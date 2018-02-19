CNN loses 30% of its primetime watchers

Troubles continue to mount for Cable’s waning news network giant, as CNN’s viewership has dropped by nearly a third during peak-watching hours compared to last year – and by nearly a quarter of its viewers throughout the day.

“CNN … struggled relative to last year in prime time, [as] the network was -30 percent in total prime time viewers, and -23 percent in total day viewers from last year,” AdWeek.com revealed in its “Basic Cable Ranker” reportfor the week of February 5.

CNN torpedoed by Fox News and its own fake news

Numerous reasons have reportedly contributed to CNN’s ongoing downward spiral – with the latest being its praise and adulation of the dictatorial North Korean regime while covering the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

“Massive layoffs, a cancerous fake news crisis and the humiliating (and expensive) implosion of its digital platform, appear to be the least of CNN’s problems,” Breitbart News reported. “The viewership problems for the anti-Trump outlet are breathtaking – especially when compared to its competition.”

The ultra-left-leaning CNN did not even make the top 10 for Cable’s prime time viewership, registering at a meager average of only 888,000 viewers, while the conservative Fox News ranked number one and tripled its liberal rival with 2,605,000 watchers – walloping the second-ranked progressive MSNBC (1,747,000 viewers) by nearly a million.

It is contended that MSNBC is thriving compared to CNN because it is more straight-up with its viewers about its leftward lean, with CNN’s implosion being attributed mainly to its fake news and “hate fatigue.”

“MSNBC does not lie to its viewers – it advertises itself as an openly left-wing network, while CNN (which is even further to the left than MSNBC) continues its ridiculous pose as objective and unbiased,” Breitbart’s John Nolte pointed out. “Worse still, CNN cannot seem to stop lying to its viewers.”

He credits CNN’s head for violating its audience’s trust time and time again.

“CNN chief Jeff Zucker has created a veritable Fake News Factory over there – a wildly hypocritical one that has undermined all of its reporting and moral authority,” Nolte continued. “If you are going to pose as a news outlet, your reporting must have credibility. Nobody believes anything CNN reports, nor should they.”

More troubles

And it doesn’t get much better for the flagging news network when examining viewership over the entire day, with CNN’s 9th-ranked 674,000 total day viewers narrowly edging out the similarly plagued left-leaning ESPN at No. 10 (648,000 viewers), with Fox News grabbing the No. 1 spot again with 1,529,000 – more than CNN and ESPN combined.

Even left-leaning publications acknowledge CNN’s problems that have resulted in substantial revenue losses.

“CNN missed its target by tens of millions of dollars, according to a person with knowledge of the numbers,” Vanity Fair’s Joe Pompeo reported.

It is also argued that the exhausting “Climate of Hate” fueled by CNN’s 24/7 vitriolic coverage is threatening to all Americans, as its news reporting blatantly attempts to stir up animosity against anything and anyone considered conservative.

“No matter what time of day you turn the failing news channel on, it is TRUMP IS HITLER and REPUBLICANS ARE RACIST and WORSE THAN WATERGATE and I’M OUTRAGED and I’M STILL OUTRAGED or PUSHING CUCKHOLDING and REPUBLICANS ARE SEXUAL DEVIANTS and GIMME YOUR GUNS and TRUMP IS CRAZY and LET’S CONGER UP SOME VIOLENCE and, finally, LET ME LECTURE YOU ON DECENCY EVEN THOUGH I MYSELF AM A SERIAL LIAR,” Project Republic Today (PRT) listed out.

The relentless lineup of hate and conjecture against the right is called out as virtually intolerable – even by those on the political left.

“Even if you agree with CNN’s abnormal worldview and dreadful politics, the hate machine’s sharp and holier-than-thou presentation is so crazy, so deranged, so self-righteous and one-note, it is just not engaging to watch,” PRT’s Benjamin DeLisi contended.

Breitbart’s Nolte added “Christianity Is Bigotry and Hate,” “Mock Us and We Will Destroy You” and “Give Up Your Freedom to Central Government” to CNN’s list of blatant headline attacks on Americans with conservative values, calling the leftist news network’s one-sided take on political news not only unattractive to most viewers, but “appalling,” “sanctimonious,” “hysterical,” “smug” and even “neurotic.”

