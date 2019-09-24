Climate protesters shut down traffic in Washington, D.C.

Climate change activists fanned out in Washington, D.C., Monday, disrupting travel in an effort to draw attention to global warming.

The effort, called Shut Down DC, told followers to go to the streets and try to create a “gridlock standstill.” A website dedicated to Shut Down DC said followers started the day by gathering at the HancockPark/L’Enfant Metro Station, Folger Park, Columbus Circle, and Farragut Square before moving to other locations.

The group said it was calling for passage of a Green New Deal, which focuses on increased use of renewable energy and slowing greenhouse gas emissions.

They also want 50 percent or more of the world’s lands and oceans protected by governments, a stop to deforestation, and a “clean future” that benefits everyone.

Protesters blocked 16th Street NW at K Street NW, connecting themselves to a boat in the middle of the intersection near the White House. CNN reported that police removed them.

The Shut Down DC hashtag went viral on Twitter Monday morning as activists went to social media to post short videos of themselves blocking roadways and their interaction with law enforcement.

WJLA-TV reported delays on some of Washington’s biggest thoroughfares, including a 27-minute delay from Interstate 495 to Roosevelt Bridge, 20 minutes on George Washington Parkway and up to 35 minutes on Rhode Island Avenue.

D.C. Police tried to reopen congested intersections at Florida and Connecticut avenues, NW, and New York Avenue and Fourth Street NW near the Third Street Tunnel.

“I am a father, a Sunday School teacher, a youth baseball coach, and an Eagle Scout and today I am peacefully breaking the law by blockading a downtown DC street in solidarity with students worldwide,” climate activist Mike Tidwell said. “In the United States, through the radically pro-pollution policies of the Trump Administration, we are pushing our planet Earth further and further outside of its comfort zone,” he added.

