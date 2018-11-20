CNN ‘commentator’ Carl Bernstein wants Trump censored on the air

Famed Watergate journalist and CNN commentator Carl Bernstein said news networks need to do a better job at “editing” President Trump and stop airing his “propagandist” speeches and press briefings in full.

“We need to start thinking of a different way to cover his press conferences and briefings,” Mr. Bernstein said Sunday during an appearance on CNN’s “Reliable Sources.”

“For instance, I don’t think we should be taking them live all the time and just pasting them up on the air, because they’re basically propagandist exercises because [reporters] are overwhelmed by his dishonesty and lying,” he said.

Mr. Bernstein said journalists should attend the conferences and wait until the event is over to decide what’s the news, and then just use clips to tell the story instead of airing the conferences in full.

“We need to start treating it like a news event,” he said. “And look, in cable, we have websites. We can put up the total press conference on our website so that everybody has the chance to see it, or the briefing, and we ought to, and it’s a matter of record, and we can be the place of record so everybody can see every word if they want it.

“But we need to start editing,” he added. “We need to say, ‘Here’s the story,’ not just give him a microphone when we know that his methodology is to engage and manipulate us on the basis of lying, propaganda and agitprop.”

