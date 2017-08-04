CNN insider rips Jim Acosta’s antics as ‘auditions’ for his own show

Jim Acosta is suddenly one of CNN’s most controversial figures even among some of his CNN colleagues, who say his public battles with the Trump administration are going too far.

One of Acosta’s colleagues, an on-air conservative political commentator for CNN, said he sees an ulterior motive in Acosta’s actions. He said Acosta’s widely noticed clashes with the White House give the impression that he wants a new role at the network.

“He’s angling to host an opinion show,” he said. “These [White House] briefings are his auditions.”

Another CNN employee in Washington, D.C. made it clear that Acosta’s outbursts aren’t as popular behind the scenes as CNN sometimes makes them out to be on the air.

Read more at the Washington Examiner

