Civility: London Lamar, newly elected Democrat, calls Tennessee ‘racist,’ GOP voters ‘uneducated’

A Democratic member-elect for the Tennessee House of Representatives is under fire for slamming the state as “racist” and Republicans voters as “uneducated” in a now-deleted Facebook video.
London Lamar, who ran uncontested in the state’s House District 91 and will take office in January, posted the controversial video the day after last week’s midterm elections, CBS-affiliated WREG-TV reported.
“Tennessee’s racist. Period. Period. Like, Tennessee is racist,” Ms. Lamar said in the video.
“Most of the Tennesseans who voted Republican are uneducated,” she added. “White men voted Republican over 60 or 70 percent, so obviously that’s a particular base of people who believe in superiority.”
Ms. Lamar on Monday apologized for generalizing a group of people but stood by her claim that race played a factor in the election.
“We want to make sure we don’t overgeneralize groups of people. For that, we sincerely apologize,” she told WREG.
“What we have seen is that many of the folks who voted Republican based their judgment on racially charged rhetoric that was coming down from the White House,” she said. “I think Tennessee is very polarized and I think that we need to continue to have conversations about how Tennessee can work on behalf of everybody.”
Asked if she truly believes Tennessee is racist, she replied, “I think Tennessee has people who may identify with rhetoric that leans towards that way and I think we are a very racially polarized state.”
you get what you deserve tennessee.
blacks are the new superior race zeig heil!.
So much for “once we win back the house, we can be civil”..
“Educated” is now the new leftist code word for Indoctrinated. You’re not considered smart unless you have fallen for the dogma of socialism/communism.
“We are the borg, you will be assimilated!”
And her comments aren’t racist?
race baiting skank
Hope Tennessee and the rest of the states that voted for the new, young, ignorant communists are happy now because they eon’t Be in a few more years. Have you noticed the most far left radical big mouths are mostly black? Hhmmmm.
Well, they certainly got what they deserve, for voting her in!
London Lamar is telling Tennessee what “we” need to do at the same time demonstrating that she is not qualified to do what “we” need to do.
Welcome to the new Democratic Party! We have opened the door and will regret that day! This rhetoric has been going on for 2 years and now has a podium to ensure it’s voice will be heard and acted upon on a national scale. Fear this or you will see this country diminish into a socialist state, where Hitler type tactics will become common place. We have seen it in its infancy and it will grow into adulthood soon!
I wonder if some of those “racist” voters choose Republican because they don’t agree with the democratic party. . . I know it’s not a mainstream thought because of course, all disagreement with democrats is either racist or misogynic, but I thought I’d throw it out there since that wasn’t included in the story. Most likely an oversight. Plus, I wonder if she forgot she won the election? I suppose that doesn’t matter when you just want to jump on the racist train.
Well, isn’t this racist the pot calling the kettle black. Americans of all stripes must start calling out ALL racists. Being black is not an exemption!