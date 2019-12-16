Home » Fresh Ink

CNN admits Trump correct, that 2 Democrats misquoted Ukraine call during impeachment markup session

GOPUSA StaffVarious Sources Posted On 6:45 am December 16, 2019

CNN sided with President Trump this week, agreeing in a fact check that two House Democrats, both from Texas, had misquoted the president’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky during a House Judiciary Committee impeachment markup session.

CNN Politics’ Fact Check pointed out that Escobar and Jackson Lee either changed or omitted the word “us” when quoting the transcript in the markup session. The word “us” is significant because it implies Trump was asking for a favor of national interest, instead of a personal favor against a political rival.

In a Twitter message Thursday, Trump wrote that Reps. Veronica Escobar, who represents El Paso, and Sheila Jackson Lee, who represents Houston, “purposely misquoted my call.”

This is an excerpt. Read more at Fox News.

