Clothing Retailer Pushes Feminism on Young Boys

The clothing company J. Crew has a new product aimed at turning children into “feminists” as soon as possible.
Cartoon Network president Christina Miller told the popular YouTube channel Big Think that anyone who wants to “change the world [must] start with kids” in 2017 — and J. Crew agrees. Its Instagram page recently sparked a political debate with the image of a boy dressed in a pink shirt with the message, “I am a feminist too” printed on the chest.”
“Start ’em young,” a caption with the May 25 post reads.
The “crewcuts” apparel is the result of a collaboration with the online custom retailer Prinkshop.
The $30 shirt riled up followers who said the message treated children like political pawns.
“Leave the kid alone,” wrote one critic.
“Shame on you for politicizing little boys into what their moms want them to be,” added another. “Kids should be kids not political grandstanding tokens.”
Ben Shapiro’s conservative website The Daily Wire deadpanned, “you’re never too tiny to loathe your own toxic masculinity” on Wednesday as the story spread across social media.
Supporters of the product noted that society is “slowly evolving” and asked for men’s sizes.
Back in the day those girly boys were called sissies. But real women want real men and pity the generation that won’t find any around thanks to all this PC BS.
Time to boycott J.crew, ENTIRELY.
Let the women all go through labor and then let them go out and dig the ditches, the trenches, plow the fields, lift the heavy equipment, they deserve it.
Ok, then reverse the jobs men and women do. Just let the men carry the baby before birth) for 9 months and see how much labor they can go thru. This PC world is just getting out of hand.
You know what? Men would indeed tolerate it like women, and b**ch about it a whole lot less. Stop you silly anti-male rhetoric, even in jest. Your prejudices are not without consequences. Men are NOT inferior beings, in any way, to females. It”s OK to be male.
I think they have “earned the right”.
“You’ve been ignored long enough, comrade! Here’s your shovel.”
When there are still entire fields of work, predominantly woman only (ever seen a male day care provider or secretary), and women outnumber men in many universities, i don’t feel we need “feminism” to equal things out.
Women want men to be more like women, but men probably don’t want women to be more like men, except for the LGBTQ aficionados. What an upside world the liberals have created so far.
They want equality, in practice, but don’t want to do the same as men.. When was the last time you saw a woman pushing to get ‘equal representation’ in sanitation workers, or in oil rig workers, or ‘line-men’ workers (all dangerous jobs)..
This is a parent problem: if parents don’t want their boys to be boys, so be it. They can be waitresses, and stewardesses, and hairdressers. Normal parents will bring their boys up to be men and the girlyboys can cut their hair and wait on them in restaurants and on airplanes.
Gone are the days of BB guns, slingshots, and firecrackers. Now it’s Barbie dolls, Easy Bake Ovens, and nail polish. God is scratching his head too.
Let’s not be too hasty. An Easy Bake Oven requires one to follow directions. This will more likely result in a positive for the community with a new BBQ joint or at least a decent Bar & Grill in the future.
IMO Part of it is how parents are told they need to treat their kids.
Got a boy, good for you. Got a girl “BETTER TREAT HER LIKE A BLOODY PRINCESS”..
Got a boy, when he hits 16, better get out there and find work.
Got a girl, when she hits 16, better be throwing her a ‘sweet sixteen’ or you are a bad parent.
Got a boy of 12-14, he can share a room with his 10-12 yr old brother no problem.
Got two girls of the same ages (or even younger), and they better be given a room of their own.
Bye bye J Crew!
That is what I was going to say as well.
Unfortunately i don’t see a “Contact us” link on their site, so unless you have pinterest/twitter etc, you can’t give them a piece of your mind.
Meanwhile, back in Gaza…….The same aged boys are being taught and indoctrinated to kill your “pink shirts”.
Straight up child abuse. Or, why I’m glad liberals don’t have kids.
I wonder, if some shirt maker company, came out with t-shirts for boys saying “I am male and proud”, how much outrage there’d be..
THIS SICKENS ME!
Is J. Crew still around? The last time I bought anything from them was in the 80’s. This is probably a juvenile stunt to desperately remind people they still exist.
Despicable, absolutely despicable. Parents everywhere, sound the alarm. If we allow our boys to be turned into sissies and self-styled “second class” citizens, we will be a nation gone under! NO civilization in the history of the world has endured feminism … none … even ancient Rome. Those wimped-out societies were always destroyed by … MALE dominated ones. While our kids will be wearing cutsie little pink shirts, kids in other parts of the world will be taught how to kill us. How much of a chance do you think we’ll stand if (and when) we get invaded?
I forgot, we can always staff an army full of tough talking Lesbians; they’ll defend us.
And the moon is made of green cheese, right?