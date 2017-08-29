CNN insults Alveda King as ‘token black woman’

Another member of CNN’s beleaguered news team is under fire after disparagingly calling Alveda King, the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a “token Right-wing black woman” because of her unwavering support for President Donald Trump.

To declare his contempt for Trump advocates, CNN commentator Keith Boykin lashed out on social media against the conservative black leader, who has been a vocal supporter of Trump numerous times on cable news.

“So, Trump brought out Ben Carson, token right-wing black woman Alveda King, and the crazy ‘Blacks for Trump’ cult guy to Arizona,” Boykin tweeted on Wednesday.

Protesting Trump praise

The CNN personality was most likely referring to King’s words of praise for Trump on Fox and Friends earlier this month.

“The president, of course, is leading the charge for civil rights today for the little unborn persons in the womb who have a right to live,” the conservative activist expressed on Fox News. “We don’t have to defend the president. I believe – and President Trump might agree – that we are defending America. He’s leading the charge, and we are supporting him.”

You Might Like







She went on to point out Trump’s many contributions to the black community since he moved into the White House earlier this year.

“Trump himself is a brilliant man,” King continued. “I believe he’s compassionate. If you go and look at all of the executive orders, the things for women and science, for African American education, for moving into our communities with Dr. Ben Carson at HUD — there are so many things that he’s doing and he’s working with African American leaders.”

She has often spoken of Trump’s sincere interest in partnering with and learning about the black community in America.

“Ms. King said Mr. Trump was very knowledgeable about black history during their visit to the National Museum of African American History and Culture in February, and that the president has surrounded himself with many knowledgeable black leaders in order to keep the country on the right track,” The Washington Times reported.

Instead of truly being about helping the black community, jabs from the mainstream media on conservative black leaders are said to be more about partisan politics and supporting ultra-Left organizations such as Black Lives Matter, Planned Parenthood and Antifa.

”Shame on her, according to liberals,” Townhall’s Courtney O’Brien expressed. “Had she simply saved her praise for Hillary Clinton instead of Trump, she would be a hero instead of a disgrace.”

You are not alone

Many black American leaders have faced a backlash from their own community – as well as from Left-leaning whites – for holding a conservative view – such as former Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown, who persuaded the entire Browns’ football team Sunday to stand arm-in-arm during the National Anthem … instead of following former San Francisco 49’ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s sit-down and promoting racial tensions.

“King is not the first African-American to be targeted by liberals for simply associating him or herself with President Trump,” O’Brien noted. “Steve Harvey, Ray Lewis and Kanye West were just a few notable figures who stopped by Trump Tower during the White House transition period this winter to be spurned.”

Enthusiastic about the Trump’s eagerness to actually do something about improving African Americans’ lives – instead of merely talking about it like many Leftist politicians – Harvey lauded the president’s pledge to get the black community on its feet in areas that have been plagued with crime and poverty.

“We’re gonna team up and see if we can bring about some positive change in the inner cities, which I felt was my only agenda, and he agreed,” Harvey proclaimed, according to Townhall. “And he wants to do something, and he realized that he needs some allies in that department, and he seemed really sincere about it.”

However, according to the Left, anyone standing on the same side with Trump on any issue is fair game for virulent attacks from the mainstream media and entertainment industry.

“Harvey’s explanation wasn’t enough to protect him from liberal smears,” O’Brien insisted. “He, Lewis and Kanye are entertainers, critics pointed out, meaning Trump just wanted a photo op.”

Comedian D.L. Hughley took the opportunity to try and discredit Trump’s assistance to the black community, insisting that if the president really wanted to bring about significant change, he would have invited African American lawmakers and academics, the Daily Beast reported.

Not the first time …

Just last Monday, CNN contributor Marc Lamont Hill represented his Leftist news agency with another racist remark by condemning Harvey, West and Lewis as “mediocre negroes” for meeting with Trump between his election and inauguration.

“Hill was participating in a discussion about Steve Harvey’s meeting last week with Trump on Don Lemon’s CNN Tonight, alongside panelists Symone Sanders, Bruce Levell, and Kayleigh McEnany, when he made the controversial remarks.” The Washington Free Beacon recounted. “Lemon prompted the conversation by asking Hill what he thought of the blowback that Harvey received for meeting with the president-elect.”

Hill was quick to criticize Harvey as being one of Trump’s pawns.

“I love Steve Harvey, and I have respect for Steve Harvey, and I think his intentions were appropriate, but my disagreement is the way in which he’s being used by folk like Donald Trump,” Hill responded. “They keep bringing up comedians and athletes to represent black interests is demeaning. It’s disrespectful, and it’s condescending.”

The CNN contributor followed up by deriding Harvey for not showing up with an African-American policy expert such as Cornell West or Michelle Alexander to challenge Trump.

Disagreeing with Hill’s take, Trump’s National Diversity Coalition Executive Director Bruce Levell countered his assertion before asking him how he could assume to know what Trump and Harvey talked about during their meeting.

The Trump staff member then gave Hill an example of the diversity Trump brings to the plate at the White House.

“Pastor Darryl Scott, Mike Cohen – they are in the process of bringing all types of people from all over the country, all different backgrounds, like we have,” Levell stressed, according to the Beacon. “Remember the diversity coalition where we reached out to all different types of people?”

CNN’s journalist was quick to provide a comeback.

“Yeah, it’s a bunch of mediocre negroes being dragged in front of TV as a photo-op for Donald Trump’s exploitive campaign against black people,” Hill shot back. “And you are the prime example of that.”

Conservative journalists are now asking why Leftists in the news media can get away with such racial slurs.

“Why are these liberal commentators not being condemned for their intolerant and racist comments?” Townhall’s O’Brien pondered.