Civility: Bernie Sanders: Trump ‘most racist, sexist, homophobic, bigoted president in history’

Sen. Bernie Sanders slammed President Trump as the “most racist, sexist, homophobic, bigoted president in history” during a campaign event near Washington this week.

Stumping for Maryland’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous, Mr. Sanders, who is considering another presidential run in 2020, told the crowd that the Nov. 6 election is “the most important midterm election in the history of the United States of America.”

“There are candidates and supporters who working hour after hour to make sure that we end one-party control of the United States government,” Mr. Sanders said. “They are working to make certain that the agenda of the most racist, sexist, homophobic, bigoted president in history will go nowhere because Democrats will control the House and the Senate.”

Mr. Sanders didn’t go into specifics about his accusations against the president, instead focusing mainly on Mr. Jealous’ policies regarding health care, clean energy and criminal justice reform, ABC News reported.

Mr. Sanders charged that Republicans are “working overtime” to suppress the vote and discourage young people and minorities from heading to the polls.

“All across this country, Republicans are working overtime to suppress the vote. They are scared to death of what happens when working people and young people and people of color come out to vote,” Mr. Sanders said.

“They wanna suppress the vote. We wanna have a ‘huge’ voter turnout,” he said, imitating the president, ABC reported.

Mr. Sanders said a Democrat-controlled Congress would “fight for an agenda and an economy that works for all of us, not just the one percent.”

The Vermont senator on Saturday wrapped up a nine-state tour campaigning for a handful of Democrats ahead of the midterms.

