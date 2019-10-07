Trending
Clarence Thomas absent ‘due to illness’ as Supreme Court begins new term

GOPUSA StaffVarious Sources Posted On 1:11 pm October 7, 2019
2

FIILE - (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

The Supreme Court was one member short as the new session kicked off Monday, with Associate Justice Clarence Thomas apparently out sick for the start of oral arguments.

Chief Justice John Roberts announced in the morning that Thomas, 71, would not be present, saying the senior associate justice was “indisposed due to illness.”

Roberts did not provide any additional details regarding Thomas’ condition.

This is an excerpt. Go to Fox News for more.

2 Comments

Leonidas
Leonidas
2:15 pm October 7, 2019 at 2:15 pm

This is a bit scary. Let’s hope he just has a 24 hr. bug.

SilenceDogood1957
SilenceDogood1957
2:38 pm October 7, 2019 at 2:38 pm

Amen to that.
He has out prayers.

