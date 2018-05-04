CNN host calls Kanye West a ‘gift to racists’

CNN’s Brian Stelter says controversial comments from hip hop mogul Kanye West are a “gift to racists.”
“Kanye West has been a brilliant entertainer,” Mr. Stelter said Wednesday on “CNN Money with Maggie Lake,” “but right now he’s acting like a gift to racists, because he is saying comments, he is saying these sorts of ridiculous things that are usually promoted by white nationalists, by fringe groups, by fringe individuals mostly on the internet that promote racist ideas.”
Kanye must not realize it, but his rants are a gift to racists. https://t.co/kekh17iAIt
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 2, 2018
Mr. West has come under scrutiny recently for posts on Twitter that appeared to support President Trump and conservatives.
He was pictured wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, tweeted his support of African-American conservative pundit Candice Owens and said the mob “can’t make me not love” Mr. Trump.
Then in an interview with TMZ on Tuesday, Mr. West said black Americans made a “choice” to remain enslaved.
“When you hear about slavery for 400 years,” he said. “For 400 years? That sounds like a choice.”
In a series of tweets that were later deleted, he said he was talking mental slavery.
“My point is for us to have stayed in that position even though the numbers were on our side means that we were mentally enslaved,” one tweet read.
“They cut out our tongues so we couldn’t communicate to each other,” he said in another post. “I will not allow my tongue to be cut.”
“[I]n school we need to learn how magic Johnson built his business not always about the past,” he said in another tweet, which was not deleted. “Matter fact I’ve never even heard of a high school class that presents future ideas.”
Typical of the Crummy Numpties to support the overabundant actual gifts — such as Jesse Jacka##on, Al Wormtongue, Looie Faracon, …!
Progressives are thrilled that Kanye West included that statement about slavery being a choice. The Progressives were going to spew tons of vile hate and disgust anyway simply because West expressed some admiration for Trump, hence “stepping off the Democrat plantation and not keeping in his place”, but the “choice” statement made the Progressives feel self-righteous. To Progressives, the most horrible crime a Black can do isn’t breaking laws…but being anything close to Conservative.
This bald-headed little freak should be tarred and feathered for all his salacious comments. He is so disgusting.
Obviously Kenye doesn’t feel the racism because he made sure he was successful. OF course people can prefer being the perennial victim. It makes perfect sense when you have zero personal responsibility and is very easy. He’s right. Blacks don’t have to have an uprising to be equal or free they just have to be responsible.You don’t have to like his persona or his flamboyant lifestyle but you have to respect the fact he is a good responsible father that stays with his wife & children. Something so lacking in the black community a generally fatherless family with the men acting like animals with women. BABY DADDY should never even be in their vocabulary. All that says is they were able to have sex with zero responsibility. Liberals made them that way. Want equality on every level? Be responsible on every level for your own actions. SImple no slavery involved