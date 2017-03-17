CNN tries to smear Sean Hannity

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Hannity says he “never pointed” a gun at Fox News colleague Juan Williams, despite a CNN report to the contrary.

CNN reported Thursday that Hannity pointed a gun directly at Williams and turned on the laser sight off-air following a heated segment last year.

But Hannity told the New York Daily News that he had been discussing guns and “showed my good friend Juan Williams my unloaded firearm in a professional and safe manner for educational purposes only.”

Williams said on Twitter that he and Hannity are “great friends” and the “incident is being sensationalized.” He says “everything was under total control throughout and I never felt like I was put in harm’s way.”

(1/2) This incident is being sensationalized – everything was under total control throughout and I never felt like I was put in harm’s way. — Juan Williams (@TheJuanWilliams) March 17, 2017

(2/2) It was clear that Sean put my safety and security above all else and we continue to be great friends. — Juan Williams (@TheJuanWilliams) March 17, 2017

Fox News tells the Daily News “no one was put in any danger.”

