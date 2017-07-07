CNN Political Analyst: ‘People do not have a right to stay anonymous’

CNN political analyst Kirsten Powers declared Thursday that private citizens do not have a “right” to remain anonymous so they can spew “racist, misogynist, homophobic garbage.”
Ms. Powers fired off a series of tweets Thursday defending her network’s decision to threaten to expose the anonymous Reddit user behind the now-famous President Trump-CNN wrestling meme.
“People do not have a ‘right’ to stay anonymous so they can spew their racist, misogynist, homophobic garbage,” she wrote, adding, “I would have released his name and picture,” The Hill first reported.
The same person who allegedly created the meme, tweeted by the president himself, is also reportedly behind multiple racial and anti-Semitic comments online. CNN was widely criticized after tracking down the meme creator, who subsequently apologized, and then threatening to expose his identity if he continued to post offensive content in the future.
“CNN is not publishing ‘HanA**holeSolo’s’ name because he is a private citizen who has issued an extensive statement of apology, showed his remorse by saying he has taken down all his offending posts, and because he said he is not going to repeat this ugly behavior on social media again,” the network said. “CNN reserves the right to publish his identity should any of that change.”
Ms. Powers said CNN showed “restraint” in this instance.
“[H]ow did someone who posts anti-semitic, racist & anti-gay content become a victim for ppl to rally around?” she asked. “Look how fast he apologized when he thought he’d be public. Why protect these ppl?”
“Racism and misogyny is not an ‘opinion,'” she hit back at critics. “Calling ppl the N word is not an ‘opinion.'”
“Don’t lecture me on free speech. I wrote a book abt it. CNN cannot infringe on 1st amendment …only govt can,” wrote Ms. Powers, author of “The Silencing: How the Left is Killing Free Speech.”
“This person was targeting CNN reporters, in particular Jewish reporters. CNN does have an interest in the safety of their reporters,” she said. “I defend ppl’s right to use offensive speech. I don’t defend the imaginary right to never be held accountable for what you say.”
Meanwhile, media ethicists, politicians and pundits have criticized CNN’s peculiar wording in what many people have interpreted as a threat. Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, said the Atlanta-based company may have broken a Georgia law prohibiting extortion.
In a statement Wednesday, CNN said any “assertion that the network blackmailed or coerced him is false.”
The Clinton News Network aka TRAITORS against our country.
Powers is one of a VERY few attractive lefty woman and I used to like her until I read that she used to “date” Carlos Danger, that finished it fo me. Anyone is entitled to use anonymous for WHATEVER reason they wish and she she can piss up a rope if she don’t like, nome sane?
Since they feel that way, perhaps people should start doxing them and the members of their family. They don’t have a right to stay anonymous after all.
Agreed. And if I were a man she’s the last woman I’d call ‘attractive’.
And let’s not forget that Weiner was trying to be anonymous too with the hilarious Carlos Danger Man alias.
By the same token, news organizations should not be able to lard their daily reporting with quotes from anonymous officials, which must be a holdover practice from the Janet Cooke/Jayson Blair School of Journalism. Getting rid of this media-honored practice that gives reporters license to create whatever story they want to would certainly improve the transparency of news reporting. However, it might dry up some of the less courageous news sources and diminish a reporter’s chances for a Pulitzer.
Traitors, anti-american, corrupted and anything else in between.
Fair enough. Okay all you guys and gals in the community. Dox this jerk.
There can be no doubt that, led by the Pravda of our day, the Obammunist left has gone full George Orwell. Can anyone now doubt that had The Drunken Lesbian Witch won the election, we would by now have “hate speech” regulations and re-education camps in full operation? Powers must be driven from the public arena and sent to North Korea or some other police state where she will fit in, and CNN must be put in whatever historical dungeon now houses the Berlin Reichssender, Julius Striecher’s “Der Stuermer” and the old networks of Tokyo Rose and Lord Haw Haw.
Except when libtard ‘anonymous sources’ make up B.S. to try and take down Trump.
Agreed. And I believe 90% of those ‘anonymous sources’ are imaginary friends the partisan hacks entertain while hiding in the dark places of their mother’s basement.
What a joke. The press used to tout honor and integrity, reporting the news as it happened. Now, they’re just opinionators dressed up like reporters becoming the news themselves. Fox reports more on the fake newsees than they do on the actual news.
Alrighty then. How ’bout naming your sources for the fake “news” stories you keep pumping out?
she said. “I defend ppl’s right to use offensive speech. I don’t defend the imaginary right to never be held accountable for what you say.” Based on this, then when any news outfit uses unnamed sources, the unimagined left should be held to the fire. Protecting sources is not, NOT written into the first amendment. If they can use the first to hide, then a broad stretch of the 4th should allow the accused to face his accuser, whether a criminal matter or not.
Complete agreement from another old USAF MSgt. I used to enjoy seeing her on The Factor. Seemed to have a good head on her shoulders and not just spout the left’s talking points du jour.
So it’s ok for the drive by media to protect their so called anonymous sources but everyone else must be held accountable. CNN keep pushing your leftist elitist agenda and we’ll see how long you last.
Liberal hypocrisy alive and well. Kirsten Powers, typical liberal hypocrite.
Anonymity is not a crime… unless it is someone that says something a little liberal fool doesn’t like. Is that the way it is in this country now? Wrong! I have as much right to speak my mind as anyone in the liberal fake news media. And yes you ARE fake news.
Wait a minute…if people don’t have the right to remain anonymous then what about the leakers? There’s been several articles claiming that they are risking national security. CNN protects them. Why haven’t they been tracked down and threatened to be exposed? They are flat out liars, defaming people, accusing them of wrong doing…etc. and no consequences???
This kid does something HARMLESS and he is attacked, threatened, etc!!!!! Whatever you do citizens, don’t fight back or the brown shirts/Nazi propaganda media officials will come for you and YOU will be SORRY! Hurry President Trump…knock them out AGAIN!!! They are coming for us!!!
I have never cared for Ms. Powers and consider her just another journalistic hack engaged in the typical new-Marxist jargon attempting to destroy free speech and freedom of thought in accordance with the neo-Marxist, globalist agenda of absolute control over the general population.
Clinton News Net may well have the right to out the jerk. They do NOT have the right to threaten and blackmail. Kirsten, I had always thought better of you. Citing that you wrote a book on the subject only proves that you can be as wrong in print as you can on the boob.
i’d advocate that by the same token, the media cannot invoke 1st amendment press protections when reporters/talking heads pass opinion as news or incite public violence/unrest. your ideology is yours–if you use it in the employment of your job, you should be held accountable by both public scrutiny and the law. see how things can go both ways? be careful what you wish. . .
You are partially correct Kirsten. Whistle blower yes. Salacious comments or dirt NO!!! Those leaking information illegally should be outed and punished! In the case of the recent meme, his name should be protected as it was not harmful and rather comical! Revealing his name would put his life in danger from the crackpots and kooks that permeate our society!!!
CNN acknowledges that revealing his name would put him and his family in danger yet they threaten to release it if he isn’t a good boy and ST*U.
How contemptible ARE these degenerates???
No right to privacy unless your a cnn anonymous source. So attacks on a President requires no accountability but a joke meme on cnn does? Sounds like hypocrisy.
CNN is imploding and I’m lovin’ it!
Not fast enough……….
Hypocrite thy name is Powers. Oh by the way if you want to DOX me, when you feel froggy go ahead and jump I will (metaphorically) slap your butt right out of the air. Had to put in the metaphor reference because all these libtards would be all over this like stink on (excrement) claiming it was a death threat, etc.
Of course we have a right to anonymity, AKA privacy, otherwise we would have had the politicized and weaponized IRS unmasking conservatives who dared to voice their displeasure with the previous administrations messiah. Kirsten’s politics are warping her judgment.
I don’t know that there is or is not a right to stay anonymous. CNN may have had a right to DOX this guy. However, once they threatened him with it to silence his opinions (his “speech”), they are wandered into criminal territory by committing extortion.
However, that is not the point. They did this – as democrat now do as SOP – to intimidate others who might express disagreements with them. As far as saying that this guy doesn’t have a right to express unpopular, untrue, hateful, or disgusting thoughts, she is mistaken. There are very few limits on free speech. We need to define his.
“CNN cannot infringe on 1st amendment …only govt can,” wrote Ms. Powers..”
Typical misdirection. The problem that CNN has is not with infringing on anyone’s first amendment rights. The problem that CNN has is that they threatened someone with blackmail to tow the line on their particular standard of morality.
And CNN didn’t go after this joker because he was racist, blah, blah, blah, whatever. CNN went after this joker because he had the nerve to mock CNN. Which, in their eyes, is even a bigger crime that racism. This element, of course, is yet another misdirection.
Typical media tactic: misdirection.
Bet she’d be singing a different tune if it were a so-called ‘journalist’ who did it.
If she wrote a book on free speech it’s probably a comic book.
And since when is CNN the internet police?
CNN is nothing more than a tool of fascism, ergo we should not be surprised when it expresses fascist thoughts. I do notice that this “woman” apparently has no problem with the violent, dishonest, and ridiculous posts of liberal vermin.
The idea that only the government can violate the First Amendment is true by definition because the Amendment was intended as a limit only on government. However, government is not the only entity that can suppress free speech. CNN is doing it now by its threat to out the meme-maker any time it finds a statement of his objectionable by whatever standard it sees fit to apply. And it has a large enough audience that the threat has the same practical deterrent effect as a threat from government. I don’t defend anything CNN says he said in the past. However, the first thing those who would restrict free speech want to know is the identity of someone who made a statement they don’t like. Many of the colonists’ publications found most objectionable to the British crown were written anonymously. CNN is attempting to suppress free speech. Own it, Kirsten.
What about all those anonymous sources that MSM (Fake news) and libtards use to smear President Trump??????? Divulge all of these sources identities right now you freaking hypocrites!!!!
Powers checked whatever objectivity she used to have at CNN’s door the second she went to work there. Her moral high ground is little more than a fetid swamp. She has become lazy, shrill and stupid.
So only traitor who leak classified government secrets have the right to be anonymous. The only right they have is to be tried and executed.
“Correcto Mundo! As Samuel Jackson said in “Pulp Fiction” Movie. A collective (gulag-type)
organization obligates its members (citizens) to “have their documents in order.” Examples: Russia, China, NoKo (n. Korea), Cuba, et al. An “individualistic” (freedom) organization gives its members a CHOICE to remain anonymous. Stark differences: 1) Globalism – collective. The other: 2) Republicanism – individualism. Pray. Amen. God Bless. Read A Bible. NKJV Psalm 128.
How do you feel about secret ballots in elections? Think about it …