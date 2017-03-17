Home Lead Stories CNN tries to smear Sean Hannity

CNN tries to smear Sean Hannity

March 17, 2017 at 11:57 am 20 Lead Stories, News
Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity speaks during a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Friday, March 18, 2016, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Hannity says he “never pointed” a gun at Fox News colleague Juan Williams, despite a CNN report to the contrary.

CNN reported Thursday that Hannity pointed a gun directly at Williams and turned on the laser sight off-air following a heated segment last year.

But Hannity told the New York Daily News that he had been discussing guns and “showed my good friend Juan Williams my unloaded firearm in a professional and safe manner for educational purposes only.”

Williams said on Twitter that he and Hannity are “great friends” and the “incident is being sensationalized.” He says “everything was under total control throughout and I never felt like I was put in harm’s way.”

Fox News tells the Daily News “no one was put in any danger.”

20 Comments

  1. disqus_jtzvommwC0 March 17, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    I guess CNN’s desperation is getting even more extreme for them to resort to this!

    • Radman414 March 17, 2017 at 1:38 pm

      They are trying to maintain the same degree of lunacy as the “Moonbats Spouting Nothing But C-r-a-p” — the commentators at “MSNBC.”

    • bbarrett49 March 17, 2017 at 1:58 pm

      **** news network aka: clinton news network formerly….does it again. just **** and more ****….tapper ****, acosta ****, ….just ****

    • nodisguisindatruth March 17, 2017 at 4:11 pm

      Conservative Republicans in all positions of influence, be it governmental office or otherwise, should wake up and realize that all the tauntings, tantrums, and fake swill that the corrupted media (from national to local) continue to spew out daily is being done so for the purpose of distraction. They wish simply to thwart constructive efforts and conservative momentum and they are finding success….how better to do so than to tie up governmental leadership and persons of influence by having them chase wisps of smoke where there is no fire. Hannity does not owe them, nor do others, any explanation for their activities, neither the time of day. These distractions are proving to be of some success as they result in a massive wasting of time and productivity which would be better spent pursuing and pushing through the administrations productive agenda.

      FakeNews, taunts, and tantrums have been the mainstay of those who oppose a successful America for decades….having only these sideshow tactics, their pockets and ambitions have become as empty and debilitatingly bankrupt as their pursuits and policies.

    • marucha March 17, 2017 at 6:11 pm

      They will do any thing for ratings. I am waiting to see any day Bob “Blizzad” naked doing the news

    • ltuser
      ltuser March 17, 2017 at 6:36 pm

      It wouldn’t shock me if they took someone saying “If obama upped and drop dead tomorrow, i would raise a beer and celebrate” and twist it into them making a death threat against obama..

  2. MichaelJ March 17, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    CNN apparently doesn’t like to publicly air comments about their reportage on their website. No Wonder given this kind of reporting.

    If Sean Hannity ever said anything bad about CNN I think they should report on that on their website too. And if anybody ever said anything bad about anybody else they should include that too, just to ensure wide coverage.

    Am I through? No. I’ve got a lot more ideas, but CNN isn’t getting them for free.

    • ltuser
      ltuser March 17, 2017 at 6:39 pm

      IMO the reason they stopped allowing people to comment on a lot of their articles was they were seeing too many people DISAGREE with the liberalism they were spouting.. So stopped doing it, so they wouldn’t have to see people disagree with them..

  3. tyrone williams March 17, 2017 at 1:51 pm

    President Donald Trump is right again… CNN is “Very Fake News”.

  4. southernpatriot March 17, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Corrupt News Network is the epitome of FAUX NEWS. Here they go again!

  5. MichaelJ March 17, 2017 at 1:56 pm

    I can think of three nice things to say about CNN:

    1. They gave jobs to otherwise unemployed reporters.
    2. I don’t have to watch them if I don’t want to.
    3. Neither does anybody else.

    I knew I wasn’t through.

    • sickofstupidity
      sickofstupidity March 17, 2017 at 3:12 pm

      Absolutely MichaelJ. CNN long ago stopped being a “news” organization and became a propaganda tool for left wing causes and activists. Their commentators are so blatantly biased, it is too frustrating to watch.

  6. jinxie March 17, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Good grief…they are losing their rabid-a$$ minds.

  7. sammysdad
    sammysdad March 17, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Gosh, if CNN says it’s true, it must NOT BE TRUE!! CNN, really? A bloviating, lying bunch of dimwits seeking ratings again. OMG, Americans are really getting tired of these bozos.

  8. claw March 17, 2017 at 2:59 pm

    Anything to further the anti 2d Amendment movement. I feel certain that if Sean had actually pointed a pistol at Juan and “illuminated the target” with a laser that we could have heard Juan down here in Texas without the need for TV, radio or any audio amplification…

  9. ALLEN L. WELLS March 17, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Another example of CNN lying, unverified, fake news reporting. These guys lie even when they don’t have to. These jerks are the laughing stock of the Main Stream Media.

  10. 440volt March 17, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    Sounds like Fox has a mole in the organization. How else would CNN find out about what happened off camera on a Fox set?

  11. oleteabag March 17, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Translation: Having thrown away what little credibility they ever had when they decided to go all-in as propaganda SHILLS for the left, they are NOW attacking those who tell the truth in a PATHETIC attempt to discredit the truth-tellers in hopes of making themselves look less CRAVEN and BIASED than they really are.

  12. laurence5905 March 17, 2017 at 3:30 pm

    They’re not even trying anymore, are they? #FakeNews

  13. John Higgins March 17, 2017 at 4:08 pm

    It’s very difficult to keep a civil tongue with these anti-Trump and nation decisive news people. However with CNN I’ll make an exception. They are just vacuous wicked anti-american morons.

