Civility? Democrats boycott another hearing for Trump judicial nominees

Democrats boycotted Wednesday’s hearing on another slate of President Trump’s judicial nominees, continuing their attempts to hinder Republicans’ plans to stock the courts with an army of conservative judges.
The Judiciary Committee heard from four nominees, including two picks for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, one of the most liberal panels in the country and long a target for Republicans who complain of activist liberal judges.
Wednesday’s boycott is the second in a row after Democrats refused to show for a hearing last week on other court picks.
Democrats say it is unprecedented to hold hearings on judges while senators are home preparing for the November election.
“Republicans are breaking every norm to stack the courts with young, ideological nominees who will undermine the rights and protections of all Americans for generations to come,” said Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the committee’s ranking Democrat, in a press release.
But Republicans said Ms. Feinstein struck a deal with GOP Chairman Chuck Grassley in August to hold the hearings in late October, knowing the Senate could be out of session at the time.
Sen. Mike Crapo, Idaho Republican, and Sen. Orrin Hatch, Utah Republican, were the only two senators out of the 21 on the committee to attend Wednesday’s hearing.
Mr. Hatch promised the nominees they’ll try to pus them through Democratic hurdles.
“We’re going to do everything we can to get you through by the end of the year,” Mr. Hatch told the two circuit court nominees.
The picks must first be voted on in committee and then would join a backlog of dozens of judicial nominees already waiting for votes on the Senate floor.
“I hope we can get all the ones that have come through committee — we’ll do our best,” Mr. Hatch said. “I’m going to do everything I can to get it done.”
On the docket were Bridget S. Bade and Eric D. Miller both for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, as well as Karin J. Immergut for the District of Oregon and Richard A. Hertling for the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.
Kristine Lucius, vice president of policy at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, criticized the GOP for moving ahead with the hearings.
“Chairman Grassley continues his assault on Senate norms by dismissing the advice and consent process, scheduling hearings during recess and before nominees’ American Bar Association ratings are completed, and packing hearings with two circuit court nominees,” said Ms. Lucius.
Senate Republicans have made approving Mr. Trump’s judicial picks a chief focus of their agenda. They’ve already set a record by confirming 29 circuit court judges, and also cleared two Supreme Court justices and 53 district court picks.
vote america vote these treasonous commies out of office.
AND why doesn’t grassley simply hold the vote, without the dems present?
What number of senators constitute a quorum for this committee?
“Democrats refused to show ….”
If we just could get them to do this more often what wonderful world it would be
They are stalling until they find the actors for their next media circus.
None of these Senators should be allowed time off for anything until they resolve all our financial and immigration issues. Give back the pork and we will build a wall using the bacon.
Hell, NONE SHOULD BE PAID, while they are refusing to show up and work.
Oldest person in the US Senate is 1) a liberal, 2) not a man, & 3) from San Francisco. Excuse me Dianne, but your roots are showing.
Yeah now you k is why I call them DEMONS because that is what they are demons sent straight from the lowest pits of he11, there is NOT one good DEMONcrat in office there never has been and never will be, the only thing the democrats want for this Nation is to wipe it off the face of the planet. Just think if hitlery had gotten into office we would already be in the midst of a nuclear war. The demons that are in office are encouraging thatis invading army to come here, they maybe even supplying someof of the money they are using yo get here. If the democrats can’t show any kind or type of civility then they need to get out of office before they cause any more damage to the country or kill any more people. Mad max is calling for TRUMP backers to be harassed and even assaulted in any and every way. The dems wanted a war well then lets give them one.
We as patriotic Americans need to boycott all democrats by turning out to vote in record numbers to vote them all out of office. We need to also demand real accurate voting by legally registered voters. If anyone lists themselves illegally the should be deported or sent to prison.
maybe someone can correct me if I am wrong but I think that any senators job is to be in Washington DC doing the countries business not being home campaigning.