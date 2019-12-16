CNN admits Trump correct, that 2 Democrats misquoted Ukraine call during impeachment markup session

CNN sided with President Trump this week, agreeing in a fact check that two House Democrats, both from Texas, had misquoted the president’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky during a House Judiciary Committee impeachment markup session.

Приве́т, @realdonaldTrump. The fact of the matter is that if a local official abused his power like you did, he’d be in jail. If that official failed to respond to subpoenas and obstructed an investigation, he’d be in jail. No one is above the law, not even you. https://t.co/AjGDRwKfPB — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) December 12, 2019

CNN Politics’ Fact Check pointed out that Escobar and Jackson Lee either changed or omitted the word “us” when quoting the transcript in the markup session. The word “us” is significant because it implies Trump was asking for a favor of national interest, instead of a personal favor against a political rival.

In a Twitter message Thursday, Trump wrote that Reps. Veronica Escobar, who represents El Paso, and Sheila Jackson Lee, who represents Houston, “purposely misquoted my call.”

Dems Veronica Escobar and Jackson Lee purposely misquoted my call. I said I want you to do us (our Country!) a favor, not me a favor. They know that but decided to LIE in order to make a fraudulent point! Very sad. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2019

