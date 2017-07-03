CNN panel accuses Trump of inciting violence against them

Suggestions that President Trump’s anti-media tweets amount to calls to violence drew skepticism from political operatives on both sides of the aisle, with one citing a double standard and asking why criticisms of GOP U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise after he was shot were not viewed the same way.
Trump’s tweet of him throwing punches with “CNN” superimposed on the target’s head drew rebuke from the network, which said the tweet “encourages violence against reporters,” as well as Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.
#FraudNewsCNN #FNN pic.twitter.com/WYUnHjjUjg
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2017
“Violence & violent imagery to bully the press must be rejected,” Pelosi tweeted. “This #July4th, celebrate freedom of the press, guardians to our democracy.”
But Democratic operative Scott Ferson, former press secretary to U.S. Sen. Edward M. Kennedy, questioned if that’s too great of a leap.
“Not every tweet is a threat,” Ferson said. “One thing that Democrats are really, really guilty about is, we’re guilty of hyperbole, and the president drives us to it.”
GOP strategist Rob Gray said it cuts both ways, citing liberals who harped on Scalise’s politics after he was shot by a Bernie Sanders supporter. Some celebrities have directed violent threats at Trump, as well.
“Trump may be guilty of it, but liberal interest groups and elected officials are guilty of it, too,” Gray said. “I think most voters see it as fairly transparent.”
The issue played out on ABC’s “This Week” yesterday, where White House homeland security and counterterrorism adviser Thomas Bossert was asked to respond the tweet. Host Martha Raddatz said it “seems like a threat,” adding some journalists have hired private security.
“I think no one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don’t,” Bossert replied. “But I do think that he’s beating up in a way on cable platforms that he has a right to respond to.”
Later in the program, CNN commentator and Republican strategist Ana Navarro said Trump “is going to get somebody killed in the media, maybe that will stop him.”
“There’s way too many unstable people out in the streets right now at this time of impassioned and heightened passions,” Navarro said. “We all know it. We’ve all seen it. We have seen the results of harassment. We’ve seen the results of shootings. We’ve seen the result of violence out in the street.”
“I think that no one would perceive that as a threat. I hope they don’t. But I do think that he’s beaten up in a way on cable platforms that he has a right to respond to. He’s simply pushing back defending himself,” – Thomas Bossert, Homeland Security adviser.
The dishonest media will NEVER keep us from accomplishing our objectives on behalf of our GREAT AMERICAN PEOPLE! #AmericaFirst🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jSciqzAs6G
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 2, 2017
Whaaaaa, whaaaaa, boo hoooooo. This bunch of pathetic whining liars make themselves look more ridiculous every day. The only people doing violence are on their side. They wish there was ONE example of violence from the right that they could hammer on, but there isn’t. If there is any violence toward the press, it will come from the left, and then they will try to blame it on the right.
Liberal media insights violence on the populous every day, lie ,politicians have had us playing one against another so they can get reelected and extract taxpayers dollars from us, They have no control over DT he is interested in country he does not need parties monies , so they have no control
I always know what the left is up to. What ever they’re blaming on someone else is exactly what they’re doing. By the way, this has been going on for decades.
When Trump was beheaded what was the Clinton News Network saying and the rest of the MSM? Nothing! What about the New York Shakespeare play where Trump is assassinated? The MSM said nothing. What about the during the Obama administration when the blacks were calling for the killing of police officers? The MSM said nothing. The left are nothing but TRASH.
I guess it’s human nature to accuse others of one’s own wrongdoings — thus the
howl from the Left that Trump’s tweet(s) “incite violence.” Left-wingers, check
your mirror…
Oh these whiny pathetic incompetents! For YEARS these same whiny people doggedly have gone after all things Republican and/or Conservative, and given a pass to all things Democrat and/or Liberal. When bad things have happened (mass murders via terrorist(s), attempted assassinations of dignitaries, verbal attacks and threats to police/military et al, those in the media (MSM and CABLE) have said and done nothing, but to further incite more division, more hostility, more ire. It is one thing to know there are people “out there” who are unstable and or passionate about their beliefs against all things Trump/Republican and then foment their hate through twisted and false reporting; and another thing to know, and complain when the emphasis is on them.
But more important is the FACT that they are all being played by Trump, who clearly has a sense of humor and can dish it as well as take it. They should realize he is not going to cave to their stupid hostilities and baiting and they should get back to what they were intended to do — REPORT NEWS. Stop with your opinions – we do not care about them!
Navarro is correct about one thing, there are a lot of unstable people out on the streets! The part that she didn’t mention was that the majority of them are Demonicrats!
let’s be clear–the media isn’t just inciting violence–it’s facilitating, condoning and glorifying it. eventually these things come home to roost–it’s the law of large numbers–and the democrat meme of ‘unintended consequences’. . .
The paradigm is broken. There is no going back.
http://theeveningchronicle.blogspot.com/2017/07/cnn-falls-to-little-blue-bird.html?m=0
The co-habitating couple Joe and Mika spend their time calling President Trump every kind of name possible, as well as throwing darts at everyone else, but they can’t take it back or else they will lie, exaggerate, and cry. Boohoo to you both. Just keep playing footsies under the table and leave the rest of us alone.
“CNN panel accuses Trump of inciting violence against them”…. Poor babies. This is what you call “projection”..
Fercrissakes, I’ve been telling everyone who will listen – for at least a generation or two.. that liberals are retarded. Whoever this IDIOT is who said this is dumber than the shovels in my shed. Have these morons ever heard the things that they have said about republicans? And Trump’s statements have NEVER been in any way violence-inciting – even though mentally deranged people may eventually snap over too big a pile of grievances, and they may feel assured in a like-minded opinion of whom the “enemy” is.. it is NEVER any fault of anyone who makes innocent remarks, but the fault of the whack-job who does the violence. Jebus.
I do consider the Libs and most of the leftist media to be actual enemies of America…. and the partisan Dems enabling them to be damn close….
and we see how the Dems and Libs are acting since the election…
so just saying….. why should us “good” Americans continue to take high road…. sometimes when fighting a war you need to get dirty
How many conservatives would take out their aggression on innocent people? It seems like the liberals do it daily.
I am loving all the comments. WE THE PEOPLE are on to you liars all of you and we aren’t going along to get along anymore! Well done my American brothers and sisters. CNN…you look more the fool than ever so keep it up because WE THE PEOPLE don’t believe anything you have to print or say anymore. You made your bed so lie in it. Our President of WE THE PEOPLE are much more than you can handle so stay in your safe space or be prepared to get ripped a new one. GO TRUMP AND GOD BLESS AMERICAN! HAPPY FOURTH EVERYONE AND BE SAFE!
There so Stupid they don’t even know they started the
Clinton Numpties Network’s spue has anything relevant?