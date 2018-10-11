CNN Claims Mob Harassment is First Amendment Right

Not only do the hosts of CNN’s programming reveal themselves to be overt advocates for the left, they show a complete lack of understanding of even the basics of American civics and history. CNN’s Don Lemon recently stated on air that not only is mob harassment acceptable (if, of course, the harassers are unhinged “progressives”), but is a Constitutional right.
It’s so, so hard to watch CNN. I try to tell myself that I’m “taking one for the team” by watching some of their programming and relaying what’s being said to all of you. I feel that Americans should know what the left is spewing out and what many people across the country are consuming without even thinking. But, man is it difficult to watch.
In trying to educate one of his guests, Lemon said, “Look at the Constitution of the United States. It gives people the right to protest.”
Lemon went on to say, “You can protest whenever and wherever you want. It doesn’t tell you that you can’t do it in a restaurant. It doesn’t tell you that you can’t do it on a football field. … And to call people mobs because they are exercising their constitutional right is beyond the pale.”
Wow! I’ve never seen so many wrong, uneducated statements is such a short amount of time… ever. You can watch the exchange for yourself.
As you know, the Bill of Rights is a contract between the federal government and the people. It is not a contract between a football player and the team owner. It is not a contract between mob protestors and those who want to peacefully enjoy a meal in a restaurant.
Lemon makes up definitions to suit his and his employer’s left wing agenda. Mob rule is mob rule, and if you say it’s ok for an angry mob to scream and harass and threaten people who are walking along a sidewalk or enjoying dinner, then you are condoning mob rule.
Lemon’s comments were quickly addressed by those who actually have half a grasp of reality.
I'm just curious if @donlemon would feel the same way about people protesting if they did it at an abortion clinic? My money is that he would say "That's different, because, Shut Up!"
— First to Fire (@rabid_sanity) October 11, 2018
Gathering up a dozen or so people and harassing a politician while they're trying to eat a meal is what's beyond the pale, not referring to that group of people as a mob. /End
— Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) October 11, 2018
Dictionary definition of a mob: A large and disorderly crowd of people
especially : one bent on riotous or destructive action. (The left doesn't get to redefine basic words…)
https://t.co/7Oenq49h4A #FoxNews
— Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) October 10, 2018
The “this is not a mob” memo circulated by the left did not just land on Lemon’s desk alone. CNN’s Brooke Baldwin echoed the talking point by rolling her eyes at the mention of a mob during her recent program.
“Oh… you’re not going to use the mob word here,” Baldwin moaned. The CNN host even reached the point where she couldn’t say the word, noting, “Let’s move past the ‘m’ word here.”
Mob rule is wrong. Yes, people can protest, but to say that anything goes as long as it’s a leftwing radical doing it is ridiculous. Civil discourse starts with people being civil. Those on the left, including so-called journalists, are showing that violence and threats of violence are ok if it moves their agenda forward. They can’t win at the ballot box. They can’t win by blocking Supreme Court nominees through smears. Their next strategy is mob rule, and the consequences will not be good.
Ok, then punching-out Commie Numpties Network urinalists is ours!
Bill of Rights, Amendment 1
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
peaceable
adjective
inclined or disposed to avoid strife or dissension; not argumentative or hostile:
The next thing you know, the talking heads on CNN will be saying it’s just fine to yell “Fire!” in a crowded theater.
Thinking the same thing!
Or a crowded studio. As much as the Left plays a “long game” of enacting the elements of the Communist Manifesto at a rate of one item per decade, they sure are short-sighted when it comes to how the means they use to achieve their ends today (e.g., Harry Reid’s “nuclear option” of changing the Cloture Rule from 60 votes to 50) might be used against them later. Conservatives already know better than to give a favored leader power that they wouldn’t want a tyrant to wield. Leftists seem intent on learning it the hard way.
So when a mob attacks, it must be fine to pepper spray them. (Making sure that the news outlets’ camera men receive the benefit of some of the spray.)
These num nuts wouldn’t understand a mob if it bit them. Typical CNN idiots and guest idiots.
Let’s all go to CNN, storm the set and protest IN THEIR FACES. They said it was OK….
How do these moron’s get to live past puberty? They are way too stupid to think for themselves. I will say it again, when is the media going to be held accountable for there actions. Someone IS going to be hurt and / or killed. When that happens, Maxine, CNN and anyone on record for advocating these “protests” should be put on trial as accomplices.
My idea is to start doing the same thing to Don Lemon et al when they are eating out in NY restaurants.
We are not a ‘mob’–we are just gathering as per out First Amendment Rights.
And if we happen to be carrying photos/posters of pitchforks and torches, we would just be illustrating the fact that WE. Are. Not. A. Mob. With visual aids.
Don’t call a Mob a ‘Mob’.
Don’t call Illegals ‘Illegal’.
Don’t call a Pervert a ‘Pervert’.
Don’t call a President who want’s to MAGA ‘Good’.
Don’t call killing human beings in the womb ‘Murder’.
Don’t call a person who makes up fictitious accusations for political purposes a ‘Liar’.
Don’t call a woman who (illegally) uses a personal computer for restricted, top secret communications endangering the the entire nation, not to mention hundreds of operatives all over the world, a ‘Criminal’.
The list is endless and getting longer every day.
I suggest that a “gathering” of conservatives surround Mad Max, and by the way, make sure they are persons of color so she can’t decry racially motivated attack, and see how fast she runs for the nearest exit while holding onto her dime-store synthetic wig. I predict she will use the “M” word in describing the gathering.
So I’ll just exercise my second amendment rights when threatened by a demonrat mob!
Lemon is your usual dumb knowing nothing about the Constitution. The 1st Amendment doesn’t grant the right to harass individuals. But I’ll concede that if Lemon will agree it’s okay for me to exercise my 2nd Amendment when I’m attacked by these anarchists.
I guess they can’t read. Peaceably is not a mob.
This is what I’ve been saying all along: Dems are fine with the Constitution and Bill of Rights for THEIR rights but no one else has ANY rights whatsoever! Heaven help our nation if they regain power … LOCK AND LOAD!
I do not think violence is the answer. If i am out eating dinner and someone comes up and starts to shout and harassing me i will calmly get up excuse myself and place my chair along side their head. NUFF SAID!!
I shall use any word I choose to describe the violent MOBS that often grace our towns and cities, with their violent and crude behavior. They cover their faces, because they are cowards. I’m beginning to think the word MOB fits the news outlets, as they clearly harass the president day in and day out, year in and year out using the exact same words, which indicates they got their talking points, not from research, but from their Progressive Democrat leaders. They no longer have journalistic pride.
Someone at CNN didn’t do his homework. The wording of 1A is: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances. These yahoos are anything but peaceable.
I thought of eating in a restaurant as a private activity protected from demonstrations and panhandling inside. If Don Lemon is right, then his workplace is not private and demonstrators can approach him closely enough to prevent his face from being on camera. He could even be the protester instead of doing his job. If a not-mob of leftists obstructed his job, he would have to accept them or call them ultra right wing extremists, making them a yes-mob who of course do not have equal rights to violate the rights of others.