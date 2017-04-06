Claiming to be a victim will not protect you from deportation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Homeland Security Department said Tuesday it can’t promise that immigrants in the United States illegally won’t be arrested if they come forward to report they have been a victim of a crime or a witness to one.
The comments by Homeland Security spokesman David Lapan at a news briefing come amid concerns by local officials that Immigration and Custom Enforcement agents are making arrests in courthouses. They say that can deter some victims from reporting crimes or witnesses from cooperating in investigations.
Lapan said some victims and witnesses themselves are potentially criminal immigrants who may pose a threat to the country or who have been ordered out of the United States before.
He noted there are special visas, known as U visas, for immigrants in the country illegally who are victims of certain crimes, including sexual assault and domestic violence. Ten thousand of these visas are available annually.
Lapan also said immigration arrests in courthouses are necessary because some jurisdictions won’t cooperate with requests to alert the federal government before potentially deportable immigrants are released from jail or detained long enough for ICE agents to take them into federal custody.
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and Attorney General Jeff Sessions also defended the practice in a letter last month to the chief justice of the California Supreme Court. “Because courthouse visitors are typically screened upon entry to search for weapons and other contraband, the safety risks for arresting officers and persons being arrested are substantially decreased,” Kelly and Sessions wrote.
Some local official are already attributing a drop in reported crimes to President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration. Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said last month that his city has seen a 25 percent decrease in the number of sexual assaults reported by Latinos living in the city and a drop of about 10 percent in the number of reported domestic violence cases since Trump took office.
Related– a man walked across a vacant lot going to work and did so for several years. A building was planed for the lot that would block his path. He sued and won, because the path was never blocked.
A similar ruling should apply to illegal immigrants that the government has ignored over time, and especially if an immigrant has integrated favorably into society. When the government has neglected its deportation obligations over years, its power for deportation should be carefully examined.
Maonjk – that story about the man walking across the parking lot sounds fishy to me… is it true or just a head fake to try to justify your immigration bias?
It is true mikesmakeright. A right-a-way can often be established by continuous and unobstructed usage, and if memory serves me right, 7 years is usually the time frame. Check it out!
Hold on. So you are saying since the govt has willfully Ignored its requirements under the law, to ENFORCE our deportation laws, border control etc, that we should not deport anyone cause it would be wrong??
No Ituser, I did not say that. Simply, if the government neglects is duty and thereby projects the idea that an immigrant is able to construct a normal family life, and is successful, then new rules should come into play. You are thinking of today’s political world where criminals cross the border, and that is good, but I go back 80+ years and also have a seasoned perspective.