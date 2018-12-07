Clinton Foundation whistleblowers have come forward with hundreds of pages of evidence, Meadows says

Three people have come forward with hundreds of pages of evidence of potential wrongdoing by the Clinton Foundation, including misappropriation of funds and allegations of quid-pro-quo promises made to donors during Hillary Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state, Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., told Fox News on Thursday.
Meadows, the leader of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, is also the chairman of the House Oversight Subcommittee on Government Operations. The panel is set to hold an investigative hearing next week on the status of the Foundation case.
U.S. Attorney John Huber was tasked to investigate the foundation last year by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
The Clinton Foundation consistently has maintained that it is a charity, and never traded on Hillary Clinton’s position as America’s top diplomat, which she held from 2009-2013.
This is an excerpt. Read the rest at Fox News.
Join the discussion
The Fox story quoted Meadows as stating that anyone who commingles funds or pay to play in government must be “held accountable”. We all know that this is code speak for “face a fine”. The real issue is that the Clinton Foundation under federal laws should lose its non-profit status as required by law, and the principals should face criminal charges (this includes ALL directors and Board Members as they are the responsible parties).
The fact is that the PEOPLE will never see any form of justice where these power players are involved. All their funds and the funds of the Foundation need to be seized until a court releases them. This includes the moneys being made available to attorneys for defense…it is absurd that illicitly gained and used funds can be used to protect the organization and these criminals!
The whole world knows she was a “pay to play” sec of state!
Lock her up!