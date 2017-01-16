'Clean energy' or fracking? More green dreams

Among the blitz of claims to shore up his presidential legacy, Barack Obama says matter-of-factly that under his administration, the U.S. “traded foreign oil for clean energy,” implying that green energy policies reduced U.S. foreign oil dependence.
That’s right up there with such familiar sound bites as “you can keep your doctor” and “shovel-ready jobs.”
It’s been the boom in hydraulic fracturing — fracking — that has cut U.S. dependence on foreign oil by more than half, from 11.1 million barrels per day in 2008 to 4.7 million barrels in 2015. And this, despite the Obama administration’s concerted efforts to hamper fracking, which has been almost entirely limited to state and private lands.
Moreover, and regardless of Mr. Obama’s wishful green dreams, the U.S. actually increased its oil use on his watch, The Daily Caller reports.
Yet the Obama administration has tried to stifle fracking every step of the way. The administration has appealed a federal judge’s rejection of a Bureau of Land Management fracking rule. That case now will be passed along to the incoming Trump administration.
Here’s to a new, realistic White House perspective that won’t bury its head in the sand on U.S. energy development.
___
(c)2017 The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review (Greensburg, Pa.)
Visit The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review (Greensburg, Pa.) at www.triblive.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
We need to push hard on nuclear. Solar is about to have a huge leap. Most all other green energy is stupid. Solar is poised to become cheaper than coal for electricity. At this point, why use coal?
Elon Musk and the Tesla car company are trying to make all cars electric, and he might succeed soon. If I can fill up an electric car for $20 and it takes 5 minutes, do I really care if it’s watts or gasoline? No not really.
When true next-gen energy takes off (meaning without gov subsidies) then petro fuels will no longer make sense and we’ll stop drilling for it. Until then, we need oil.
And even in an all-electric economy I want natural gas to heat my home. It feels better than electric heat. If they have to make it in a lab and pump it to my house, so be it. Natural gas is better.
Same with professional chefs. Gordon Ramsay won’t cook on an electric range.