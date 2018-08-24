“CNN commentator, blamed Mollie Tibbetts death on ‘toxic masculinity’”

CNN commentator and former Bernard Sanders spokeswoman Symone Sanders argued Wednesday that the alleged murder of Iowa college student Mollie Tibbetts by a reported illegal immigrant is a problem of “toxic masculinity,” not weak immigration policies.
Ms. Sanders rejected the conservative notion that Ms. Tibbetts’ death highlighted the need for stricter immigration laws, saying the 20-year-old was targeted by her killer simply because she allegedly spurned his advances.
Mollie Tibbetts was murdered b/c she told a man to leave her alone while she was jogging. Her murderer happens to be undocumented. This isn’t about border security. This is about toxic masculinity. Mollie Tibbetts lost her life b/c a man couldn’t take her saying no. Full stop.
— Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) August 22, 2018
Her murderer actually might not even be undocumented. Regardless it is problematic for people to characterize an entire community based off the actions of one person. The majority of mass shootings in America are carried out by white men. So are we going to round them all up?…
— Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) August 22, 2018
Ms. Sanders asked “how many more women have to die” before people start taking the issue of toxic masculinity seriously.
That logic is asinine, archaic and flawed. I’d love if we could have a real conversation about how women’s lives are literally in danger because some men do not know how to check their egos. How many more women have to die before we can address this?…
— Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) August 22, 2018
Lest we continue to defile the life of #MollieTibbets with racist garbage some folks think is politically expedient that does nothing to address the root cause of the issue. Just stop.
— Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) August 22, 2018
She also asked her female followers how many of them have been treated aggressively after turning down a man’s advances.
Ladies, raise your hand if you’ve ever had a man get aggressive with you after declining his advance/catcall. 🤚🏾
— Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) August 22, 2018
Conservatives didn’t take kindly to Ms. Sanders’ hypothesis, accusing the TV commentator of politicizing Ms. Tibbetts’ death. Fox News commentator Tomi Lahren asked if she was high.
Try me if you want to Tomi. You already know I’m not here for your intellectually dishonest bs. https://t.co/TtLsBM6LA8
— Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) August 23, 2018
Illegal immigration isn’t a race, it’s an activity. Believing in strong and enforced borders and immigration laws does not equal racism, bigotry, or intolerance. It’s about the safety, sovereignty and security of the American people.
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 23, 2018
The body of Ms. Tibbetts was found Tuesday in Poweshiek County, one month after she disappeared while going for a jog. Cristhian Rivera, a reported illegal immigrant who faces first-degree murder charges in her death, told police he followed Ms. Tibbetts with his car and pursued her when she started running away.
Reacting to the news of the arrest, President Trump at a rally in Charleston, West Virginia, called the nation’s immigration laws “a disgrace.”
“You heard about today with the illegal alien coming in very sadly from Mexico,” he said. “And you saw what happened to that incredible beautiful young woman.”
“Should have never happened. Illegally in our country,” he added. “We’ve had a huge impact, but the laws are so bad, the immigration laws are such a disgrace. We’re getting it changed but we have to get more Republicans.”
