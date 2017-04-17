(UPI) — Cleveland police are searching for a male suspect who broadcast the killing of a man on Facebook Live Sunday and claimed to have committed other homicides.
Police identified the suspect as Steve Stephens.
The shooter, whose name on Facebook is “Stevie Steve,” broadcast the shooting, just south of Interstate 90 in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, on his social media page, Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia said to Cleveland.com. Police are investigating.
The suspect is 6 foot 1, weighs 244 pounds, black and is bald with a full beard, police said. Authorities say he is armed and dangerous, and was driving a white or cream-colored SUV
The video remained up on Facebook for nearly three hours before it was taken down.
Stephens posted a second video hours later, while talking on a phone, and admitted that he snapped and “messed up.” He claimed during the video to have carried out additional killings.
Stephens said he was shooting because of “Joy Lane.”
© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Cleveland police seek man who broadcast murder on Facebook Live,
Another product of the perpetual welfare system, with no father around. Great job Lyndon BONEHEAD Johnson and the rest of the liberals.
If you have FB cancel your account. FB is no friend of conservatives or Christians. But allows this. The MSM is in overdrive trying to make excuses for this man because he is black and a muslim convert. Everyone is SICK to death of the lies and cultural enrichment.
IMO it’s high time we started HOLDING fake book to account for AIDING and abetting these acts BY ALLOWING the videos to be live streamed and the like…
If I see him, I will put an end to his murder spree. Permanently. All carry permit holders, BOLO for this demon. He shouldn’t last long if we are all vigilant.
I hope you find him. This scum doesn’t deserve to live in prison on the taxpayer’s dime for the rest of his life after what he did. I feel so sorry for that poor little man he killed. It may take regular citizens standing up and taking care of these kinds of people for these scumbags to realize they can’t just go around and break the law and do as they please.
Gosh, black, with big bushy beard . . . you don’t suppose he’s another ISIS convert, do you? No . . . couldn’t be.
Racist killer who wants to murder white people, or MUSLIM terrorist? I’ll bet money it’s one or the other–if not BOTH at the same time! And we can thank that nasty little hatemonger sociopath OBAMA for helping to create MILLIONS of these in our country.
Please do not arrest this scum of the earth thug and give him more free room and board and Clinton/Obama attorneys. Let the victim’s families and public put him to death slowly by means of some ISIS style tactics.
This is a terrible story. A rotten thug. Saw the poor people grieving their relative. Hopefully they don’t take this ******* alive.
I hope to god he finds some swift justice.. Whether by the cops or by concerned law abiding citizens!