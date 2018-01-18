CNN, Sanjay Gupta should take cognitive exam

CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta disputed President Trump’s clean bill of health this week, claiming that the numbers actually suggest the president has heart disease.
“The president has heart disease,” the neurosurgeon, who has never examined Mr. Trump, declared on “New Day” Wednesday, adding that the president needs a medical plan to prevent a major heart problem in the near future.
Dr. Gupta said the presence of calcium in Mr. Trump’s blood vessels has greatly increased since 2009, and that the coronary calcium score released by the White House on Tuesday indicated that the president had already well surpassed the threshold for having heart disease and being at risk for a heart attack.
Dr. Ronny L. Jackson, a rear admiral in the Navy and a longtime White House physician, determined during Mr. Trump’s first medical exam in office that the 71-year-old president is in excellent physical and cognitive health. During a nearly hourlong press briefing Tuesday, Dr. Jackson said the president does not have heart disease.
“No, he does not have heart disease,” he told Dr. Gupta at the briefing, the Washington Examiner reported. “I think he had great findings across the board, but the one that stands out more than anything to me is his cardiac health. His cardiac health is excellent.”
Speaking on CNN, Dr. Gupta pushed back against Dr. Jackson’s claims.
“They’re going to be increasing the medications, including the cholesterol-lowering medications to try and combat that, but there’s no question, by all standards, by all metrics, anyway a doctor or cardiologist will look at it, the president does have heart disease,” Dr. Gupta said, The Hill reported.
A White House official told the Washington Examiner that it had nothing to add to Dr. Jackson’s statements.
“The question was asked and answered very clearly. Perhaps Dr. Gupta should take the cognitive exam?” the official said.
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said during a press briefing Wednesday that Dr. Jackson is “the only credible source when it comes to diagnosing any health concerns” of the president.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
the left wing media will never ever stop the bashing the name calling the fake lies as long it meets and accelerates there ideology and agenda.the constant attacks on christians and conservitives is wearing thin with most of us and its time to stop them.
as for doctor gupta go **********lf.
TYPICAL TV doctor, diagnosis without ever seeing the patient. Hey Doc, What’s Up, is this how you examine all your patients now. You know what happens when you ***-u-me? There’s not a medical insurance company out there that would pay you for an examination like the one you just gave.
Excuse me, where was Dr. Gupta’s unsolicited diagnosis of Hillary Clinton’s rather obvious (and numerous) medical conditions when she was stumbling around during the campaign? (I also would venture a guess that her blood pressure probably reached dangerous levels when she realized that she had lost an election that everyone told her she would win.)
It really seems that it’s a violation of medical ethics to proffer a diagnosis of an individual without performing a personal examination and without the patient’s expressed permission to do so. Anyway, physician, heal thyself; and please just S-T-F-U!
Boy, those cnn IDIOTS just won’t quit with all their bull will they? They have reached the point where their broadcast license should be REVOKED, they offer ZERO news!
Dr. Gupta’s diagnoses was televised on CNN. Oh, okay. We understand. Liken to the late great comedian Robin Williams, ” I lined my cat box with a copy of CNN’s report.., my cat would not relieve himself there. I ask the cat ‘why not’, that cat said that the box was already filled!”
But, but…
The facts don’t fit our Narrative! We just need to use “alternate facts”.
They had a cardiologist on Fox News yesterday and he indicated that Trump’s tests came out fine. Secondly, Dr. Gupta is a neurologist and Gupta works for the Clinton News Network aka the Communist News Network aka the Fake News Network!
Just when I thought I’ve heard it all in bad Trump reporting. This guy takes the cake – what an idiot! Does he/CNN think we can’t see through this kind of garbage? You would think they would be concerned about SOME level of credibility. Shameful.
So this guy’s a physician huh? I think someone is looking into revoking his license as we speak.
The democrat inspired “RESIST TRUMP WAR” continues: Whatever lies CNN reports there are many ill informed liberals that will buy it. Gupta is no better than the women that were paid to bear false witness against Trump.