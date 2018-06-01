Clothing Retailer Pushes Feminism on Young Boys

The clothing company J. Crew has a new product aimed at turning children into “feminists” as soon as possible.

Cartoon Network president Christina Miller told the popular YouTube channel Big Think that anyone who wants to “change the world [must] start with kids” in 2017 — and J. Crew agrees. Its Instagram page recently sparked a political debate with the image of a boy dressed in a pink shirt with the message, “I am a feminist too” printed on the chest.”

“Start ’em young,” a caption with the May 25 post reads.

The “crewcuts” apparel is the result of a collaboration with the online custom retailer Prinkshop.

The $30 shirt riled up followers who said the message treated children like political pawns.

“Leave the kid alone,” wrote one critic.

“Shame on you for politicizing little boys into what their moms want them to be,” added another. “Kids should be kids not political grandstanding tokens.”

Ben Shapiro’s conservative website The Daily Wire deadpanned, “you’re never too tiny to loathe your own toxic masculinity” on Wednesday as the story spread across social media.

Supporters of the product noted that society is “slowly evolving” and asked for men’s sizes.

