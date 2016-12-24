Home Fresh Ink Clinton aides kept tabs on anti-Trump elector gambit

Clinton aides kept tabs on anti-Trump elector gambit

December 23, 2016 at 11:45 am 6 Fresh Ink
Hillary Clinton’s top advisers never publicly backed an effort by Democrats on the Electoral College to block Donald Trump’s election. When it failed on Monday, one aide mocked it as an unserious “coup” attempt.

But a batch of correspondence obtained by POLITICO shows members of Clinton’s inner circle — including senior aides Jake Sullivan and Jennifer Palmieri — were in touch for weeks with one of the effort’s organizers as they mounted their ill-fated strategy. And despite repeated requests for guidance, Clinton’s team did not wave them off.

Call logs, emails and text messages reveal a Clinton campaign walking a tightrope — never fully endorsing the effort, but intentionally declining to stamp it out.

Read more at Politico

6 Comments

  1. DrGadget December 23, 2016 at 1:15 pm

    Of course she was behind the whole thing. It was ridiculous, expensive, unconstitutional, a complete waste of everyone’s time, and it divided the country.

    That’s our Hillary.

  2. Jota_ December 23, 2016 at 1:24 pm

    “Call logs, emails and text messages reveal a Clinton campaign walking a tightrope”

    All hacked by the Russians, of course!

  3. tws500 December 23, 2016 at 1:30 pm

    Wicked witch of the Northeast and Arkansas picture shown here.

  4. columba December 23, 2016 at 2:07 pm

    Why am I not surprised at all this?

    And contrast it with Trump, who, when he was told (falsely) that his supporters were getting out of line, immediately told them to “stop it.” No dithering, no wink-wink-nudge-nudge. Just “stop it.”

    ltuser December 23, 2016 at 4:14 pm

    Gee wizz. Another lie from the wicked witch… Who’da thunk.

  6. baitfish December 24, 2016 at 8:01 am

    Just fade quietly into obscurity in your prison cell, you sick old hag.

