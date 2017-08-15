Civil rights groups call for mayor to postpone Boston ‘Free Speech Rally’

Multiple civil and minority rights organizations are calling for an emergency meeting with Mayor Martin J. Walsh and police in hopes of staving off Saturday’s”Free Speech Rally” on Boston Common.
In a letter sent to the mayor this morning, more than a half-dozen groups — including the Anti-Defamation League, the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Economic Justice and the Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers — are appealing to city officials to postpone the five-hour event due to safety concerns arising from this past Saturday’s deadly events at a “Unite the Right” rally by white nationalists in Charlottesville, Va.
Walsh said he would respond to the letter and determine what steps to take after meeting with police and with his staff later today and learning more about exactly what type of gathering is planned for this weekend.
“We don’t even know who this group is, we are not sure if it’s multiple groups at this point,” the mayor told reporters in Roxbury. “The noise on social media, people are all over the place, there’s all kinds of counter-protests and protests going on here. So, rather than have all kinds of confusion, we want to get this under control.”
Contrary to initial reports, one of the speakers involved with Saturday’s Boston event said the organizer of the Charlottesville event that turned deadly is not behind the Boston gathering. Walsh’s office has said no one representing the Boston Free Speech Rally has pulled permits as of yesterday for the event, which has been advertised in flyers circulating and billed as a five-hour affair kicking off at noon.
“The group that was in Virginia, we don’t want them in Boston, we don’t want any part of them in Boston, I don’t want to see them here, I completely disagree with everything they stand for,” Walsh said today. “If it’s a different group, we have to see who that group is, have they pulled permits in the past, are they doing the same kind of of thing, so it’s a fluid situation here.”
Walsh said President Trump should strike a similar tone when it comes to hate groups.
“He should let them know they are not welcome in America,” the mayor said, “the white supremacists and neo-Nazi groups are dividing our country and he needs to take a tough stand on that and let them know.”
A woman was killed and 19 others injured when a 20-year-old Ohio man allegedly plowed a car into a gathering of counter-protesters.
“A safety plan is critical in the light of the urban conditions associated with the Boston Common and surrounding neighborhoods,” this morning’s letter, also signed by the Boston Society of Vulcans, Sociedad Latina, the Hyde Square Task Force and Centro Presente, reads.
“Any violence that erupts in the Boston Common or on the busy city streets would directly affect the heart of the city, including the downtown residential and commercial core. Since the Boston Common lies near major public transit hubs, including two subway stops directly in the park and additional stops on the proposed march route, violence could easily spread citywide.”
The groups suggest to Walsh that “it would be prudent for the city to take time to develop an appropriate safety plan, and to release pertinent information about the safety plan to the general public, including concerned residents represented by the undersigned organizations.
“Finally,” the letter concludes, “we jointed request an emergency meeting with you and the city’s relevant public safety officials to discuss this urgent matter.”
___
(c)2017 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
The mayor needs to allow the free speech to go on as planned. Then he needs to empower the police to prevent anti-protestors who do not have a permit to gather and arrest those that do. Simple. What are the people who created this country being torn down mentally and politically so that we can allow the National Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders Party take over this country. It’s probably to late any way. We are a divided nation and unfortunately the fascist, PC, democratic party is causing most of the stir.
God Bless America.
Gee wizz, yet MORE libtards ranting and threatening issues if free speech is allowed..
AND THEY CALL US on the right fascists?? POT meet kettle.
How come no one is talking about all the BLM gatherings (riots) without permits? Blocking streets, burning cars, and looting are against the law but nothing was done about it so now wrong or right we are fighting back; taking the law into our own hands. We should not have to take the law into our own hands but unless the mayors stop telling the police to stand down we have no choice. It has gone on to long and we are tired of it.
That is cause the MEDIA is so leftists, they will NEVER EVER condemn a single leftist act of violence.
hell wil freeze over, and the devil will beg jesus for redemption before that ever happens.
Free speech to a leftist “Anything I agree with” Hate speech “anything I don’t agree with”.
Boston is the cradle of the American Revolution, free speech needs to be allowed. It is beyond all reason not to allow opposing beliefs. One does not need to attend a rally where opposing ideas are given, let them talk, just don’t attend. Trump was correct, there was violence on both left and right before that poor woman was murdered by deranged dirt bag.
It doesn’t matter if the mayor doesn’t like the White Supremacists or doesn’t want them around (if it even is this group). They have a right to meet & march. It’s called free speech. Citing security is a bogus claim. Permits weren’t denied to lefty loons after looting, arson & killings occurred.
August, you should realize by now, LIBERALS ONLY see free speech as applying to THEM.. Never anyone with opposing viewpoints..
Personally, I object to the semantics being used. The right to free speech, like that of preserving American history, is not a “white supremacy” issue. Many of us have gone to war over that and other rights in the past and will, if necessary, do so again.
Let those who would stifle discussion and expression be aware that should they succeed, the likely result will be not docile acceptance but explosive violence from which the so-called “civil rights” groups seeking to silence discussion are likely to reap he whirlwind
An interesting problem for law enforcement To date, and for several decades, nearly ALL the domestic violence has been perpetrated by leftist groups, and black ‘movements’. If one is to think globally, then Islam is ‘front and center’. Often we see reference to the SPLC as the definer of ‘Hate Groups’, but their actions belie their pronouncements. In Boston we have the ‘who fired the first shot’ culminating in the American Revolution. Pray tell, who fired that ‘first shot’ in Charlottesville. Apparently it was NOT a ‘defined’ Hate Group.
Mort, its NOT an interesting problem. IF anything, it is an abject SHAME that cops continually either allow this to happen, or FOLLOW Unlawful orders to allow this stuff to happen..