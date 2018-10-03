CNN, Jeff Flake Blast Trump for Questioning Ford Testimony at Rally

President Trump is taking heat from the left regarding comments he made at a Mississippi rally on Tuesday night. Trump covered a number of topics, but the one gaining attention from the likes of CNN and Sen. Jeff Flake was the topic of Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the unsubstantiated accusations against him by Christine Blasey Ford. Apparently, if someone makes an accusation against a conservative, that person becomes untouchable. President Trump didn’t get that memo.

“How did you get home? I don’t remember,” Trump told the crowd. “How did you get there? I don’t remember. Where was the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t remember.”

CNN took issue with Trump’s speech in Southaven, Mississippi. Their story used some form of the word “mock” four different times in just the first half of the article. Since when is it mocking to question someone who has made serious allegations with absolutely not one shred of evidence? In the hearing and now in the subsequent FBI follow-up investigation, not only are Ford’s accusations not substantiated at all, they are actually refuted.

Sen. Jeff Flake, who got played by the Democrats during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, was quick to talk to CNN about how “appalled” he was at Trump’s comments.

“There’s no time and no place for remarks like that. To discuss something this sensitive at a political rally is just not right. It’s just not right. I wish he hadn’t had done it,” Flake told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie on “Today,” adding, “It’s kind of appalling.”

Meanwhile, the case against Brett Kavanaugh continues to unravel. The FBI has interviewed all the people at the alleged high school party, and all of them have said that same thing: they know of no such party. Ford’s long-time friend, Leland Keyser, who was supposedly at the party, told the FBI that same thing that she has stated before: she has no recollection of the party, and she does not know Brett Kavanaugh.

As Fox News reports, a former boyfriend of Ford’s has called into question some of her direct testimony that she gave in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

In a written declaration released Tuesday and obtained by Fox News, an ex-boyfriend of Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, directly contradicts her testimony under oath last week that she had never helped anyone prepare for a polygraph examination. The former boyfriend, whose name was redacted in the declaration, also said Ford neither mentioned Kavanaugh nor mentioned she was a victim of sexual misconduct during the time they were dating from about 1992 to 1998. He said he saw Ford going to great lengths to help a woman he believed was her “life-long best friend” prepare for a potential polygraph test. He added that the woman, Monica McLean, had been interviewing for jobs with the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s office. He further claimed that Ford never voiced any fear of flying (even while aboard a propeller plane) and seemingly had no problem living in a “very small,” 500 sq. ft. apartment with one door — apparently contradicting her claims that she could not testify promptly in D.C. because she felt uncomfortable traveling on planes, as well as her suggestion that her memories of Kavanuagh’s alleged assault prompted her to feel unsafe living in a closed space or one without a second front door.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley sent a letter to Ford’s attorneys asking for files and information that would help clarify the situation.

In a pointed, no-holds-barred letter Tuesday evening that referenced the ex-boyfriend’s declaration, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley demanded that attorneys for Ford turn over her therapist notes and other key materials, and suggested she was intentionally less than truthful about her experience with polygraph examinations during Thursday’s dramatic Senate hearing. “Your continued withholding of material evidence despite multiple requests is unacceptable as the Senate exercises its constitutional responsibility of advice and consent for a judicial nomination,” Grassley, R-Iowa, wrote.

So, is it mocking to question the holes in the accuser’s story? Did Trump go too far, or was he just asking the questions out loud that millions of Americans are thinking? Brett Kavanaugh is innocent until proven otherwise. But we all know this was not about the truth. This whole ordeal was simply about Democrats delaying long enough and throwing enough garbage at Kavanaugh to either get him to withdraw or to cast enough doubt in people’s minds. Note… doubt is not proof. Proof is proof. Ford has produced none of it, and others have refuted her claims. She deserves just as much scrutiny as the left is giving to Kavanaugh.

