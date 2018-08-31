Cleveland Indians’ top ‘Chief Wahoo’ critic off to prison for stealing $77K from Native Americans

Irony is alive and well in Cleveland after the top “Chief Wahoo” critic was sentenced to four months in prison for stealing funds meant for Native Americans.
Robert Roche, 71, was sentenced this week in federal court for the thievery of $77,000 in grants for Native American causes. He must pay back the money as restitution, in addition to time served and four months of home confinement, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.
Mr. Roche issued a guilty plea in May on two counts of theft regarding money he conspired to divert from American Indian Education Center (AIEC) in suburban Parma.
“This defendant stole from taxpayers and betrayed the Native American families he purported to help,” U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman said on May 17. “He took tens of thousands of dollars designated for mental health and wellness programs and put the money in his own pockets.”
The Chief Wahoo logo will not appear on Major League Baseball uniforms during the 2019 season due to the controversy.
Dang, that is really funny!
Only 4 months in jail, what a disgrace, should have gotten a minimum of 2 years. Stealing from a group he’s supposed to be helping, what a lowlife “s#b”!
I agree. I’ve seen people get MORE time in jail for a lot LESS than this..
The guy’s a piker compared to Dem Senator Elizabeth Warren aka “Fauxahontas” who stole an Ivy League professorship designated for a Native American with at most an undocumented drop of the correct blood from multigenerations earlier. How much was that theft worth? Particularly since it launched her into a Senatorship she never would have achieved otherwise? Millions over her life time. She’s basically an embezzler from Natives. Why isn’t she in jail instead of in the Senate gearing up for a presidential run?
POETIC JUSTICE!!!