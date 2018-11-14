Civility: London Lamar, newly elected Democrat, calls Tennessee ‘racist,’ GOP voters ‘uneducated’

A Democratic member-elect for the Tennessee House of Representatives is under fire for slamming the state as “racist” and Republicans voters as “uneducated” in a now-deleted Facebook video.

London Lamar, who ran uncontested in the state’s House District 91 and will take office in January, posted the controversial video the day after last week’s midterm elections, CBS-affiliated WREG-TV reported.

“Tennessee’s racist. Period. Period. Like, Tennessee is racist,” Ms. Lamar said in the video.

“Most of the Tennesseans who voted Republican are uneducated,” she added. “White men voted Republican over 60 or 70 percent, so obviously that’s a particular base of people who believe in superiority.”

Ms. Lamar on Monday apologized for generalizing a group of people but stood by her claim that race played a factor in the election.

“We want to make sure we don’t overgeneralize groups of people. For that, we sincerely apologize,” she told WREG.

“What we have seen is that many of the folks who voted Republican based their judgment on racially charged rhetoric that was coming down from the White House,” she said. “I think Tennessee is very polarized and I think that we need to continue to have conversations about how Tennessee can work on behalf of everybody.”

Asked if she truly believes Tennessee is racist, she replied, “I think Tennessee has people who may identify with rhetoric that leans towards that way and I think we are a very racially polarized state.”

