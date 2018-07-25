CNN plays Donald Trump-Michael Cohen tape — Does the tape matter to you?

CNN played a tape Tuesday night of President Trump discussing with his attorney a plan to buy the rights to a Playboy model’s claims of having had an affair with him.

According to the October 2016 audio recording played on CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” attorney Michael Cohen and the future president discussed setting up a company to buy the rights to Karen McDougal’s story from American Media, the corporation that owns the National Enquirer.

“I need to open up a company for the transfer of all of that info regarding our friend David,” Mr. Cohen says in the recording, probably referring to American Media chief David Pecker.

The tape confirms that Mr. Trump had contemporaneous knowledge of plans to de facto buy Ms. McDougal’s silence.

CNN reported that it had acquired the tape from Lanny Davis, one of Mr. Cohen’s lawyers.

What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad! Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things? I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped – can this be so? Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

“No payment was ever made from Trump, Rudy Giuliani, the President’s attorney, has said. Giuliani has previously acknowledged that the recorded discussion related to the buying the story rights,” CNN wrote.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Federal prosecutors have said in court filings that 12 audio recordings were obtained when the FBI raided Mr. Cohen’s home and offices earlier this year.

Besides the McDougal payment, Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen discuss on the tape a request by the New York Times to unseal records from the divorce between Mr. Trump and his first wife, Ivana.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

You Might Like







—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 3.0/10 (2 votes cast)