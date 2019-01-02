CNN ripped for segment on witches offended by Donald Trump: ‘The derangement is real’

CNN faced ridicule on social media over the weekend after it aired a segment showcasing self-described witches who are offended by President Trump’s repeated use of the word “witch hunt.”
“Witches of the world have a problem with President Trump. Here’s Jeanne Moos,” CNN host Kate Bolduan declared before cutting to a report by Ms. Moos on “OutFront.”
In the segment, Ms. Moos interviewed two self-described witches who take offense to Mr. Trump’s characterization of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation as a “witch hunt.”
“Really disgraceful. I mean, thousands of people were executed in Europe on suspicion of witchcraft,” said David Salisbury, author of “Witchcraft Activism: A Toolkit for Magical Resistance.”
“Closer to home, there were the Salem witch trials,” added Ms. Moos. “Nineteen supposed witches were hanged.”
Yates Garcia, a “practicing witch,” said Mr. Trump’s flippant use of the term shows his “ignorance.”
“There’s a lot to be offended by Donald Trump,” she said. “And I think his use of the term ‘witch hunt’ is very low on the list of priorities for most witches, but nevertheless it does demonstrate his ignorance as usual.”
The segment was mocked on social media by conservatives, including the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.
🤣🤣🤣 the Derangement is real folks. #TrumpDerangemantSyndrome https://t.co/JmlvptuOEy
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 30, 2018
Join the discussion
Yes, but these people are real witches. Are they upset at Europe for executing the wrong people? They’re admitting they’re the people who should have been put to death instead of those innocent people. I don’t see how this translates into Trump being wrong. This is more liberal nonsense.
The Libs sure are proud of their utter godlessness, while trying to throw mud at Trump.
And remember last month when all those so-called “Christian leaders” on the Left denounced Trump for un-Christian behavior? Show me just one of them today who will stand up and denounce these proud and admitted witches.
You might want to argue about Grace vs. Law over whether we should execute witches or try to convert them. Fair enough. But let’s not sidestep the fact that the Bible clearly calls witchcraft a sin.
Exodus 22:18
Thou shalt not suffer a witch to live.
They like to try to turn this on Christians, accusing them of wanting to execute witches. No, before you even go there, let’s all agree witchcraft is a sin. THEN let’s talk about how to deal with it. The Left can’t deal with the concept of biblical sin, and so must bait/switch it into Christians “sinning” by being bigoted against witches, or whatever sin du jour.
In the end, they portray the witch as sinless and the Christian as unforgivable. This isn’t Christianity.
I wish a few of the mocking comments could have been included in this article.
I’ve been a “practicing witch” for over 35 tears now. The morons who are complaining about Trump’s use of the term “witch hunt” are either markedly ignorant, or more likely, members of the country’s new social class of “Offendees,” those anxious to find something, no matter how silly, to be offended by. They remind me of the teens you can find in any bookstore’s metaphysical aisle “secretly” reading Wiccan primers. These are almost invariably kids who will tout their (I read a book about it once) knowledge of Wicca, start dressing in black (do they think real Wiccans wear black?), and try to shock their friends, and especially parents. The term “witch hunt” has been around for centuries as a metaphor for efforts to persecute innocents. It certainly didn’t start with Trump, who appears to be using the term correctly. No witch should be offended by it. Certainly it does not in any way denigrate witches. If they want to be offended, go for something that actually IS derogatory, like those too polite to call someone a “bi*&*” so they change it to “witch.” Most Wiccans I know, and that’s a pretty good number, are not easily offended and find this whole thing silly and absurd.
The left media has reached so far out to try and condemn Trump it is pathetic. I truly hope most people can see what a Witch Hunt this is against Trump. If you care about this country at all you should be voting Republican/Conservative or it won’t be long before you have no vote.