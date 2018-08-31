Cleveland Indians’ top ‘Chief Wahoo’ critic off to prison for stealing $77K from Native Americans

Foam Chief Wahoos line the shelf at the Cleveland Indians team shop, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, in Cleveland. Divisive and hotly debated, the Chief Wahoo logo is being removed from the Cleveland Indians’ uniform next year. The polarizing mascot is coming off the team’s jersey sleeves and caps starting in the 2019 season. The Club will still sell merchandise featuring the mascot in Northeast Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Irony is alive and well in Cleveland after the top “Chief Wahoo” critic was sentenced to four months in prison for stealing funds meant for Native Americans.

Robert Roche, 71, was sentenced this week in federal court for the thievery of $77,000 in grants for Native American causes. He must pay back the money as restitution, in addition to time served and four months of home confinement, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

Mr. Roche issued a guilty plea in May on two counts of theft regarding money he conspired to divert from American Indian Education Center (AIEC) in suburban Parma.

“This defendant stole from taxpayers and betrayed the Native American families he purported to help,” U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman said on May 17. “He took tens of thousands of dollars designated for mental health and wellness programs and put the money in his own pockets.”

The Chief Wahoo logo will not appear on Major League Baseball uniforms during the 2019 season due to the controversy.

