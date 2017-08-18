CNN: Was Barcelona terror attack a copycat of Charlottesville?

Last Sunday ABC News had absolutely no question about how to identify the van driver in Charlottesville:

“REGISTERED REPUBLICAN.”

I guess none of the terrorists in Barcelona yesterday were REGISTERED REPUBLICANS, but then, judging by the headlines last night, it’s somewhat unclear if a human being was even involved in this latest slaughter.

Washington Post: “Van Rams into Barcelona Crowd.”

MarketWatch: “Barcelona Truck Attack reportedly leaves at least 12 dead.”

So was it a truck or a van that committed this atrocity? The New York Times at least said, “Van Driver Kills 13.”

These Muslim terror attacks are like the old movie “Groundhog Day.” It’s always the same, so predictable, the way the media bends over backwards not to tell the truth about the nature of the savage foe.

As John Kerry once said, “The worst thing we can do is engage in trying to point fingers at one group.”

Unless of course he’s a REGISTERED REPUBLICAN.

Oddly, last year when Omar Mateen murdered 50 gays at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando while chanting “Allahu akbar!” ABC did not describe him as a REGISTERED DEMOCRAT, which he was, or as a supporter of Hillary Clinton, which he also was.

This time, though, there was a twist: Donald J. Trump was an obvious suspect in the carnage, at least on CNN. The alt-left hacks at CNN tried to tie the Barcelona attack to Charlottesville, which for them has become a synonym for “Trump.”

An Obama hack with a press pass named Jim Sciutto tried to chat up the terrorists’ supposed link to Charlottesville with Wolf Blitzer. He mentioned the “shared tactics” of van-ramming. Shameless Wolf eagerly took the bait.

“Yeah,” he said, “there will be questions about copycats. There will be questions if what happened in Barcelona was at all — at all — a copycat version of what happened in Charlottesville.”

Or maybe, Wolf, just maybe the Muslim terrorists in Barcelona were copycatting the truck-van-car attacks by their fellow jihadists in Paris in 2017 and 2007, Nice in 2016, suburban Paris earlier this month, London in March and June 2017, Berlin last Christmas, or Stockholm in April 2017.

But hey, why discuss facts when you can go straight to CNN’s specialty, fake news. Very fake news.

Trump was the first major politician to denounce the attack, not that the fake news media gave him credit. All afternoon I kept waiting for a mention of his tweet:

“In Barcelona statement, Trump fails to denounce David Duke.”

Or, “Homegrown Barcelona lone wolves incensed by Trump’s Muslim travel ban, even though they’re not Muslims.”

Busy few days coming up. The trust-funded pukes of antifa are plotting mayhem on the Common tomorrow, and then Monday there’s that big solar event coming up.

I can already imagine the eclipse coverage ahead on CNN:

“Sun disappears, Trump blamed.”

