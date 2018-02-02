‘Clergy’ gather to bless DC area late-term abortion clinic

On the same day the United States Senate took up a bill that would have banned abortions for unborn infants who had reached the 20th week of development, a group of clergy gathered to pray for and bless the work of an abortion clinic in the DC area dedicated to killing those very same infants.

The Washington Post reports on the Christian and Jewish faith leaders who went out of their way to endorse, in the name of God, the clinic and it’s practice of performing late-term abortions.

Yet that was the Rev. Carlton Veazey’s task as he led a prayer in Bethesda on Monday. “God of grace and God of glory, in whom we move and live,” he said, as he opened a prayer for the well-being of the doctor and nurses who facilitate abortions at a clinic here and for their patients. “Keep them safe and keep them strong. And may they always know that all that they do is for Thy glory.”

Veazey was one of four Christian pastors and one rabbi who gathered to bless this Bethesda abortion clinic in an unusual interfaith ceremony. (A Hindu priest who was supposed to attend from a local temple, who has blessed an abortion clinic before, didn’t make it.)

The prayer service, held just about 8 miles from the White House, included Dr. LeRoy Carhart, the abortionist who has performed late-term abortions in Maryland for years.

Many women who seek abortions are people of faith who pray about their decision, the clergy said. LeRoy Carhart, the doctor at this clinic, said he hears many of those prayers. “They’ll sit on the table and say, ‘Is God going to forgive me?’ I’ll say, ‘I take it you’ve prayed a lot about this.’ They all say yes.”

Carhart, a Nebraska doctor, operated a clinic in Germantown until the owners of the property sold it to an anti-abortion group, Maryland Coalition for Life, which had operated a nearby crisis pregnancy center to talk women out of abortion. He found this Bethesda location as a replacement, and offers the same rare service there that he provided in Germantown — late-term abortions that are outlawed in many states and available in only a few locations in the country.

Framing the topic of abortion from a religious perspective is generally the dominion of pro-life activists so the Post went to great pains to frame the report on the clergy’s prayer service around the religiosity of the abortionist. The article points out Carhart’s deep faith and how he had to stop attending services at his local Methodist church out of safety concerns.

But, don’t worry, the abortionist still keeps his faith even though he doesn’t attend regular services. In fact, he thinks his abortion practice is it’s own kind of ministry:

Even without church, he feels he is living out his faith by helping women through what is often the worst time of their lives — the illness or other devastating circumstance that leads them to his office.

“I think in itself, that’s religious,” he said. Most days, though, he doesn’t have a clinic full of clergy in their vestments to back up his viewpoint.

Perhaps Dr. Carhart should get back to the pews and re-examine exactly who he is serving with his bloody practice.

As for the souls of those in charge of the Washington Post, a cursory search of the paper’s site shows that this is the only article written about Carhart since he has moved his practice to Bethesda in October. This despite the fact that pro-life protesters have gathered in front of the clinic almost daily to pray for the unborn and the pregnant mothers since the practice opened for business.

Apparently for the Post, it’s only news when prayers are offered up for the abortionist and his work.

