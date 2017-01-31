(UPI) — Just days after he left the White House, former President Barack Obama on Monday expressed disappointment with President Donald Trump’s order for a temporary ban on U.S. travel for citizens of several Muslim-populated nations.
Through a spokesman, Obama said he supported the thousands of protesters who hit the streets after Trump’s executive order Friday.
“President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country,” representative Kevin Lewis said in a statement. “In his final speech as president, he spoke about the important role of citizen[s] and how all Americans have a responsibility to be the guardians of our democracy.”
Pro Trump supporter knocked unconscious at #PDX protest pic.twitter.com/bASmieQjJU
— Andrew Dymburt (@DymburtNews) January 30, 2017
Trump’s order placed a temporary ban on travel to the United States from seven countries — Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen and Somalia — over national security concerns.
Trump said the order is not anti-Muslim, but anti-terrorism.
“This is not about religion — this is about terror and keeping our country safe,” the president said.
Sunday, he also said the move is not entirely unlike one Obama himself made in 2011 regarding travelers from Iraq.
Obama, though, disputed that claim — saying his order subjected Iraqi travelers to increased security checks, but did not ban the issuing of visas.
“President [Obama] fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion,” Lewis said.
Classless Ex-prez Weighs in to Encourage Protesters,
This destructive enemy from within, Obama will continue to attempt to do as much damage to the U.S. as he can.
Another reason why Trump should “LOCK HER UP” and Bill as well for their criminal charity organization. This would be the best way to silence Obama forever as a warning that not even Ex-Presidents are exempt from traitorous behavior.
For America’s sake, arrest, convict, execute obama for TREASON against the American people. Take out the trash !
He’s a tumor on the nation and needs to be excized!
We all know – and Obama knows – that taking any action against Obama, no matter what he does, will result in screams of “raaaaacist” and kick off more riots.
Before you know it, he will be out there too with his sign.
What a sore loser. So immature, and no class.
ob–tworm, the most incompetent, subversive, radical, America hating, communist, traitor, to ever hold America hostage, just can’t shut up. May his tongue become cancerous and require removal.
That would be poetic justice and not unlike some Muslim forms of punishment.
I’d say may his brain get cancer, but that might actually be an improvement!
TRAITOR Barack, keep shooting off your big Communist MOUTH. President Trump will manhandle you on Twitter. Barack, once you are manhandled on Twitter, you can put your PANTIES ON (use your wife Michelle’s panties), go to a safe space and cry while you are drawing in your coloring book and playing with play dough. Barack, you SISSY QUEEN!!!!!
Oh really we are a Democracy Mr. Obama ? Um the United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republic form of government!
You do realize that under the 14th Amendment you have just commented the Act of rebellion! So no more pay nor secret service protection for you !!!
Just who just became a dead man walking? YOU !!!
I wish someone would go after obama as in unsealing all of his records so we can prove once and for all that he was/is not a US citizen and then every single thing he did as president will be null and void. If odoofus is having to spend all his time defending himself and his citizenship, then he won’t have time to stick his nose into anyone else’s business.
Per obama: “…..all Americans have a responsibility to be the guardians of our democracy.” It is absolutely unbelievable that a person who is a supposed “constitutional expert” could say this about our republican form of government. Unless of course you don’t factor in the subliminal message promulgated by the leftist, progressives aka communists media and globalists tailored to the “low information” citizenry for political gain (dominance) in their march to delegitimize President Trump by constantly referring to the lack of plurality of the popular vote and not recognizing the importance and validity of the electoral college.
These people are evil incarnate!
With as many times as he has spouted incorrectly something in the constitution, i don’t think he EVER has read it.. He certainly isn;t an expert as he claims…
SECTION 3. Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them
And every rock they throw, every building they burn is an army he raised and is levying war against the United States
Not a hard case to make
Best keep his mouth shut, if he cannot control them or he risk being hanged
Since he sent funds to several of those ‘anti-asssag groups who BECAME part of ISIS, you could argue he funded terrorism..
who did a ban I’m 2015?
Obama will go down as the worst President in History, no accomplishments and creating chaos throughout the world (poor decision making skills and no back bone).
Before and during his Presidency he was a community organizer. He continues to be a community organizer as dividing people is all he knows. He gets a pass now as media backs him and low information people just follow along. History will show a different look.
The people need to understand that this is all O ****-boy knows how to do
His sole purpose in existing is to destroy the USA and to inflict as much damage as he can upon the American people.
Perhaps Trump should authorize a full federal investigation into O turdboys true place of birth and the criminal actions which occurred under O turdboys criminal administration. The people deserve to know the truth about the most divisive and criminal administration this nation has ever known.
Take a look at what has been happening with Obama’s White House and then with the Clinton campaign.
http://www.thenewamerican.com/usnews/item/25249-holocaust-survivor-leftists-calling-trump-hitler-are-crazy
In this article is a 16 minute video that is very eye opening. Yes, it is mostly about Horrible Clinton, but the DNC, which Obama is very much a part of, is a primary focus here. If this happened in Clinton’s campaign, I can only imagine what went on during Obama’s–especially with the whole birth certificate ordeal.
The lefts incitement of the weak minded to riot against Trump is borderline Sedition. Its even more so when a classless ex-president begins to incite riots against the new president just days after he assumes office. Maybe Trump needs to pardon Obama for his acts of sedition that he has committed so far and then tell him their will not be another. Obama needs to learn the US isn’t a Banana Republic like his friends rule in.
“Borderline,” buzzman? I’d say it is full-out BLATANT sedition, inciting to riot, encouraging violence and lawlessness, the SAME WAY he did during the 8 LONG YEARS we were stuck with this COMMUNIST COMMUNITY AGITATOR for a “leader!”
You have to understand, this kind of subversive agitation and encouragement of anarchy is ALL he really knows how to do. His epic DISASTER of a Presidency is AMPLE proof that he certainly had NO CLUE how to lead a country!
I’m quite sure that MANY of my fellow Americans are JUST as sick of looking at him and hearing his WHINY voice as I am. We had 8 years of this–ENOUGH, already. Your Party LOST. Now sit down and for the LOVE OF HEAVEN, SHUT UP!
The unemployed black guy with the funny ears, like any well practiced weasel, left himself an out…”Through a spokesman”. No he can claim he never had sex…sorry, wrong weasel…that Oloser never said anything of the sort. My advice, continue to stock survival supplies and ammunition. I think we have only seen the beginning of how stupid the liberals want to be.
I agree teabag. it is no longer borderline, but flat out sedition. ESPECIALLY when he on air flat out encouraged people in the country illegally “to go out and vote, you won’t get punished”.
If that doesn’t count as breaking the law. WHAT THE HELL does??
By Matt Patterson
(Newsweek Columnist — Opinion Writer
look this up.
Our former president, Barach Barry Hussein Obama Soetoro Sabarkah, had a phony birth certificate, a phony drivers license, a phony Social Security number and the first thing he did after he was appointed as president was to seal all of his historical records. Why? So we would not be able to investigate them and learn the truth which is that he is an illegal alien. The former illegal alien president admitted in the jacket of his book and then deleted the fact which stated that he was a foreign aid student from Kenya. Loretta Fuddy, who was responsible for recording BHO’s birth certificate, was a part of the hoax that the plane she was flying in to testify regarding the birth certificate, crashed off the coast of Hawaii and that she didn’t survive. Everything about that incident was a lie which was fully disclosed on the Caravan to Midnight web site on programs 667 and 668.
The fact that BHO was an illegal alien, which would make him an illegal president, has been repeatedly hidden in every way possible because it would be the basis to reverse every appointment, every program, every executive order and all acts he ordered to be null and void.
Even now he is still using his claim to be the former president to create chaos and to divide and conquer in our country.
Actually, I’ve never doubted that he was born in the United States; there are too many corroborating documents about the birth besides the birth certificate. What I do think he’s hiding are (a) his actual parentage, and (b) his fraudulent applications for financial assistance as a foreign student when he really wasn’t one. (Also, maybe, his low grades.) About his actual parentage, Jack Cashill’s book, “Deconstructing Obama,” as well as Paul Kengor’s book on Frank Marshall Davis, “The Communist,” have interesting speculations about who Obama’s father really was, and what part the senior Obama actually played in Stanley Ann Dunham’s life (if any). Whatever the case, I agree that the birth certificate and social security numbers are bogus, and I wish something could be done about unsealing all Obama’s records.
Every practicing Islamist is subjugated to the Koran and Sharia Law … That means Islamic’s must annihilate (by whatever means and however long it takes), reject (not obey) any set of laws (USA’s Constitution, laws and the legislative and enforcement systems) and all non-Islamic entities (Biblical believers, edifices and principles) not subjugated as they are.
To do so, all forms of lying, cheating, subterfuge, breaking of contracts, deception, murder, killings, terrorism and any anti-Biblical means that brings honor and glory to Allah (Satan) are praiseworthy to all Islamist. Hence Obama (a not so covert Muslim) and his peers never critiqued or condemned those actions unless it was ‘taqiyya’ (an approved form of deception to pretend they are offended while inwardly rejoicing and supporting such actions).
Simply put, while many may deny it, every Islamist is a warrior and at war (to some degree) with every non-Islamist.
There will be no Islamic immigration issue if our legislature and administration understood, explains and upheld the intent of public law 414 Immigration and Nationality Act (McCarran-Walter Act).
Too few Americans understand (been blinded to and isolated from) the absolute hatred of the Islamic faith to our Constitution, legal system, Biblical believers and principles. The Satan authored Koran is the antithesis to and counterfeit of God’s Bible.
The word “classless” does not fit Obamas words. Obama is encouraging civil disobedience, hate, discontent and ultimately violence. As was stated before, democrats (funded by Soros) are street fighters and the means always justify the ends. Be prepared for more Obama obstructionism carried out by “has been” democrat party leaders (Pelosi / Schumer). Stay strong and focused; the fight to take this country back is on.
Well, of course the MUSLIM TRAITOR we finally EVICTED from our White House would leap to defend the “poor little Muslims” inconvenienced by Trump’s travel ban from countries who are KNOWN to support and export terrorism.
Wasn’t OBAMA the one who said we can only have “one President at a time?” Then he needs to realize that President is NOT HIM any longer,and sit down and SHUT UP. NONE of the Republican ex-Presidents tried to undermine HIM by sniping at him from the sidelines like this, and he has NO BUSINESS doing it to his successor. And the bottom line is, we, the people who elected Trump to UNDO all the damage this malignant little sociopath did during HIS 8 years in office are NOT interested in hearing any more of his self-righteous little lectures about “who we are.” How would THIS America-hating Communist TRAITOR know “who we are,” when he was NEVER one of “us?”
Wonder how many “pour muslim” refugees Hussein Bozo and Moochell will invite to live in their new DC mansion?
The press bashed Ivanka for wearing an expensive dress to a social event the night the travel restrictions on refugees were announced. I don’t recall Moochelle ever giving up her $2,000 tennies or her designer dresses or her vacations during her eight years of sullying the White House during which time Christians were being slaughtered as well as the lives of our soldiers. What pathetic hypocrits the libs are and their butt-sucking press.
Nor can i remember any of the obama kids offering to give UP an expensive b/day gift to a charity…
Nor did Obama cancel his vacation/fundraising trip to Las Vegas the morning after our citizens were butchered in Benghazi.
Of course he’s happy, he’s a flaming communist. . .
Interesting, an EX-pResident is encouraging RIOTS and other acts of violence against his political enemies.
We haven’t seen the likes of this he was pResident and lived in the White House.
Before that it was when he was a “community racist agitator”.
Funny, i thought inciting people to violence and rioting was a federal crime.. SO WHY ISN’T the dept of Justice going after this cretin?!
ltuser
Perhaps you have discovered EXACTLY WHY the democrats are working to kill off any person being appointed to the AG position?
One of the more obscure dangers of blocking Sessions is, when they do get somebody in, the AG can appoint a Special Prosecutor.
My bet would be Sessions because he will look at all participants, including specific members of the media and soros.
Hey Barry; you are an Ex-POTUS now… there ought to be a law that puts you into “Mute-Mode” for at least 100 days (spoken & written word) so the man voted into your former position CAN DO HIS JOB as the PEOPLES President without your (and your party’s) sad influence. Please give President Donald Trump the courtesy and respect that GWB #43 gave you after your inauguration. Please move back to Chicago, become the community leader you once were and focus on fixing their problems you refused to help to do for your peeps for the past eight years. I wish you the best; now hush, and get out of the way.
Trying to stay relevant (as a community “organizer”…)
Seems to me that Obama made a comment at the beginning that went something like this
“I won and you lost now get over it.” I think he shouod heed his own words.
It may be time to hit Obama with his overdue felony… Felony for forging his birth certificate. Not for not being born in the USA. That’s another issue. But, for forging a document that is a felony to do so. Its about time someone pay Barry a visit. As it stands right now.. Barry is as helpful as someone confusing Ben Gay for Vaseline when prepping a rectal thermometer.
Obama has shoved that prepped thermometer right up the nation’s fundament. (All puns intended.)
Obama needs to drink a large glass of ****