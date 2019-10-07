Clarence Thomas absent ‘due to illness’ as Supreme Court begins new term

The Supreme Court was one member short as the new session kicked off Monday, with Associate Justice Clarence Thomas apparently out sick for the start of oral arguments.

Chief Justice John Roberts announced in the morning that Thomas, 71, would not be present, saying the senior associate justice was “indisposed due to illness.”

Roberts did not provide any additional details regarding Thomas’ condition.

