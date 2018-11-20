CNN ‘commentator’ Carl Bernstein wants Trump censored on the air

Famed Watergate journalist and CNN commentator Carl Bernstein said news networks need to do a better job at “editing” President Trump and stop airing his “propagandist” speeches and press briefings in full.
“We need to start thinking of a different way to cover his press conferences and briefings,” Mr. Bernstein said Sunday during an appearance on CNN’s “Reliable Sources.”
“For instance, I don’t think we should be taking them live all the time and just pasting them up on the air, because they’re basically propagandist exercises because [reporters] are overwhelmed by his dishonesty and lying,” he said.
Mr. Bernstein said journalists should attend the conferences and wait until the event is over to decide what’s the news, and then just use clips to tell the story instead of airing the conferences in full.
“We need to start treating it like a news event,” he said. “And look, in cable, we have websites. We can put up the total press conference on our website so that everybody has the chance to see it, or the briefing, and we ought to, and it’s a matter of record, and we can be the place of record so everybody can see every word if they want it.
“But we need to start editing,” he added. “We need to say, ‘Here’s the story,’ not just give him a microphone when we know that his methodology is to engage and manipulate us on the basis of lying, propaganda and agitprop.”
.@carlbernstein’s thoughts on how the media should cover Trump’s events: “I don’t think we should be taking them live all the time and just pasting them up on the air because they’re basically just propagandist exercises…” pic.twitter.com/JHPGlPCBSo
— Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) November 18, 2018
Self admitted “Deep Throated” creators of slanted fake news. Even Hitler’s best propaganda ministers would not so openly expose their obvious evil intentions.
““Think of the press as a great keyboard
on which the government can play.” – Joseph Goebbels
Jewish Bernstein should recall the Nazi book burnings that led to the attempted extinction of his race, then clear his deep throat, or at least take the Democrat Party National socialist injected sausage from this politically marinated deep-throat injected, about to become deep-fried fake media stuffing/Turkey to be fed as political pabulum for the masses. Nothing to be thankful for here. The great Goebbels inspired censoring keyboard he abuses carries the media stolen keys to the American kingdom.
(“CNN ‘commentator’ Carl Bernstein wants Trump censored on the air.”)
Of course he does. The ContinuousNegativeNews organization…as well as other FakeNews outlets… are threatened and pushed to the fringes of their comfort zone when Truth is brought to the forefront, much like cockroaches, sickly rats, and other vermin scramble to hide when Light shines within their dank, shadowy cloak of darkness which they depend on to disseminate their sickly ways.
The pre-Trump years provided the liberals a secure sanctuary in which to peddle their swill freely with little to no opposition due in no small part to their opponents lack of cajones who were found scurrying about ambitiously smiling at the camera chuckling timidly. In strides Trump working aggressively and tirelessly to MAGA with a determination that neither side of the aisle has ever demonstrated….having been one-upped to the 10th power. What’s to be done with this previously non-politico Dynamo who demonstrates to the limp-wristed glory seekers (both sides of the aisle) how they should be doing their jobs? Delay, delay, delay any accomplishments…resist, resist, resist all nation building efforts.
Donald J Trump….America’s greatest President! Godspeed…
Yet supposedly TRUMP is the one being repressive?? Gee, kettle, meet pot!
Bernstein just showed that he is pure FAKE NEWS. Makes you wonder about everything Bernstein has ever written. Like President Trump or not, the truth is the truth. Only reporting part of the story is the same as lying. So, now we know the Bernstein is happy to lie to the public. If CNN is happy to report Bernstein’s lies then they are FAKE NEWS.
Thanks, Bernstein, for letting us know that when if comes to the news you may not like, you are happy to lie about it. CNN = FAKE NEWS!!!!!
Bernstein needs to be censored. He is not qualified to censor anyone.
CNN as a whole, needs to get censored..
Sorry, Carl, I forgot that the press/media are the real government of the United States. Whatever you say goes because you can be trusted.
“Carl Bernstein said news networks”
He can do whatever he wants and any news organization he runs, if any, but to call for all news networks is an attempt to cheat the American people out of news about their president and is nothing more than organized crime
Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act
So, let me get this straight. CNN, whose poster boy Jimmy throws a tantrum refusing to relinquish the microphone when his turn was over, complains that the video of that physical refusal was ‘edited’ by being shown in slow motion. Now they want to edit the words of POTUS by cherry-picking words and phrases to make them fit their agenda????
“But we need to start editing,” he added. “We need to say, ‘Here’s the story,’ not just give him a microphone”. So, Carl wants to create more FAKE NEWS by taking POTUS words out of context!
Congrats Carl & CNN! Here, ya want a bullet for the other foot???
You seem to have got that in one!
Nat Hentoff was right, when he said people like Carl Bernstein believe in “Free speech for me, but not for thee”.
Hey Carl, if it weren’t for President Trump, these failng news organzations would just be broadcasting “dead air”. They thrive on airing “their version” of our President’s accomplishments and sometime missteps. I say pull the plug on these hate filled news organizations.
The POTUS is under no legal obligation to hold press briefings at all. He could easily stop all this BS by simply issuing press releases and tweets, and require any reporter who wants to speak with him to make an appointment. THEN what would the Acostas and Bernsteins do?
How would Bernstein’s suggestion differ from what CNN and other MSM networks do now?
Bernstein is a dishonest and biased hack. He lucked into Watergate fame. The attempted replay today by the “Great American Journalist” cult shows how the Watergate story was a partisan and fraudulent coup against Nixon. The cries of threat to democracy have now echoed from then to today. Nixon’s party and the public was fooled into participating in or accepting the “news” as told. There are no longer just three tv networks and the old press. It will not be enough to cut down on showing the president speaking to please Bernstein. It will be necessary to put words in his mouth and still twist them, as is being done already. As words go, to Bernstein truth is a four letter word.
Would you expect anything less from the fascist left?
Until this moment, I might have given Carl some, albeit misguided, credit for journalistic integrity … no longer.
It’s also rather telling that I can’t recall him or any of his colleagues making similar pronouncements or accusations about the silver-tongued Chicago snake-oil salesman, Trump’s predecessor. But then, they’re nothing if not consistent.