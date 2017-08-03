CNN reporter displays full blown political advocacy in challenge to immigration policy

The Trump administration touted a more limited, merit-based immigration system yesterday, but faced backlash from a CNN reporter who began reading the poem from the Statue of Liberty during the White House press briefing and later denounced parts of the plan as “a dog whistle.”
President Trump joined Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue of Georgia and Tom Cotton of Arkansas to push what he called “the most significant reform to our immigration system in half a century.”
The proposal would favor those who can speak English and financially support themselves and offer skills that would contribute to the economy.
“This legislation demonstrates our compassion for struggling American families who deserve an immigration system that puts their needs first and puts America first,” Trump said.
At the White House press briefing, senior Trump adviser Stephen Miller claimed “roughly half” of immigrant-headed households receive some type of welfare. He added that the proposed changes would also stop “unfettered chain migration,” whereby a green cardholder can bring in an “elderly relative” who “can immediately go on public assistance” and can in turn also bring in a relative themselves.
Miller also claimed a merit-based system would protect U.S. workers and fulfill a campaign pledge Trump made on the trail.
But CNN’s White House correspondent, Jim Acosta, who has been dismissed before by Trump as “fake news,” appeared to blur the line between objective journalist and full-on activist by blasting the policy in an uncomfortable exchange with Miller.
“What the president is proposing here does not sound like it’s in keeping with American tradition when it comes to immigration,” Acosta told Miller.
Jim Acosta seems to think people voted for him in November 2016
— Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 3, 2017
“The Statue of Liberty says, ‘Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,’ ” Acosta said. “It doesn’t say anything about speaking English or being able to be a computer programmer.”
He was referring to the “The New Colossus,” written by poet Emma Lazarus, which, while frequently quoted to illustrate America’s openness, does not actually govern U.S. immigration policy.
“They’re not always going to speak English, Stephen,” Acosta went on. “They’re not always going to be highly skilled. They’re not always going to be somebody who can go to work at Silicon Valley right away.”
“Jim, I appreciate your speech,” Miller responded.
.@Acosta an advocate for a political point of view, not as a neutral reporter. He's not even playing the devil's advocate. This is bias.
— Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) August 2, 2017
In what resembled a self-manufactured controversy, CNN repeatedly replayed the exchange between Miller and its own Acosta with a banner below the screen blaring, “New plan to slash legal immigration sparks fierce debate.” The cable channel then brought in a panel of experts to react to the back-and-forth.
The drama seemed to bolster critics who have argued that televising the White House press briefings has only led to more grandstanding reporters hoping to make themselves the news and build their own star power.
The Acosta-Miller exchange sent the rest of the media into a tizzy.
I'm horrified!! I'm watching @CNN – and everyone on the panel is speaking English. How nativist of them!
— toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) August 3, 2017
“Trump aide#Stephen Miller lecturing Cuban-American Jim Acosta of CNN on green card policy which his family lived 1st hand#Rude,” tweeted Andrea Mitchell of NBC News.
“MILLER TRASHES ICONIC STATUE OF LIBERTY POEM,” screamed the lead headline of the Huffington Post.
Meanwhile, Trump also signed a Russian sanctions bill yesterday, even as he claimed it is “seriously flawed.” The bill had overwhelmingly been passed by Congress, which would have easily been able to override a Trump veto.
Herald wire services contributed to the report.
Jim MSM Acosta from the Clinton News Network, a communist organization. The problem is the progressive establishment RINOS and DemoRATS will never pass this in Congress.
J Acosta is the prototypical democrat racist.
Language skills are the most basic indicator of intelligence & this democrat propagandist associates it with skin color.
No different than our past VP saying in so many words “he’s the first articulate, clean, nonthreatening, black to run for president” or Majority leader Reid saying in so many words “he’s light skinned & doesn’t talk like a black unless he wants to.”
I cannot imagine anyone working for cnn being what I would deem a “reporter”. They are anarchist at best. They are given a platform with the purpose of destroying any vestige of American Christian culture. cnn and others continually preach : forget protecting the nation from foreign invaders, fill it up with third world savages and force the taxpayers to keep them up while they completely destroy the nation.
the CNN reporter doesn’t know how to have a conversation without talking over someone. He’s not just ignorant, but rude.
Not televising the briefing is the best way to go. 99.9% of acostas tantrum was playing up for the TV. take that away and half of that crowd is defanged.
I agree. Shut the cameras down! Let CNN whine all they want to.
The top priority of the federal government should always be the citizens of this country. Doing what’s best for the USA and her citizens is simply the right thing to do! Appaently this ‘reporter’ isn’t aware that in the past people who immigrated here assimilated unlike those who now think they can simply come here and be exempt from ‘fitting in’. Well, guess what? It doesn’t work that way. If you choose to make America your home then you must embrace our language and our laws. Don’t bother immigrating to America if don’t want to be an American.
The CNN reporter is a paid useful idiot. A term coined by the Bolsheviks. If the crazies (pretend conservatives and liberal alike) ever get their immigration Utopia in this country they will be the first lined up and shot, beheaded, etc….
Well, except for the “useful” part…
Acosta is part of Clinton Numpties Network aka Commie Numpties Network — ergo, never on the correct side of anything! Any questions?
Acosta got ‘owned’ yesterday. He seems to like being made a fool of. “How many journalists in the room were bi-lingual, English being their second language, yet they all speak and understand it, Jim” would have been a good response as well.
“In the first place, we should insist that if the immigrant who comes here in good faith becomes an American and assimilates himself to us, he shall be treated on an exact equality with everyone else, for it is an outrage to discriminate against any such man because of creed, or birthplace, or origin. But this is predicated upon the person’s becoming in every facet an American, and nothing but an American…There can be no divided allegiance here. Any man who says he is an American, but something else also, isn’t an American at all. We have room for but one flag, the American flag… We have room for but one language here, and that is the English language… and we have room for but one sole loyalty and that is a loyalty to the American people.”
― Theodore Roosevelt
When did we get away from merit based immigration? That is how my great (times 2) maternal grandparents and great (times 3) paternal grandparents got into this country. I don’t see why telling people who want to immigrate to the U.S. of A. they have to have skills to pay the bills is a bad thing.
Did the US actually have a merit-based immigration system?
Anyway, I’ve posted a few times (on NumbersUSA) that a modified version of Canada’s points-system (first modification — English-only; start with an eligibility-check form (“Can you read/write/speak English? You have 5 seconds to answer.” with yes/no buttons. If “no” selected or the question isn’t answered within that time, go to a 404 page stating “you aren’t eligible — goodbye!”) could be used.
CNN’s bias and ignorance on display. A sad illustration as to how far the mainstream media has degrades. Jim Acosta is now the new poster boy for left wing lunacy.
Why is a “reporter” arguing policy during a press briefing? He should just take his notes and shut up. That’s his job.
Stephen Miller made a fool of Acosta, and he’s probably too stupid to even realize it.
Trump is 100% on the money here.. 100%
We were built on “good” immigrants.. those that assimilated and brought needed skills, those would be net positive…. we do not need and should not take immigrants who do not assimilate, know the language and add skills.. we should not take immigrants that can not support themselves………… in particular, we should not be taking the majority of the Central American castoffs that make their way here (Honduras, Guatamala and El Salvador are biggest problems)
this guy Acosta is 100% moron.. a complete idiot and incompetent ***** that should not be allowed to dirty the WH Press room…. this ignorant tool does not have a clue about America…. wish he could be deported