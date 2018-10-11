CNN panel: Kanye West ‘dumb negro, token negro, attention whore’

Rap star and Trump supporter Kanye West was the object of several racial attacks in a CNN segment Tuesday night, in which he was accused of being an illiterate token whom black people don’t want to be black.
In the segment presided over by a chuckling Don Lemon, CNN commentators Bakari Sellers and Tara Setmayer repeatedly attacked Mr. West, who will meet President Trump at the White House on Thursday, in terms immediately called out as racist — albeit not on CNN.
“Kanye West is what happens when Negroes don’t read,” Mr. Sellers said.
Added Ms. Setmayer: “He’s all of a sudden now the model spokesperson. He’s the token Negro of the Trump administration?”
She also called Mr. West “an attention whore, like the president.”
“Black folks are about to trade Kanye West in the racial draft,” she added, prompting more laughs and causing Scott Jennings, a former special assistant to President George W. Bush and the panel’s sole white face, to say that he got that this was a Dave Chappelle reference (he hadn’t known the earlier “Negroes don’t read” line was a paraphrased quote from Chris Rock).
Ms. Setmayer also attributed Mr. West’s willingness to work with Mr. Trump a sign of mental illness.
“Nobody should be taking Kanye West seriously. He clearly has issues. He’s already been hospitalized,” she said.
Just to update everyone on The Left’s new language police rules:
(1) Calling a mob “a mob” is Bad.
(2) Calling a black man a “Token Negro” is Good.
Thanks for clearing that up for us,@DonLemon & @CNN.pic.twitter.com/rP73mHuhij
— Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) October 10, 2018
Mr. Lemon had started the ball rolling by asking rhetorically whether Mr. Sellers thought the president was “just using Kanye as a prop to win over black voters.”
Benny Johnson of the Daily Caller tweeted out a video of the segment and asked “How can any honest person not call this CNN segment racist?”
How can any honest person not call this CNN segment racist?- “Kanye is what happens when negroes don’t read”- Kanye is “token negro of the Trump administration”- “Black folks are about to trade Kanye West in the racial draft”- “Kanye’s an attention whore, like the president” pic.twitter.com/rT6bQZwKmc
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 10, 2018
Black conservative commentator Candace Owens would fit that definition of an honest person.
“I want you guys to imagine if those words were EVER uttered on @FoxNews. CNN has finally committed to going full blown RACIST.”
Last night on @CNN, Kanye West was called a “token negro” and a “dumb negro”. I want you guys to imagine if those words were EVER uttered on @FoxNews. CNN has finally committed to going full blown RACIST. They want their slaves back 😂😂@Bakari_Sellers @donlemon #TRUMP2020 https://t.co/QL2RGvHlLo
— Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 10, 2018
People forget that blacks can’t be racists! Just axe em!
Can you imagine how soon someone would have been fired, if they had said the same about al sharpton?
We must never let them assume the moral high ground. They have zero right to call us racists.
They have tried to use the word racist as nothing more than a tool to shut down any and all logical discussion on facts because truth, facts, and logic don’t matter to libtards. Plus they are incapable of any form of critical thinking. They have over used the word “racist” to the point where its been watered down and doesn’t have the same impact or meaning. Being called a racist has about the same consequence of changing one’s socks. It shouldn’t stop anyone dead in their tracks coming from a libtard. I ascribe about as little consequence to that as I do other wideheld libtard fallacies such as white supremacy, toxic masculinity, safe spaces, patriarchy, climate change etc all of which were dreamt up by some inferior Marxist academics at indoctrination centers of higher learning.
Daffynition of “dumb” used by the panel’s numbskulls (on Clinton Numbskulls Network — no more proof needed), all attention-whores, was because Kayne decides his way rather than “groupthink” (more like “group don’t think”)!
AND more proof, LEMON is a bloody moron.
Bob Rivers was an East Coast guy for a number of years, moved to Seattle and finished his career here. This is one of his parodies:
https://bobrivers.com/raps-not-even-music/
The comments made against Kanye West were clearly unnecessary and not the least bit funny. It is not okay to put people down for their choices, nor make a lot of “black people” jokes when the entire panel would be furious if FOX News aired such garbage. They are not just making fun of a black male in america but also people with mental health issues. Why shouldn’t he be “taken serious.” If Black people would just take a moment to think about what Kanye is saying, we would stop being so quick to attack. Amending the Constitution is absolutely a great idea. Over 90% of the prison population are black men convicted whether actually guilty or not….meaning they are now according to the constitution slaves to the United States of America. And that makes enslavement justified according to the law of the land. Wake up people and stop vetting people against people. Anyone has a right to support whatever candidate they want without being harassed or considered to be a “black token”. Maybe the panel above should pick up a few books to read and CNN should start finding more intellectual people to speak on behalf of the community if they find the comments made to be so hilarious. By the way I am black in America. I am not a Republican or a Democrat but a chooser of the Best candidate for the Job!
I’ll tell you why he can’t be taken seriously. He is an un medicated Bipolar Mood Swing Disorder patient. If he would take his meds, in a week or two he would be far more reasonable. No, he’s not “crazy”, he has a chemical imbalance in his brain. Nothing that can’t be controlled.
Wow how racist can CNN get? They gave a pass to every racist comment, surprised they didn’t accuse Kanye f being White!
CNN is clearly pushing for race wars.
They’d love to have some race wars to cover live, because the erroneously think covering them would help their ratings recover.
Back when “negro” was capitalized and was the preferred term, Stokely Carmichael supported the use of black. Roy Wilkins of the NAACP, who used the term Negro, was called a “Negro” by Carmichael with the vitriol of the n-word. Is that how Don and the Leomon-aides mean it?
CNN HAS KAVANAUGH’ed Kanye.
This so called news organization
is disgusting . They will do anything to destroy a conservative person just like the Democrats on the Senate Judicial Committee did to JUSTICE KAVANAUGH . Both are PATRIOTS .
Including Candace Owens.
“CNN has Kavanaugh’ed Kayne” — in that case, Kayne sputtered to CNN’s 18 wheeler on his “Charlie Brown mobike”, left it as debris and sputtered on!
CNN, just how LOW will this news organization go ? Those comments were disgusting, and RACIST, and apparently Bakari Sellers, and Tara Setmayer are both too ignorant to understand that ! Don Lemon, who I actually respected at one time, was NO better, LAUGHING at their comments.
And just like his wife’s family, he will be laughing all the way to the bank as his detractors just push him more and more into the limelight.
It has been said that your true character is defined by how you act when you think NO ONE IS WATCHING you.
They must have seen their ratings.
Kayne West could afford to hire these schmoes to stand on his lawn.