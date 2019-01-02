CNN ripped for segment on witches offended by Donald Trump: ‘The derangement is real’

CNN faced ridicule on social media over the weekend after it aired a segment showcasing self-described witches who are offended by President Trump’s repeated use of the word “witch hunt.”

“Witches of the world have a problem with President Trump. Here’s Jeanne Moos,” CNN host Kate Bolduan declared before cutting to a report by Ms. Moos on “OutFront.”

In the segment, Ms. Moos interviewed two self-described witches who take offense to Mr. Trump’s characterization of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation as a “witch hunt.”

“Really disgraceful. I mean, thousands of people were executed in Europe on suspicion of witchcraft,” said David Salisbury, author of “Witchcraft Activism: A Toolkit for Magical Resistance.”

“Closer to home, there were the Salem witch trials,” added Ms. Moos. “Nineteen supposed witches were hanged.”

Yates Garcia, a “practicing witch,” said Mr. Trump’s flippant use of the term shows his “ignorance.”

“There’s a lot to be offended by Donald Trump,” she said. “And I think his use of the term ‘witch hunt’ is very low on the list of priorities for most witches, but nevertheless it does demonstrate his ignorance as usual.”

The segment was mocked on social media by conservatives, including the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

🤣🤣🤣 the Derangement is real folks. #TrumpDerangemantSyndrome https://t.co/JmlvptuOEy

— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 30, 2018

