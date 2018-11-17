Civility: Trump a racist, sexist, homophobe, xenophobe, bigot says Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernard Sanders isn’t letting up on the divisive rhetoric now that Democrats have reclaimed control of the House.

The socialist and former Democratic presidential candidate called President Trump a racist, sexist, homophobe, xenophobe and religious bigot during an Al Sharpton event on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.

“We must be honest and straightforward and say that we have a president who is a racist,” Mr. Sanders told a crowd at the National Action Network’s Legislative & Policy Conference, The Hill reported.

“A president who is a sexist,” he continued. “A president who is a homophobe. A president who is a xenophobe and a president who is a religious bigot. And it gives me no joy to tell you that. But that is the simple truth and we’ve got to confront that truth.”

The Vermont independent, a potential 2020 presidential candidate, declined to give specifics as to why Mr. Trump deserved those labels, The Hill reported.

It’s far from the first time Mr. Sanders has used those terms to describe the president. Just before the Nov. 6 midterms elections, he called Mr. Trump the “most racist, sexist, homophobic, bigoted president in history.” He declined to give specifics in that case as well.

Mr. Sharpton, who spoke Tuesday at the two-day conference, said the Trump administration has “declared war” on black people. He also criticized Democrats for not yet having a clear agenda moving forward in the new Congress.

