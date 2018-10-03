CNN, Jeff Flake Blast Trump for Questioning Ford Testimony at Rally

President Trump is taking heat from the left regarding comments he made at a Mississippi rally on Tuesday night. Trump covered a number of topics, but the one gaining attention from the likes of CNN and Sen. Jeff Flake was the topic of Judge Brett Kavanaugh and the unsubstantiated accusations against him by Christine Blasey Ford. Apparently, if someone makes an accusation against a conservative, that person becomes untouchable. President Trump didn’t get that memo.
“How did you get home? I don’t remember,” Trump told the crowd. “How did you get there? I don’t remember. Where was the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t remember.”
CNN took issue with Trump’s speech in Southaven, Mississippi. Their story used some form of the word “mock” four different times in just the first half of the article. Since when is it mocking to question someone who has made serious allegations with absolutely not one shred of evidence? In the hearing and now in the subsequent FBI follow-up investigation, not only are Ford’s accusations not substantiated at all, they are actually refuted.
Sen. Jeff Flake, who got played by the Democrats during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, was quick to talk to CNN about how “appalled” he was at Trump’s comments.
“There’s no time and no place for remarks like that. To discuss something this sensitive at a political rally is just not right. It’s just not right. I wish he hadn’t had done it,” Flake told NBC’s Savannah Guthrie on “Today,” adding, “It’s kind of appalling.”
Meanwhile, the case against Brett Kavanaugh continues to unravel. The FBI has interviewed all the people at the alleged high school party, and all of them have said that same thing: they know of no such party. Ford’s long-time friend, Leland Keyser, who was supposedly at the party, told the FBI that same thing that she has stated before: she has no recollection of the party, and she does not know Brett Kavanaugh.
As Fox News reports, a former boyfriend of Ford’s has called into question some of her direct testimony that she gave in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.
In a written declaration released Tuesday and obtained by Fox News, an ex-boyfriend of Christine Blasey Ford, the California professor accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, directly contradicts her testimony under oath last week that she had never helped anyone prepare for a polygraph examination.
The former boyfriend, whose name was redacted in the declaration, also said Ford neither mentioned Kavanaugh nor mentioned she was a victim of sexual misconduct during the time they were dating from about 1992 to 1998. He said he saw Ford going to great lengths to help a woman he believed was her “life-long best friend” prepare for a potential polygraph test. He added that the woman, Monica McLean, had been interviewing for jobs with the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s office.
He further claimed that Ford never voiced any fear of flying (even while aboard a propeller plane) and seemingly had no problem living in a “very small,” 500 sq. ft. apartment with one door — apparently contradicting her claims that she could not testify promptly in D.C. because she felt uncomfortable traveling on planes, as well as her suggestion that her memories of Kavanuagh’s alleged assault prompted her to feel unsafe living in a closed space or one without a second front door.
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley sent a letter to Ford’s attorneys asking for files and information that would help clarify the situation.
In a pointed, no-holds-barred letter Tuesday evening that referenced the ex-boyfriend’s declaration, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley demanded that attorneys for Ford turn over her therapist notes and other key materials, and suggested she was intentionally less than truthful about her experience with polygraph examinations during Thursday’s dramatic Senate hearing.
“Your continued withholding of material evidence despite multiple requests is unacceptable as the Senate exercises its constitutional responsibility of advice and consent for a judicial nomination,” Grassley, R-Iowa, wrote.
So, is it mocking to question the holes in the accuser’s story? Did Trump go too far, or was he just asking the questions out loud that millions of Americans are thinking? Brett Kavanaugh is innocent until proven otherwise. But we all know this was not about the truth. This whole ordeal was simply about Democrats delaying long enough and throwing enough garbage at Kavanaugh to either get him to withdraw or to cast enough doubt in people’s minds. Note… doubt is not proof. Proof is proof. Ford has produced none of it, and others have refuted her claims. She deserves just as much scrutiny as the left is giving to Kavanaugh.
Johns Hopkins and Fairfield Universities
Au contraire! why? In the midst of the Dems posture of "take no prisoners" concerning Judge Kavanaugh during this SCOTUS confirmation process, from all indications president Trump was merely venting the rabble-rousing truth during his campaign rally last night! Two of the myriad problems with the Dems on this confirmation process are that they can't stand or handle the truth! To the Dems it has never been about judicial competence or suitability, but merely obstruction and regaining power and influence.
It’s beginning to look like Ford perjured herself. That’s a felony. Perjury for political purposes is even more dangerous to the Republic than the danger to justice caused by perjury in a criminal trial. Grand jury -> indictment -> trial -> conviction -> prison time. The left needs to get the message that perjury isn’t allowed.
If her attorney and Feinstein conspired in this perjury, they need to face charges of subornation of perjury. Subornation of perjury sends attorney-client privilege out the window.
Mr. Flake: The President made the same points I questioned. Did she really have one beer…maybe more since she went looking for a bathroom…why didn't she know who drove her to the party, or how she got home. She said she immediately left the party…did she walk home? Did she ask her driver to leave the party and take her home? That was information pertinent to her claim but she never was asked. In the era were many young people were smoking pot (as in the infamous photos of Obama in College)…could she have had second hand pot fumes…along with her "one" beer? The Dems should have pretended they actually wanted to get to the truth instead of nominating her for Saint-hood. And, no, I am not a "old White man", but a 76 year old white woman who questions such selective memory on someone so young.
——————————————-
Mitchell lays it all out:
• “In a July 6 text to the Washington Post, she said it happened in the ‘mid 1980s.’”
• “In her July 30 letter to Senator Feinstein, she said it happened in the ‘early 80s.’”
• “Her August 7 statement to the polygrapher said that it happened one ‘high school summer in early 80’s[.]’”
• “[Then] she crossed out the word ‘early’ for reasons she did not explain.”
• “A September 16 Washington Post article reported that Dr. Ford said it happened in the ‘summer of 1982.’”
• “The Washington Post “article reported that notes from an individual therapy session in 2013 show her describing the assault as occurring in her ‘late teens.’”
• “But she told the Post and the Committee that she was 15 when the assault allegedly occurred.”
• Ford’s timeline of the trauma she claims the event left her raises questions.
• “She alleges that she struggled academically in college, but she has never made any similar claim about her last two years of high school.”
I keep seeing comments to the effect that "there is no evidence." That is patently incorrect. There is, in fact, a fair amount of evidence, and it universally indicates that Dr. Ford is lying. Her story makes no sense. She can't remember things she SHOULD be able to remember, and the witnesses she names deny the story that she DOES "remember." She lied about never coaching anyone on how to "beat" a polygraph according to her erstwhile boyfriend, and she shows no evidence of debilitating claustrophobia. Her alleged PTSD is based on an alleged fear that she might "inadvertently" be smothered to death when someone, allegedly Kavanaugh, held his hand over her mouth. This is absurd. Virtually everyone has had their mouth covered at some time in their youth, or been unexpectedly pulled under water while swimming with other kids, etc. This common event is not, per se, a reasonable triggering event for PTSD. The only question here is whether she is consciously lying (the evidence points to that), or has convinced herself she is telling the truth, in which case we should be looking for another underlying disorder, like "Borderline Personality Disorder," which may be why she won't release her therapy notes.

There is, in fact, no evidence, other than her very questionable word, that she has EVER had any kind of traumatic sexual experience.
There is, in fact, no evidence, other than her very questionable word, that she has EVER had any kind of traumatic sexual experience.