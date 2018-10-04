CNN political director on Kavanaugh: ‘The ballgame’s over’

CNN’s political director suggested Thursday that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is likely to be confirmed after Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) voiced approval of how the FBI conducted its supplementary investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against the judge.

“I think the ballgame’s over here,” CNN political director David Chalian said on the network after Collins said the FBI’s review appeared to be “very thorough.”

“I think that’s why … Susan Collins’s statement is a hugely significant moment, because the entire argument from the Democratic side about the investigation was that it wasn’t thorough, that it wasn’t complete,” Chalian added.

This is now the 7th. time the FBI has investigated Judge Kavanaugh. If we made it 100, it would still not be good enough for the Obstructionist Democrats. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2018

This is a very important time in our country. Due Process, Fairness and Common Sense are now on trial! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2018

