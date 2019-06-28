Clint Eastwood to shoot new film in Georgia amid Hollywood abortion backlash

Clint Eastwood will move forward with plans to film his new movie “Richard Jewell” in Georgia this year, Warner Bros. has confirmed, despite a Hollywood boycott against the state for its newly signed fetal heartbeat bill.

“We have made the decision to tell this compelling story — based on real people and events — in the locations where it actually took place, which is in and around Atlanta,” a Warner Bros. spokesperson told IndieWire in a statement Thursday.

“As is always the case, we worked closely with our production partners to determine how and where to shoot this film, in order to best reflect authenticity in the storytelling,” the statement said.

“Richard Jewell,” previously known as “The Ballad of Richard Jewell,” will tell the true story of the security guard who was wrongly accused in the pipe-bombing at the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

The cast includes Paul Walter Hauser, who will play Mr. Jewell, as well as Sam Rockwell, Jon Hamm, Olivia Wilde, and Kathy Bates.

Dozens of actors and production companies have threatened to pull future filming out of Georgia after it recently passed a ban on abortion after six weeks, or when a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

