosta wouldn’t be even close to the WH briefing room.
Acosta, you got exactly what you asked for and deserve. Some day you will learn that she is too smart for you. It is easy for her to make you look like and idiot!!!!!
And as i said in that other Acotsa related thread, i would have LOVED it if Sanders said “Why shouldn’t you be seen as the enemy of the people!!”
How much longer will real journalist on the press pool tolerate this petulant child? It not only makes him look childish but reflects poorly on others in the pool who do not speak out.
WHY DOES HE STILL HAVE PRESS CREDENTIALS?
I say keep him where he is. He is a great poster child for the mindless, hateful, foul-mouthed and foul-minded Socialist Democrat.
Sadly, marines, he is a freaking HERO to the brain-dead left-tards. Don’t believe me? Go to ANY Twitter feed regarding one of his little hissy fits in the White House briefing room, and see all the praise and adulation they heap on this whiny “professional victim” for being “courageous” and “telling the truth” and “asking the questions that SHOULD be asked.” Reading them, I am CONSTANTLY amazed that ANYBODY could be THAT deluded and gullible, but there it is.
I disagree Marines. It is BECAUSE he’s a poster child for the rampant leftist foul mouth hysterics, i feel he should be gone!
Hey Jim the jerk.
NEWS FLASH
It isn’t all about you.
Does your mama know what you do for a living. .??
He tells his mama that he plays piano in a house of prostitution, because he doesn’t want her to know he is a PROFESSIONAL LIAR for the LYING MEDIA, and tells LIES for a living!
I know Jim A. is not reading this …..
1st – Jim, it’s not so much we see you as an “Enemy”, as we see you CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, CBS and such as FAKE NEWS. You do NOT report the news with UNBIASED ….
2nd – Jim, it’s you that is the “enemy”. You are your own worst enemy. At some point, Jim, you are going to have to wake the hxll up!
There is a REASON CNN is below some cartoon ratings … a very good reason. You Jim, are a part of that reason.
Hey, at LEAST cartoons are entertaining, jib54, which is more than you can say for the WHINY and PETULANT Acosta! HE is just ANNOYING! CNN can’t even beat the FOOD CHANNEL in ratings. And yes, it really is THAT bad! Americans are SICK of their slanted, biased propaganda! They actually IGNORE real news stories, so they can continue their 24/7 attacks on our President! They get a script from the DNC each day, and all they do is READ THAT SCRIPT. It’s obvious that is what all these alphabet networks are doing–if you switch between channels, you will hear them READING the SAME SCRIPT, practically word for word. And being the arrogant, elitist ***ES they are, they ASSUME that we, the American people are TOO STUPID to know what they are doing! Well, guess AGAIN–that is why your damned ratings are in the cellar, you arrogant JERKS!
JJB, i actually DO see him as the enemy.
Jim Acosta is a rude obnoxious jerk along with the rest of the CNN staff. CNN seems now to relish hate and suddenly Victimhood. If CNN really started being an unbiased news organization things would improve. The reception they got in Tampa proves the People are sick of them!
That’s how liberals are. THEY rant, attack and otherwise harass conservatives, but the minute a conservative stands up and attacks back, they cry “How dare you, victimize us”..
acosta gets schooled by a far superior intellect, and doesn’t even realize it. Please keep this embarrassment to the democrap party in front of the camera. His brainless rants increase republican votes.
Hilarious – they attack Trump 24/7 no matter what he does, then complain when they get push-back from their constant negative, in-your-face, “gotcha” reporting. They really are the enemy of we-the-people.
Do Not, I repeat, DO NOT under any circumstances pull this cretin’s press pass. The more he speaks, the better conservatives look and the better conservatives chances for election or reelection in ’18 and ’20. Not a Never-Trumper, but he was not my first choice. But Mr. Trump has been outstanding (mostly) for USA. MAGA!
Totally disagree. I don’t care how keeping him in front of a camera, makes trump look good. I WANT HIM GONE.
Good for you Sarah you laid him out like a rug.
Once again, CNN’s “chief White House correspondent” makes an A$$ of himself playing the “professional victim” and doing his DRAMA QUEEN thing to call attention to HIMSELF and make the “news” all about HIM.
His histrionics had NOTHING to do with news, and merely interrupted the White House press briefing and prevented others from asking actual pertinent questions while he HOGGED the cameras with his girly-man hysterics. I’d say this jacka$$ is the PERFECT representative of what CNN has become–ALL Trump-bashing, ALL the time–and utterly USELESS as a source of actual NEWS!
I keep day dreaming, about being able to Telekineticlly SHUT HIM UP, by going all “Vader on him”, every time he shouts over other reporters, or Sarah, when she’s tryin to answer someone else..
Bill Shine, the White House Communications Director, needs to have a meeting with the Press Corps and lay out for them what is expected of them as to decorum. That they may not like President Trump but interrupting meetings, shouting, showing their *** will get them suspended and eventually barred from the White House. That if they can’t be civil then they will have their credentials pulled and given to someone else from their work. I’m not saying they sugar coat everything the President does but there’s no need to take it out on Ms. Sanders like they do.
For a long time, i’ve been wanting someone in the WH press corp, to stand up to the podium and let it be known in NO UNCERTAIN TERMS, that there are now ground rules, and anyone who fails to follow them, OR REFUSES to abide by them, will have their credentials yanked!
The Press, by virtue of being the press, is not by default the enemy of the people. Its those who have embedded themselves into the press corps who are. They have become over the years like pedophiles who studied hard to become pediatricians.
Jim Acosta is not a professional journalist. Instead, he is a rude, hateful, petulant, left-wing propagandist for the Communist News Network who is too cowardly to deal with the same type of verbal attacks that he and his fellow progressives have spewed at President Trump and his supporters. The White House press corps would be much better off without him.
“The president of the United States should not refer to us as the enemy of the people,” Mr. Acosta said. “His own daughter acknowledged that.
#1 That’s your opinion. Half of the citizens in this country disagree.
But the President would most likely be willing to use the term “useful socialist idiots” if that will make you feel better about your propagandist position.
#2 CNN didn’t respect any presidents daughters views until Barry Seotoro showed up. I didn’t vote for Trump’s daughter in any event.
Ronald Reagan’s kids never affected my opinion of his positive impact on the world. Bush’s daughters antics never effected my opinion of G.W. as an administrator.
#3 Your silly attempt to “trick” Sarah into playing your game reminds me of a kid trying to talk a young girl into sex by repeatedly chanting “Do you love me? Prove your love.” as the night wears away and his chances get slimmer by the minute.