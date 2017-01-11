Trump Blasts CNN, BuzzFeed for Fake News; CNN Reporter Throws Fit at Press Conference

At a feisty news conference packed with big announcements, President-elect Donald Trump blasted the media and even the intelligence community Wednesday for “disgraceful” reports about Moscow’s supposed dirt on him – while unveiling a sweeping plan to separate himself from his business empire.
Trump also unveiled his pick for Veterans Affairs Department secretary, vowed to roll out a plan soon to repeal and replace ObamaCare and reiterated his intent to build a border wall.
But he was most animated while rebutting reports that the Russians may have compromising information about him.
Sworn Donald Trump enemy John McCain admitted Wednesday that he passed the dossier of claims of a Russian blackmail plot against the president-elect.
The Arizona senator issued a public statement amid mounting questions of his exact role in the affair – and how a document riddled with errors and unverifiable claims came to be published.
‘Late last year, I received sensitive information that has since been made public,’ he said.
‘Upon examination of the contents, and unable to make a judgment about their accuracy, I delivered the information to the Director of the FBI.
