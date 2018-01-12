Clinton’s dodgy dossier is way worse than Watergate

This Fusion GPS hoax is going to be a bigger political scandal than Watergate.

Think about it — Hillary Clinton and the DNC paid big bucks to the dirty tricksters at Fusion GPS to concoct an utterly bogus anti-Trump “dossier.” Hillary’s 35-page smear was then handed off to corrupt FBI agents and DOJ employees who were themselves accepting money from either Clinton cronies or the smear artists at Fusion GPS, who by the way were also being paid by the Russians at the same time.

And then the crooked FBI took Hillary’s fake dossier to a secret federal court and used it to obtain a warrant to spy on Clinton’s opponent Donald Trump and his associates during the 2016 presidential campaign.

In his wildest dreams, Richard Nixon never imagined setting up a police state this corrupt.

What if a Republican administration and candidate had done this to a Democrat candidate — say, Barack Hussein Obama? Instead, it was Democrats doing it to a Republican, so the alt-left media stifled a collective yawn and spent last night screaming at us that Haiti is really a very nice country.

We are close to finally getting to the bottom of this Clinton-Obama-FBI conspiracy, now that Sen. Dianne Feinstein has leaked the 312 pages of testimony of the shady fictioneer who runs Fusion GPS, one Glenn Simpson. DiFi released this because she thought it would prove Russian collusion, and it did.

You see, at the time Simpson was being paid by Hillary Clinton, he was also working for a Russian oligarch with close ties to Putin, the far left’s boogeyman du jour.

More than a year after the dodgy dossier was first published, it has become clear that most of the statements in it are either a) unverified, or b) false, mostly b). But then, Simpson seems to have a problem with the truth, even when he’s testifying before DiFi’s Senate committee.

Simpson said that the FBI had a “walk in” from the Trump campaign who volunteered information about the “collusion.”

Except, the bent G-men didn’t. It turns out, that was a “mischaracterization,” the synonym of which is lie.

Simpson was asked if any effort had been made to verify what even former FBI director James Comey dismissed as a “salacious and unverified” report.

“By its very nature the question of whether something is accurate isn’t really asked. The question that is asked generally is whether it’s credible. You don’t really decide who’s telling the truth.”

In other words, they just make it up. If you’ve got the cash, Fusion GPS will provide you with a dossier, very official-looking.

To produce this “intelligence” for Hillary to use against Trump, Simpson hired a British “spy” named Christopher Steele. Simpson said this fiction writer, I mean spy, can spot “disinformation” a mile away.

In all the fake-news “dossier” stories over the last year, the pivotal event is always the meeting in Trump Tower involving Donald Trump Jr., son-in-law Jared Kushner, campaign manager Paul Manafort, and a Russian lawyer named Natalia Veselnitskaya. That meeting took place on June 9, 2016.

Would you care to guess who Veselnitskaya had dinner with on June 8, 2016?

That’s right, the guy who was paid $1 million to produce the dodgy dossier, Glenn Simpson.

Would you care to guess who Veselnitskaya had dinner with on June 10, 2016?

That’s right, Glenn Simpson.

One of the GOP Senate staffers asked Simpson about that amazing coincidence.

Simpson said he never knew she met with the Trumps until he read it in the papers. Honest, that’s what he said. You can’t make this stuff up — unlike the dodgy dossier, which they could, and did.

Worse than Watergate, far worse. You read it here first.

