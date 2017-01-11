Trump Blasts CNN, BuzzFeed for Fake News; CNN Reporter Throws Fit at Press Conference

At a feisty news conference packed with big announcements, President-elect Donald Trump blasted the media and even the intelligence community Wednesday for “disgraceful” reports about Moscow’s supposed dirt on him – while unveiling a sweeping plan to separate himself from his business empire.

Trump also unveiled his pick for Veterans Affairs Department secretary, vowed to roll out a plan soon to repeal and replace ObamaCare and reiterated his intent to build a border wall.

But he was most animated while rebutting reports that the Russians may have compromising information about him.

Related Story: It was me: Sworn Trump enemy John McCain admits HE handed smear dossier to FBI – as details surface of document’s bizarre journey from British former spy and diplomat Sworn Donald Trump enemy John McCain admitted Wednesday that he passed the dossier of claims of a Russian blackmail plot against the president-elect. The Arizona senator issued a public statement amid mounting questions of his exact role in the affair – and how a document riddled with errors and unverifiable claims came to be published. ‘Late last year, I received sensitive information that has since been made public,’ he said. ‘Upon examination of the contents, and unable to make a judgment about their accuracy, I delivered the information to the Director of the FBI.

