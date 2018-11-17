Civility: Trump a racist, sexist, homophobe, xenophobe, bigot says Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernard Sanders isn’t letting up on the divisive rhetoric now that Democrats have reclaimed control of the House.
The socialist and former Democratic presidential candidate called President Trump a racist, sexist, homophobe, xenophobe and religious bigot during an Al Sharpton event on Capitol Hill on Wednesday.
“We must be honest and straightforward and say that we have a president who is a racist,” Mr. Sanders told a crowd at the National Action Network’s Legislative & Policy Conference, The Hill reported.
“A president who is a sexist,” he continued. “A president who is a homophobe. A president who is a xenophobe and a president who is a religious bigot. And it gives me no joy to tell you that. But that is the simple truth and we’ve got to confront that truth.”
The Vermont independent, a potential 2020 presidential candidate, declined to give specifics as to why Mr. Trump deserved those labels, The Hill reported.
It’s far from the first time Mr. Sanders has used those terms to describe the president. Just before the Nov. 6 midterms elections, he called Mr. Trump the “most racist, sexist, homophobic, bigoted president in history.” He declined to give specifics in that case as well.
Mr. Sharpton, who spoke Tuesday at the two-day conference, said the Trump administration has “declared war” on black people. He also criticized Democrats for not yet having a clear agenda moving forward in the new Congress.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
bernie just can’t stop himself from showing his a**. Much like hillary. Not a pretty sight, and no one wants to see it.
Really? Bernie just like all democrats projecting what they are and do onto others. Go away you old goat and shut up as you have no values since you were bought and sold by Hillary to buy a THIRD home and this time on a lake side. Democrats have no values nor common sense and since their party is a Communist Party, this makes them all communists who don’t have a clue what would happen to them if we lost our Republic to a communist globalist group – well they would be among the first in a slave camp or killed as untrustworthy. Democrats are untrustworthy and deserve no quarter here either!
And i;d love to see his proof for how trump’s any of the above.
HE SUPPORTS LEGAL IMMIGRATION, so can’t be a xenophobe.
He is doing MORE to help blacks than most every prior president ever did, so how can he be racist.
I have not heard him rant against gays/lbgtqs.. so how’s he a homophobe…
Bernie and people like Sharpton are just crap. They want for themselves and try to make it sound like they are for all of us.
Trump and the Justice Department had better get Sharpton arrested and put in jail for his $4 million in unpaid taxes before the Democrats give him some political position. Apparently if you are a member of government these days, nobody goes to jail for breaking the law. Bernie on the other hand fears Trump not because of any of those things he accuses him of, but because he is anti-SOCIALIST, whose grasp of successful Capitalistic principles in success, will lure the people from wanting to become and remain life losers. Just be honest about it Bernie. You cling to a party that dishonestly stole the Presidential nomination from right under your nose. Just how stupid can one, life loser become, where losing is obviously Bernie’s emotional safe zone.
fully agree, and can do the same with Avennati who also us a lot of back taxes, and several others as we need the money to lower the national debt under previous administrations allow them to not pay them and a Congress of RINOS and GOPe in the House not pushing for these people to pay up or confiscate any and all assets here and abroad to pay us back!
I am still wondering why the IRS has done NOTHING To go after sharpton..
Accusations must be presented with evidence, or they’re just smears. Sure, one might come up with examples of things Trump has said or done that could be construed as racist or sexist. But then, if that accusation is to make sense, nothing else he’s done that indicates the opposite can be considered. So, for instance, if he’s really a racist, why would he put Ben Carson in his cabinet? Why would he hire blacks in his companies? He just recognized at the White House, along with Babe Ruth and Elvis, a black man for his heroics? He just established the first National Park for black Civil War soldiers. His policies have helped black unemployment, including trying to stop thousands of poor “migrants” coming here–people whose presence will hurt black labor. Why would a “racist” do any of that?
He’s “sexist”? Again, look at his cabinet. Why would a sexist put women on that prestigious body? “Homophobe”? Why? Because he believes in traditional marriage, like most people? These are unfounded accusations. We could look at Bernie’s life and find things that could be construed as any of these things, too. He’s being political, but not accurate or fair.
Since we are throwing labels around……the label that comes to mind when speaking of Socialist Democrat Bernie Sanders is “Dementia.” Democrats can only sling mud anymore. They have nothing sensible with which to debate the comments of Conservatives, so name-calling is all that is left to them. They hope, by repeating these epithets enough times, that people will believe they are true. All part of the teachings to destroy any reasonable competition in “Rules For Radicals.” Bernie still has not explained how he can fund so many freebies he has promised his followers during his campaign. He dare not tell them it will be through higher taxation of the people. They never tell you the whole story. Lying through omission is still lying.
Name calling is the GO TO tactic liberals use, when they have no other argument.
Since we are throwing labels around……the label that comes to mind when speaking of Socialist Democrat Bernie Sanders is “Dementia.” Democrats can only sling mud anymore. They have nothing sensible with which to debate the comments of Conservatives, so name-calling is all that is left to them. They hope, by repeating these epithets enough times, that people will believe they are true. All part of the teachings to destroy any reasonable competition in “Rules For Radicals.” Bernie still has not explained how he can fund so many freebies he has promised his followers during his campaign. He dare not tell them it will be through higher taxation of the people.
Those dumb enough to believe a word that comes out of Bernie Sanders’ and Al Sharpton’s mouth deserve to be robbed by them.
They say what they say for one reason only, to fleece the sheep
Trump-hating, Socialist Senator Bernie “Slanders” Sanders forgot to specify one important smear that is used frequently by the left against anyone who does not support providing a special protected status for Muslims living in the U.S., allowing unlimited immigration by unvetted Muslims from war torn nations in the Mideast, claiming that the violent attacks by radicalized Muslims have nothing to do with Islam, and protecting Islamic ideology from legitimate criticism. Although he called President Trump a religious bigot, Sanders surprisingly failed to further denigrate President Trump by labeling him as an Islamophobe.
As a Zionist, he probably decided to cut his losses and keep Israel siphoning off billions from the ignorant tax-paying fools in the USA (myself included).
The Zios seem to be using the muzzies (who are more than happy to volunteer to achieve their sybarite paradise) for the wet ops against Christians.
Bernie Sanders supports policies that are a plethora of antis. To call him a communist would be only using half a word.
If you are old enough to remember the USSR’s symbol CCCP. It how describes Bernie: Creepy, Crumby Commie Puke.
Why does anyone take these doddering old fools seriously and treat those who speak the truth like the black death?
How about if Alt Media gives us a long break from the leftist propaganda and just deliver the facts? If the alt-media were not always getting our briefs in a bunch over the irresponsible, inflammatory statements made by the left no one would be amplifying their forum.
If you want to attack them, use Lawfare.
Bernie, you’re crazy! But fun to watch with your Einstein hair.