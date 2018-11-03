Civility: Bernie Sanders: Trump ‘most racist, sexist, homophobic, bigoted president in history’

Sen. Bernie Sanders slammed President Trump as the “most racist, sexist, homophobic, bigoted president in history” during a campaign event near Washington this week.
Stumping for Maryland’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous, Mr. Sanders, who is considering another presidential run in 2020, told the crowd that the Nov. 6 election is “the most important midterm election in the history of the United States of America.”
“There are candidates and supporters who working hour after hour to make sure that we end one-party control of the United States government,” Mr. Sanders said. “They are working to make certain that the agenda of the most racist, sexist, homophobic, bigoted president in history will go nowhere because Democrats will control the House and the Senate.”
Mr. Sanders didn’t go into specifics about his accusations against the president, instead focusing mainly on Mr. Jealous’ policies regarding health care, clean energy and criminal justice reform, ABC News reported.
Mr. Sanders charged that Republicans are “working overtime” to suppress the vote and discourage young people and minorities from heading to the polls.
“All across this country, Republicans are working overtime to suppress the vote. They are scared to death of what happens when working people and young people and people of color come out to vote,” Mr. Sanders said.
“They wanna suppress the vote. We wanna have a ‘huge’ voter turnout,” he said, imitating the president, ABC reported.
Mr. Sanders said a Democrat-controlled Congress would “fight for an agenda and an economy that works for all of us, not just the one percent.”
The Vermont senator on Saturday wrapped up a nine-state tour campaigning for a handful of Democrats ahead of the midterms.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Blah blah orange man bad.
More of the same.
And you thought Sanders actually had some good ideas from time to time. Now he’s clearly just another Lib moutpiece spouting off a laundry list of unsubstantiated ad hominem accusations about Trump.
And Trump is already on course to beat Ronald Reagan as the best President in my lifetime. Reagan was definitely the best President of the 20th Century. Let’s not forget he won the Cold War without firing a shot or launching a nuke. This, after Kissinger famously said that the Soviets had already won the Cold War and it was only a matter of time. Awesome job, Ronnie!
Ronnie already did his part to MAGA, and we should all be super thankful for that. Trump is currently doing even more. And MY, does the Left hate him for it! They hated the last Reagan, and they hate this one even more.
Venomous acid spray from Bernie. Now who’s “dog whistling” to their base? It’s you, Bernie.
Sorry Bernie, the “The most racist, sexist, homophobic bigoted Presidential politicians are those who are obsessed with and misuse these terms to divide THE PEOPLE according to Race, sex, and homophobia, miss-defined as fear, that is in reality just plain disgust. Bernie’s idea of stumping for a Democrat candidate is to cut down all the tall men of oak who provide us safety and shade. Try growing some trees Bernie instead of burning down the American forest with your frustrated and frustrating hatred of any and all who can SELF-govern their lives into success, and grow deep roots of Americanism.
But when CNN’s Donald Lemon called white males the biggest threat to America then somehow it was not racism, sexism, and bigotry.
I used to think that the Left is driven by hypocrisy. Now I realized that the left is driven by HOSTILITY. They will attack, attack, and attack, because they can.
Let’s say it together:
Say “No” to hostile “Liberalism”. Abolish the Democrat party. Try and punish all the traitors for their treasonous acts. Stop anti-white racism, now!
And YOU, Bernie, are one of the MOST dangerous people in America due to your criminal activities by stealing money from campaign funds, committing fraud with your ugly wife, and lying to a whole generation of young Americans about everything for FREE for them so that you can get VOTES, you Anti American communist ******.
doesn’t even begin to describe you Bernie.
“They wanna suppress the vote. We wanna have a ‘huge’ voter turnout,” he [Sanders] said, imitating the president, ABC reported.”
Imitation being the sincerest form of flattery tells us that you really do love our President. Guess you’re just too stupid (er, I mean liberal) to admit it.
By saying “suppress the vote”, you’re using the liberal dog whistle for having a proper ID – to prove you are who you say you are – to vote, right?
In the case of illegals, minors, dead people, swapout votes from nursing homes, fictitious people, those who vote several times instead of just once, and any other “voters” who don’t have a legal right to vote, then YES we definitely want to suppress those votes.
This is one of the main differences between Libs and Conservatives.
I actually put a word at the beginning of this sentence —- > ” … doesn’t even begin to describe you Bernie.” I guess big brother didn’t like the word. It was a 7 letter word that rhymed with pass pole. I’ll have to wait and see if that is approved for the masses.
Used to be there were “asterisks” to indicate where they had censored something. But I guess that was too obvious–and besides, you could usually guess what the author had in mind from the context, etc. So now they just chop it out and leave half a sentence dangling in mid-air? That is not “editing.” That is BUTCHERY.
Sanders.. you really need to shut up.. you are an evil disgusting old man… you talk nothing but vicious lies constantly… .. and they are all filled with extreme hate… you really need to go crawl back under your rock and stop spreading your garbage…
President Trump is NOT a racist, NEVER was a racist…He is NOT bigoted or homophobic or sexist… MAYBE YOU should look in the mirror… IF YOU CARE ANYTHING AT ALL ABOUT THIS COUNTRY AND THE AMERICAN PEOPLE… HOW ABOUT YOU STOP WITH THE LIES AND ACTUALLY TRY TO WORK WITH THIS PRESIDENT FOR THE AMERICAN PEOPLE….
Bernie–who constantly RANTS against “the rich,” then took the payoff/bribe of a SUMMER HOME to go away and SHUT UP so Hillary could be crowned queen–is nothing but a deranged old HYPOCRITE. Why anybody would listen to him after this BLATANT sell-out of his supposed “principles” is more than I can fathom!
When crazy public servant becomes a contest, burnie, polosi, shcumer, frankenstien, where does it stop. They all seem to want to one up each other on the I’m the craziest scale. hilldog, we can’t be civil until we are in power, round them and start the lobotomies!
Bernie and his democrat friends are everything he is calling Trump
Well, of COURSE they are, Warren Packard. They are experts at “projection” and “transferrance,” also known as the Alinsky tactic of accusing your political opponents of what YOU are actually doing!
It is not a “platform,” but it’s all they’ve got!
Bernie wants FREE everything. It is no wonder the illegals love him and his Socialist agenda. But what Socialists never tell you is WHO pays for all these freebies? The American taxpayer, that’s who. And as P.M. Margaret Thatcher once said, “Sooner or later you run out of other people’s money.” At that point you become a giant nation of poor people with nothing left. It has been tried by many nations and never, NEVER worked. Why should we follow them down that rat hole? Don’t believe me? Look at Argentina!
Leftist LOONS like Bernie become more blatantly DERANGED every day! I am so SICK of this “racist, sexist, homophobic bigot” narrative they are spouting. I have yet to see ANY EVIDENCE of ANY of those things in our President –just Leftist LOONS like Bernie chanting this ridiculously dishonest mantra non-stop.
bernie “i have never held private sector job” sanders is a troll and an evil one at that.