Clarence Thomas calls for abandoning ‘demonstrably erroneous’ precedent, touching off Roe v. Wade speculation

In a concurring opinion in a Supreme Court case announced Monday, Justice Clarence Thomas issued a lengthy call for his colleagues to overturn “demonstrably erroneous decisions” even if they have been upheld for decades — prompting legal observers to say Thomas was laying the groundwork to overturn the seminal 1973 case Roe v. Wade, which established a constitutional right to abortion.

“When faced with a demonstrably erroneous precedent, my rule is simple: We should not follow it,” Thomas wrote, noting that lower federal courts should also disregard poor precedents. Thomas went on to add that precedent “may remain relevant when it is not demonstrably erroneous.”

“Enshrining a constitutional right to an abortion based solely on the race, sex, or disability of an unborn child, as Planned Parenthood advocates, would constitutionalize the views of the 20th Century eugenics movement,” Thomas wrote. “In other contexts, the Court has been zealous in vindicating the rights of people even potentially subjected to race, sex, and disability discrimination.” – Clarence Thomas

Justice Thomas has 12 pages on the eugenic and racist roots of Planned Parenthood and abortion in the recent SCOTUS Indiana decision. No rebuttal whatever from the left-wing justices. The progressive big lie is starting to fall apart! https://t.co/EHw2fKydMg — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) May 28, 2019

