CNN: Was Barcelona terror attack a copycat of Charlottesville?

Last Sunday ABC News had absolutely no question about how to identify the van driver in Charlottesville:
“REGISTERED REPUBLICAN.”
I guess none of the terrorists in Barcelona yesterday were REGISTERED REPUBLICANS, but then, judging by the headlines last night, it’s somewhat unclear if a human being was even involved in this latest slaughter.
Washington Post: “Van Rams into Barcelona Crowd.”
MarketWatch: “Barcelona Truck Attack reportedly leaves at least 12 dead.”
So was it a truck or a van that committed this atrocity? The New York Times at least said, “Van Driver Kills 13.”
These Muslim terror attacks are like the old movie “Groundhog Day.” It’s always the same, so predictable, the way the media bends over backwards not to tell the truth about the nature of the savage foe.
As John Kerry once said, “The worst thing we can do is engage in trying to point fingers at one group.”
Unless of course he’s a REGISTERED REPUBLICAN.
Oddly, last year when Omar Mateen murdered 50 gays at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando while chanting “Allahu akbar!” ABC did not describe him as a REGISTERED DEMOCRAT, which he was, or as a supporter of Hillary Clinton, which he also was.
This time, though, there was a twist: Donald J. Trump was an obvious suspect in the carnage, at least on CNN. The alt-left hacks at CNN tried to tie the Barcelona attack to Charlottesville, which for them has become a synonym for “Trump.”
An Obama hack with a press pass named Jim Sciutto tried to chat up the terrorists’ supposed link to Charlottesville with Wolf Blitzer. He mentioned the “shared tactics” of van-ramming. Shameless Wolf eagerly took the bait.
“Yeah,” he said, “there will be questions about copycats. There will be questions if what happened in Barcelona was at all — at all — a copycat version of what happened in Charlottesville.”
Or maybe, Wolf, just maybe the Muslim terrorists in Barcelona were copycatting the truck-van-car attacks by their fellow jihadists in Paris in 2017 and 2007, Nice in 2016, suburban Paris earlier this month, London in March and June 2017, Berlin last Christmas, or Stockholm in April 2017.
But hey, why discuss facts when you can go straight to CNN’s specialty, fake news. Very fake news.
Trump was the first major politician to denounce the attack, not that the fake news media gave him credit. All afternoon I kept waiting for a mention of his tweet:
“In Barcelona statement, Trump fails to denounce David Duke.”
Or, “Homegrown Barcelona lone wolves incensed by Trump’s Muslim travel ban, even though they’re not Muslims.”
Busy few days coming up. The trust-funded pukes of antifa are plotting mayhem on the Common tomorrow, and then Monday there’s that big solar event coming up.
I can already imagine the eclipse coverage ahead on CNN:
“Sun disappears, Trump blamed.”
Buy Howie’s new book, “Kennedy Babylon,” on howiecarrshow.com.
___
(c)2017 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Wolf Blitzer would like to be an authority on all things news. However, all he’s an authority on is liberalism and he injects it into the news as much as possible…making it truly ‘fake news.’ Blitzer has long led the charge for ‘fake news’ on cnn. They love him there, he shows them how to do it, so that it’s all just ‘fake, fake news.’
Wolf MSM Blitzer from the Donna Brazile Clinton News Network. That says it all, doesn’t it Wolf or should a say Wuss Queen Blitzer?
Proof that Blitzer fits (by being a numpty) CNN to-a-t: by his “logic”, the rammings from 2014 in Dijon to 2017 Westminster Bridge (not going to list them, but all were PRIOR to Charlottesville) were also copied from Charlottesville!
And Blitztard is a copycat of an imbecile. Hell, there are a lot of copycat imbeciles on the left. As a matter of fact the left is the mold of all imbeciles, worthless wastes of space, air food and water each and all.
I don;t think he is a copycay,more like a prototype.
Does anyone listen to this clown? Wolf Blitzer is an anti-Trump propagandist for CNN. Nothing more. CNN is creating a false narrative most of us call Fake News. They are incapable of doing anything else.
wolf blitzer is a blithering I D I O T & a mega BSer !
M A G A !!!
Wolf Blitzer is an idiot attempting to conflate fake news to push a dubious agenda. CNN, the most distrusted name in news. No credibility, no integrity.
I knew Wolf wasn`t very good at his job but this is a total proof that Wolf is in the wrong job.
You can’t fix stupid.
Anybody recall ole “Baghdad Bob?” This is simply “CNN Wolf,” howling at the moon, and making even less sense!
OF COURSE it was NOT tied in to Charlottesville ! This is the SIXTH TERRORIST attack, where the Terrorists used a vehicle, but maybe the dummy Blitzer doesn’t know that !
The notion is absurd! Barcelona had to have been in the planning stages for a long time to be carried out with precise timing and purpose. Charlottesville was more of opportunity that presented itself to someone indoctrinated by forces delusional other than being a Republican, there are just as many delusional Democrats only they aim higher by encouraging the assassination of our President.
PS. Wolf always comes across to me a a bit ‘blitzed’!
This is beyond stupid.
Wolfie used to crack me up. During the Gulf War, whenever he had a “story” to cover he would be sitting in front of a book shelf, with a book, any book about the topic he was proving his mastery of.
The guy is an escaped hobbit!