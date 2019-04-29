Clueless Beto: Let them eat ‘free range’ chicken!  Ocasio-Cortez in campaign trouble again?

Beto O’Rourke was speaking this weekend and said that the way to combat bad nutrition in poor communities was to put in expensive, trendy restaurants that use free range chickens and other “ethical” foods. He also compared illegal immigration to slavery! Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held a fun run this weekend that had many runners thinking they were supporting the Green New Deal when in reality, they were contributing directly to her campaign. Oops. All that and more on today’s show.

Beto seems to be falling out of favor with the media, and one reason is because he comes across as just a privileged white guy. He reinforced that opinion this weekend when he tried to address bad nutrition in poor communities. His solution? He wants expensive, trendy, hipster restaurants in those communities. Yep. It’s his “let them eat cake” moment.

Also, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held a fun run this past weekend in which many participants thought they were donating to the Green New Deal. The reality was that the run was a campaign event, and all the “donations” were actually campaign contributions. Check out today’s show for all the details.

