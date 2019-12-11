Clinton judge blocks Trump’s border wall again! Democrats want Hillary Clinton to run?

The Democrats push forward with articles of impeachment. President Trump rallies in Pennsylvania and says, “Bring it on!”, and another leftwing judge blocks the president’s border wall funding. All that and more on today’s show!

Every step of the way, President Trump faces attempts by the left or by establishment Washington elites to stop his border wall plans. They don’t want security. They want open borders and a flood of illegal immigration. Now, a Clinton judge has blocked border wall funds.

President Trump held a tremendous rally in Pennsylvania and chastised Nancy Pelosi over her “stupid impeachment.” The president also took aim at the media and highlighted Pennsylvania’s growing economy.

What is going on with the Democrats? In one recent poll, registered Democrats said they would vote for Hillary if she jumped into the race. In another poll, Democrats said that Barack Obama was better than George Washington.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

