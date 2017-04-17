Cleveland police seek man who broadcast murder on Facebook Live

(UPI) — Cleveland police are searching for a male suspect who broadcast the killing of a man on Facebook Live Sunday and claimed to have committed other homicides.

Police identified the suspect as Steve Stephens.

The shooter, whose name on Facebook is “Stevie Steve,” broadcast the shooting, just south of Interstate 90 in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, on his social media page, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said to Cleveland.com. Police are investigating.

The suspect is 6 foot 1, weighs 244 pounds, black and is bald with a full beard, police said. Authorities say he is armed and dangerous, and was driving a white or cream-colored SUV

The video remained up on Facebook for nearly three hours before it was taken down.

Stephens posted a second video hours later, while talking on a phone, and admitted that he snapped and “messed up.” He claimed during the video to have carried out additional killings.

Stephens said he was shooting because of “Joy Lane.”

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait… Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 1.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating