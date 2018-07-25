CNN plays Donald Trump-Michael Cohen tape — Does the tape matter to you?

CNN played a tape Tuesday night of President Trump discussing with his attorney a plan to buy the rights to a Playboy model’s claims of having had an affair with him.
According to the October 2016 audio recording played on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” attorney Michael Cohen and the future president discussed setting up a company to buy the rights to Karen McDougal’s story from American Media, the corporation that owns the National Enquirer.
“I need to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David,” Mr. Cohen says in the recording, probably referring to American Media chief David Pecker.
The tape confirms that Mr. Trump had contemporaneous knowledge of plans to de facto buy Ms. McDougal’s silence.
CNN reported that it had acquired the tape from Lanny Davis, one of Mr. Cohen’s lawyers.
What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad! Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things? I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped – can this be so? Too bad!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018
“No payment was ever made from Trump, Rudy Giuliani, the President’s attorney, has said. Giuliani has previously acknowledged that the recorded discussion related to the buying the story rights,” CNN wrote.
Federal prosecutors have said in court filings that 12 audio recordings were obtained when the FBI raided Mr. Cohen’s home and offices earlier this year.
Besides the McDougal payment, Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen discuss on the tape a request by the New York Times to unseal records from the divorce between Mr. Trump and his first wife, Ivana.
The …ONLY… person this should matter to is Melania. All this proves to me is that the bottom feeding scum that runs the useless fake news stations are only concerned with hurting President Trump any which they can… even if it’s completely irrelevant to running/managing the country.. or happening while Mr. Trump hold the office.
It also proves to ME, that
A) Cohen is a scumbag for taping clients without their knowledge, and should be disbarred for life because of it
B) Cohen’s lawyer, should LIKEWISE be permanently disbarred for LEAKING these tapes
and C) Cnn is full of crooks, for receiving these tapes.. AS I FEEL ANY PRESS PERSON who ‘receives’ leaked tapes that were ILLEGALLY given out, should be done for..
Isn’t this whole thing about violating client-attorney rights? Whoever released this tape MUST be violating a law.
Funny how he recorded him just before the election. Funny how she waited for so long to go public. Funny how the motives of a mass murderer are always the first thing MSM questions, but never the motives of attorneys and others of dubious character.
Smells like another “insurance policy” to me.
Which makes you wonder, WHY trump ever trusted this slimeball..
On one side what matters to me is the ability of the government to invade the privacy and attorney of any American individual and the ability of the media to use it to destroy YOU and enrich THEM, and on the other side the average Americans inability to recognize that if it could happen to Trump it could happen to YOU. Unlike Obama, Bush Clintons and any other politician who needed the media to succeed, Trump has taken them on, on the behalf of THE PEOPLE and has the guts to make war on those who would make war upon us, be it foreign threats abroad, or internal threats from within. I predict he will win the next election in a landslide.
It also makes you wonder. IF THESE lawyers for the president could betray his trust like this, HOW MANY OTHER lawyers have done so?
The tape doesn’t matter to me. What do they think I’m going to do? Vote for socialism because Trump couldn’t keep his pants zipped years ago? Sorry, jackasses! You’ll never get my vote.
No matter how immoral Trump may have been back then, the left is a 1000 times more immoral right now.
Does anybody really care about this crap? Is this supposed to be news? No wonder CNN has ratings that are lower that infomercials.
I don’t give a rat’s ***.
Yawn. Excuse me, what was the question?