CNN political director on Kavanaugh: ‘The ballgame’s over’

CNN’s political director suggested Thursday that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is likely to be confirmed after Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) voiced approval of how the FBI conducted its supplementary investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against the judge.
“I think the ballgame’s over here,” CNN political director David Chalian said on the network after Collins said the FBI’s review appeared to be “very thorough.”
“I think that’s why … Susan Collins’s statement is a hugely significant moment, because the entire argument from the Democratic side about the investigation was that it wasn’t thorough, that it wasn’t complete,” Chalian added.
This is now the 7th. time the FBI has investigated Judge Kavanaugh. If we made it 100, it would still not be good enough for the Obstructionist Democrats.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2018
This is a very important time in our country. Due Process, Fairness and Common Sense are now on trial!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 4, 2018
Let’s face it, You stepped in and it does not wash off. You got what you demanded and you don’t like it, Tuff. Vote already.
“You stepped in and it does not wash off.” Bingo!
The character of the unethical, vial, self-righteous, traitorous Democrats does not wash off or forgotten by the rational citizens of our great country. We will vote them out of office.
Of course the Liberal Democrat Guppy Snowflakes will continue to be fools.
With Money and Science You can fix about anything, but you can’t fix “STUPID”.
THEN MAKE IT SO.
Stop whining, talking and huffing about it. VOTE already!
Who WRITES the crap she reads aloud? Used up hag. Gonna be booted out of the Senate this next election. Your little scheme is being published. Your cabal is obvious. Congratulations, you satanic witch. Enjoy Hell.
ANY Republican that votes NO on Kavanaugh is basically giving a thumbs up and a pass to “The guilty until THEY prove they are innocent crowd.” It will only get worse for every move a Republican tries to make. The fate of America depends on a UNITED censure of this last debacle.IF they truly want the best fo US the citizens they represent then they should not even consider anything but a yes. This isn’t about women. It never was. It is about exploitation, dishonesty and power. Don’t fall for it
Is this not what we expected? Did we not know that regardless of the facts that the Dems would cry foul? They are now reaping the aftermath of what they tried to sow and it has not borne fruit, which in never would have! They have run out of time and they are still stalling for a hopeless cause. What really needs to happen is that the Republicans maintain their majority in both houses and Pelosi and Schumer are forced into another 2 years on the back bench. Get out the vote! There has never been a more crucial time to ensure a greater America than now.
Even more evidence is coming in of Christine Blasey Ford’s story continuing to unravel
The two doors on the front of the house are were put in years before
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2018/10/02/building_documents_undermine_fords_exit_door_account.html
Hopefully when this circus has finally lef town we can concentrate on mrs Ford. Can we stop calling her a courageous victim who risked everything to counteract the vicious conservatives. Am I the only one who thinks that she is a partisan hack who would say anything to destroy Kavanaugh . My guess that she was a 15 yr old party girl who screwed around through her teens and early twenties and later was prescribed meds. Finally her husband had enough and they went to therapy. Of course she is a victim and someone els is to blame for her questionable early years.Hopefully there is a reporter that will look into this hero’s past.